ETV Bharat / lifestyle

World Health Organization Says Nearly Half Of Dementia Cases Could Be Prevented With Healthy Lifestyle Changes

Stay connected socially is one of WHO's recommendations for the elderly to stave off dementia ( ETV Bharat )

Up to 45% of dementia cases could be delayed or prevented by reducing certain risk factors throughout life, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said in revised global guidelines on dementia prevention. The new recommendations, published on 15 July 2026, reflect the latest scientific evidence and update WHO’s first dementia prevention guidelines published in 2019. The goal is to support countries in creating better health policies and to motivate individuals to prioritize their brain health from a young age.

Dementia is a collection of diseases that slowly damage the brain. It affects memory, thinking, behaviour and the ability to carry out everyday activities. More than 57 million people worldwide are living with dementia and there are nearly 10 million new cases every year. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and makes up about 60-70% of cases. There is no cure for dementia currently, but the WHO says about half of the risk is associated with factors that people can control or avoid. These are smoking, heavy alcohol use, lack of physical activity, social isolation, air pollution, high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol.

What Does WHO Advise?

The WHO recommends people to: