ETV Bharat / lifestyle

World Menopause Day: How Lifestyle, Diet, And Yoga Can Help You Prepare For A Calm Transition

Start with two yoga classes per week if you are a beginner ( Getty Images )

Imagine experiencing menopause with confidence and not with fear. This is what happens with women who prepare themselves from an early age, usually in their 40s.

“Before they become fully menopausal, women's bodies undergo a stage known as perimenopause where there is fluctuation in hormonal levels. There are several signs of this period such as insomnia, hot flashes, mood swings and joint pain,” says Dr. Narendra K Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre.