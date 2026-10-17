World Menopause Day: How Lifestyle, Diet, And Yoga Can Help You Prepare For A Calm Transition
Through proper preparation in your 40s, menopause won't catch you unawares, wellness expert Dr. Narendra K Shetty tells ETV Bharat.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
Imagine experiencing menopause with confidence and not with fear. This is what happens with women who prepare themselves from an early age, usually in their 40s.
“Before they become fully menopausal, women's bodies undergo a stage known as perimenopause where there is fluctuation in hormonal levels. There are several signs of this period such as insomnia, hot flashes, mood swings and joint pain,” says Dr. Narendra K Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre.
Ahead of World Menopause Day on October 18, he shares a guide for perimenopausal women so they can brace themselves for the transition.
Yoga: Your Calming Friend
The effects of yoga on menopausal symptoms were investigated in 13 randomized trials with a total of 1306 participants in 2018. The researchers discovered that those practicing yoga experienced significant improvements. They had fewer hot flashes, better mood and lower body complaints. In addition, it was established that yoga-based interventions also improved sleep.
Dr. Shetty recommends complete beginners to start with two classes per week, and then gradually making it a daily habit. Bridge pose, legs up against the wall pose, Surya Namaskar and Shavasana will assist you in relieving stiffness and relaxing your nervous system.
Breathe Out the Stress
Stress heightens all menopausal symptoms. Deep breathing exercises like Nadi Shodhana (alternate nostrils breathing) and Bhramari (humming bee breathing) have the effect of a pause button on a hyperactive brain. Although researchers are yet to figure out how effective deep breathing exercises can be in treating hot flashes, a few quiet moments per day will do wonders for your peace of mind.
Let Your Food Help You
According to naturopathy, the body is strengthened by nature. Says wellness expert Dr. Shetty, “Foods from plant sources that contain phytoestrogen such as soy, tofu, flaxseed, chickpeas, and lentils have been found to relieve hot flashes in women without any side effects. Effects vary from one woman to another hence food remains our helpful friend but not the magic pill.”
Take care of your bone health by consuming foods rich in calcium and Vitamin D such as ragi, milk or curd, greens and soak in the early morning sun.
“It is not necessary for you to make a big change in your daily routine. Just go for a 20-minute walk at a fast pace, do weight lifting sessions twice or thrice a week, follow the same sleep/wake up timings, and keep calm. All this done persistently will create a strong and calm body from your 40s onwards,” says Dr. Shetty.
Start of an Exciting New Chapter
Menopause is a normal process in every woman's life. Through proper preparation, this is one stage in your life that won't catch you unawares. While it is possible to get natural solutions for menopause, it is imperative to bear in mind that these solutions will never override medical solutions. If you have problems such as excessive bleeding, hot flashes, and depression, consult your doctor.
References:
- https://www.maturitas.org/article/S0378-5122(17)31026-5/abstract
- https://journals.lww.com/menopausejournal/fulltext/10.1097/gme.0000000000001812~the-womens-study-for-the-alleviation-of-vasomotor-symptoms
Also read:
- Women Going Through Perimenopause Have Nearly Twice The Odds Of Poor Heart Health: Study
- Endometriosis In Women Over 40 Is Being Mistaken For Menopause, Say Doctors
- Women Going Through Menopause Report Healthier Lifestyles, Better Sleep With Hormone Therapy
- Which Types Of Yoga Are Best For Sound Sleep?