ETV Bharat / lifestyle

World Mental Health Day: Listening Becomes The First Step To Healing

In August 2009, a seizure during a flight to Ahmedabad marked the beginning of Binita’s long and difficult mental health journey. Struggling with family disturbances, isolation and unfulfilled ambitions, she developed severe depression. She sought psychiatric help but discontinued her medication once she began feeling better. Years later, despite graduating, landing her dream job and getting married, she continued to struggle in silence and resorted to self-medication. A suicide attempt eventually prompted her to seek help again.

Diagnosed with bipolar disorder, she was advised to stay at a rehabilitation centre, where she gradually rebuilt her life through treatment, self-determination and family support. Four and a half years later, she is an aspiring entrepreneur, has a loving family and is learning to live on her own terms.

“My journey from silent suffering to recovery has taught me that mental illness need not define or defeat us. Never hesitate to seek professional help. With the right support, we can overcome challenges and live confident, peaceful lives. Whenever life gets difficult, I remind myself, ‘This too shall pass’,” said Binita Acharya, who is now in her thirties.

For 29-year-old civil services aspirant Biswajita, family pressure to get married, financial constraints and societal expectations took a severe toll on her mental health. Determined to continue her studies and pursue her dream, she struggled with depression. She found herself crying without reason, isolating herself in a room and experiencing suicidal thoughts.

A friend eventually encouraged her to seek professional help. After several counselling sessions, she began to feel better. She credits the counsellors’ non-judgemental approach and patient listening with helping her cope with her distress. “Consulting a mental health professional is nothing to be embarrassed about. Seeking help is an important step towards recovery, and it changed my life,” she said.

Behind every mental health diagnosis lies a personal story of struggle, resilience and recovery. Academic competition, family expectations and financial insecurity can trigger anxiety, depression and a loss of confidence among young people. Among members of Generation X and the baby boomer generation, relationship difficulties, financial or professional problems, family conflicts, health issues, bereavement, loneliness and social isolation can also contribute to mental health problems. Timely professional intervention, medication where appropriate, counselling, family support and empathetic listening can help people cope with these challenges and regain control over their lives.

“Things have changed significantly since COVID-19. People, especially youngsters, are increasingly coming forward for counselling and sharing their problems with psychiatrists. Apart from medication, listening to people empathetically and adopting a non-judgemental approach can go a long way in addressing mental health concerns,” said Prof. Suvendu Narayan Mishra, a psychiatrist.

According to available data, Odisha recorded approximately 2.30 lakh calls to the national Tele-MANAS helpline between December 2022 and July 2025, placing it third nationally. The Mental Health Institute at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, recorded 66,202 outpatient visits in 2024–25, highlighting the continuing need for mental healthcare.