World Health Organization Says Nearly Half Of Dementia Cases Could Be Prevented With Healthy Lifestyle Changes
There is no cure for dementia currently, but the WHO says about half the risk is associated with factors people can control or avoid.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST
Up to 45% of dementia cases could be delayed or prevented by reducing certain risk factors throughout life, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said in revised global guidelines on dementia prevention. The new recommendations, published on 15 July 2026, reflect the latest scientific evidence and update WHO’s first dementia prevention guidelines published in 2019. The goal is to support countries in creating better health policies and to motivate individuals to prioritize their brain health from a young age.
Dementia is a collection of diseases that slowly damage the brain. It affects memory, thinking, behaviour and the ability to carry out everyday activities. More than 57 million people worldwide are living with dementia and there are nearly 10 million new cases every year. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and makes up about 60-70% of cases. There is no cure for dementia currently, but the WHO says about half of the risk is associated with factors that people can control or avoid. These are smoking, heavy alcohol use, lack of physical activity, social isolation, air pollution, high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol.
What Does WHO Advise?
The WHO recommends people to:
- Do exercise regularly.
- Stop smoking.
- Cut down on the booze.
- Eat a healthy diet.
- Stay connected socially.
- Stay mentally active by reading, learning new skills, or other stimulating activities.
- Keep your blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol in check.
- Limit your exposure to air pollution when you can.
- If you have hearing loss and your doctor recommends hearing aids, use them.
A central change in the revised guidelines is the advice to cut down on exposure to air pollution, which has been shown to be associated with an increased risk of dementia.
Early Prevention Is Key
The guidelines also say that there is not enough scientific evidence to recommend vitamin B, vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acids or multivitamin supplements to prevent dementia in people who do not have a diagnosed deficiency. Therefore, these supplements are not to be taken with the sole intention of protecting the brain. The WHO wants dementia prevention to be integrated into routine healthcare, alongside programmes for heart disease, diabetes, mental health and healthy ageing. The organisation believes that acting early, not just in old age, can help reduce the number of dementia cases in the future.
Dementia also costs a lot of money. The WHO estimates that the global economy loses about US$ 1.3 trillion every year, with almost 50% of that cost attributed to the unpaid care provided by family members and caregivers.
Sources:
- https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789240123557
- https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/dementia
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