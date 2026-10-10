World Mental Health Day: Listening Becomes The First Step To Healing
This year’s theme calls for a shift in focus from talking about people experiencing mental health challenges to listening to them empathetically. Reports Minati Singha
Published : October 10, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
In August 2009, a seizure during a flight to Ahmedabad marked the beginning of Binita’s long and difficult mental health journey. Struggling with family disturbances, isolation and unfulfilled ambitions, she developed severe depression. She sought psychiatric help but discontinued her medication once she began feeling better. Years later, despite graduating, landing her dream job and getting married, she continued to struggle in silence and resorted to self-medication. A suicide attempt eventually prompted her to seek help again.
Diagnosed with bipolar disorder, she was advised to stay at a rehabilitation centre, where she gradually rebuilt her life through treatment, self-determination and family support. Four and a half years later, she is an aspiring entrepreneur, has a loving family and is learning to live on her own terms.
“My journey from silent suffering to recovery has taught me that mental illness need not define or defeat us. Never hesitate to seek professional help. With the right support, we can overcome challenges and live confident, peaceful lives. Whenever life gets difficult, I remind myself, ‘This too shall pass’,” said Binita Acharya, who is now in her thirties.
For 29-year-old civil services aspirant Biswajita, family pressure to get married, financial constraints and societal expectations took a severe toll on her mental health. Determined to continue her studies and pursue her dream, she struggled with depression. She found herself crying without reason, isolating herself in a room and experiencing suicidal thoughts.
A friend eventually encouraged her to seek professional help. After several counselling sessions, she began to feel better. She credits the counsellors’ non-judgemental approach and patient listening with helping her cope with her distress. “Consulting a mental health professional is nothing to be embarrassed about. Seeking help is an important step towards recovery, and it changed my life,” she said.
Behind every mental health diagnosis lies a personal story of struggle, resilience and recovery. Academic competition, family expectations and financial insecurity can trigger anxiety, depression and a loss of confidence among young people. Among members of Generation X and the baby boomer generation, relationship difficulties, financial or professional problems, family conflicts, health issues, bereavement, loneliness and social isolation can also contribute to mental health problems. Timely professional intervention, medication where appropriate, counselling, family support and empathetic listening can help people cope with these challenges and regain control over their lives.
“Things have changed significantly since COVID-19. People, especially youngsters, are increasingly coming forward for counselling and sharing their problems with psychiatrists. Apart from medication, listening to people empathetically and adopting a non-judgemental approach can go a long way in addressing mental health concerns,” said Prof. Suvendu Narayan Mishra, a psychiatrist.
According to available data, Odisha recorded approximately 2.30 lakh calls to the national Tele-MANAS helpline between December 2022 and July 2025, placing it third nationally. The Mental Health Institute at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, recorded 66,202 outpatient visits in 2024–25, highlighting the continuing need for mental healthcare.
This year’s World Mental Health Day theme, “Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change”, calls for a shift in focus from talking about people experiencing mental health challenges to listening to them empathetically.
“Genuine listening can be therapeutic, whether practised by a mental health professional or a layperson. When people feel they are genuinely heard rather than judged, they open up without hesitation and can engage more fully in their recovery. They should be encouraged to seek help and participate actively in their treatment.
“Although stigma is gradually declining in our country, progress remains slow. Because of stigma, people may hide their true feelings and experiences from counsellors or even lie at times, making therapy and counselling more difficult. Advice such as ‘Be strong’, ‘All of us have issues’ and ‘Do not think negatively’ can do more harm than good, particularly when a person is vulnerable,” said Babita Prusty, Associate Professor at the Amity Institute of Psychology and Allied Sciences, Amity University, Uttar Pradesh.
Mental health experts emphasise that anyone can experience mental health difficulties and that many mental health conditions begin during adolescence, sometimes as early as age 14.
“Mental health problems are often invisible. Unlike a fever, they cannot always be easily gauged. Kindness, empathy and patient listening are important aspects of therapy. Support from family members, friends and partners can also make the recovery process easier,” said Anuradha Mohapatra, Director of Manam Foundation, a Bhubaneswar-based organisation working in the field of mental health.
Speaking about the theme, Prof. Mishra said, “Every individual has a unique story. When we listen to these experiences without judgement, we help people feel understood, reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness and encourage them to develop a more positive outlook. Real voices bring real change because lived experiences help us understand what statistics and diagnoses alone cannot reveal.”
For individuals experiencing mental health difficulties, warning signs may include struggling to manage daily activities or maintain healthy relationships, and finding it increasingly difficult to meet personal or social responsibilities. Other warning signs can include persistent sleep disturbances, changes in appetite, irritability, aggression, mood swings, low energy, social withdrawal or a preference for isolation. Suicidal thoughts are a particularly serious warning sign and require immediate support. Mohapatra urged anyone experiencing emotional distress to seek professional help without shame or hesitation.
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- World Mental Health Day: Psychiatrist Highlights Importance Of Listening Without Judgement