ETV Bharat / lifestyle

How India’s Flavours Connect Global Cultures | World Food Day

If human history could be served on a plate, it would taste like fusion. Every civilisation, every migration, every conquest and conversation has found its way into our kitchens. More than flags or borders, food tells the story of who we are and how deeply we are connected.

On World Food Day, as we celebrate nourishment in all its forms, it’s worth remembering that Indian cuisine (rich, layered, and regional) is also global. For centuries, Indian spices, grains, and cooking techniques have travelled the world, shaping the way people eat from Lima to Lisbon, Colombo to Cairo. And just as our ingredients sailed out, foreign flavours arrived at our shores, blending into what we now call “home food.”

Take paella, Spain’s iconic saffron-tinted rice dish. Its essence (rice simmered with seafood, vegetables, and spice) is not very different from an Indian prawn pulao cooked along the Konkan coast. The Spanish saffron could well be replaced by Indian turmeric, the olive oil by ghee, and you’d still taste the same soul: a sea-loving culture expressing abundance through a single pot of comfort.

This isn’t coincidence. The saffron of Spain came via Arab traders from Persia. The rice that fills Spanish and Indian plates alike originated in Asia. The spice routes that wound through Kerala, Gujarat, and Goa carried culinary imagination.

Closer in the Asian continent, Sri Lanka's coconut milk-based curries, sambols, tempered spices could be equally at home in Kerala. Traditional Kerala recipes also use curry leaves, tamarind, and rice.

Portugal Meets The Spice Coast In Goan Cuisine

When the Portuguese arrived in Goa in the 16th century, they brought with them not just Christianity and architecture, but an entire culinary worldview.