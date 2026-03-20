ETV Bharat / lifestyle

World Happiness Day 2026: The Art of Being Happy While Healing Others

There is another layer. The identity of being “the healer” can itself become a burden. The ego enjoys roles. It enjoys being needed, being helpful, being the one who knows. And yet, when healing becomes tied to identity, it creates pressure. You begin to feel responsible for outcomes. You carry what is not yours to carry.

When you become aware of this exchange, something shifts. You begin to notice that in offering presence, you also receive presence. In offering compassion, you deepen your own capacity for it. In listening, you become more still within yourself. Says Acharya Anita, “Awareness of this energetic exchange prevents exhaustion. It allows the act of giving to feel complete, rather than draining. You are not losing energy. You are participating in its movement.”

When you sit with another person in their pain (whether you are listening, comforting, or guiding), something subtle happens. Energy moves. Not just from you to them, but between you. We often imagine healing as a one-way act: I give, you receive. But this perception creates imbalance. It leads to quiet depletion, to the feeling that you are slowly being emptied. In truth, healing is relational. It is an exchange.

Acharya Anita, life coach and spiritual mentor, offers a simple image: the diya, a small lamp that lights many others without losing its own flame. “The diya does not struggle to give light. It simply is light. This is the art. Not of doing more, but of being more,” she says.

To attempt to heal others without being rooted in inner joy is like trying to pour from an empty vessel. Eventually, there is nothing left to give; only fatigue disguised as compassion.

There is a misunderstanding in the modern world, that to heal others, one must give endlessly of oneself, even to the point of exhaustion. That to be of service is to be self-sacrificing. But when observed with stillness, life reveals a different truth. Happiness is not something that arrives after you have healed others. It is not a reward at the end of service. It is the very ground from which true healing arises.

Happiness Ambassador Atman in Ravi gently points toward a release from this pattern: the movement from “me” to “we.” He says that when you shift from “I am healing this person” to “we are sharing this moment,” the weight dissolves. There is no longer a doer trying to fix. There is only presence, meeting presence. In that meeting, healing happens naturally.

Happiness Is Not Separate From Service

The mind often divides life into compartments: this is work, this is service, this is happiness. But existence does not operate in compartments. Happiness is not something you postpone until after you have taken care of others. It is not selfish to feel joy while serving. In fact, it is essential.

When you act from a place of inner fullness, when your actions arise from peace rather than obligation, your presence becomes lighter. In that space, others feel safe. They feel that they are sharing in something whole.

Small Acts That Heal

We often imagine healing as something grand. A transformation. A visible change. But much of healing happens in the smallest gestures: A kind word, listening without interruption, a smile that is not forced, but felt. Atman in Ravi reminds us that healing is not limited to physical pain. It includes emotional and mental spaces. It is the act of being present without trying to control the outcome. Even forgiveness becomes an act of healing for both giver and receiver. When you release resentment, you are not only freeing the other person but also yourself from carrying the weight of the past.

One of the most important aspects of healing others is this: you must return. After giving, after listening, after holding space, you must come back to yourself. This can be as simple as a conscious breath, a pause, a moment of stillness where you are no longer focused outward. Acharya Anita speaks of this as “resetting your inner energy.” When you pause, even briefly, you reconnect with the source from which your energy arises. You remember that you are not only a giver but also a being.

The Illusion of Separation

At the deepest level, the idea that “you” are healing “someone else” begins to soften. Because the boundary is not as solid as it appears. Atman in Ravi expresses this simply: we are not separate. We are expressions of the same consciousness, the same life. When you help another, you are participating in a shared field of being. This is why kindness returns. As you give, you receive.

When you are anchored in yourself, when your actions arise from presence rather than pressure, healing becomes effortless. It is no longer something you do. It is something that happens through you.

On World Happiness Day, there is nothing you need to achieve. There is only something to remember: That your joy is not separate from your service. That in giving, you are not losing but participating. The more you align with this truth, the more naturally both healing and happiness will flow.