ETV Bharat / lifestyle

World Emoji Day 2026: How Do These Tiny Digital Icons Make Their Way Onto Your Phone?

Imagine, for a moment, that your job description reads something like this: Spend Tuesday deciding whether the world needs a harp emoji. Or perhaps: Debate whether a tired-looking turnip has enough global appeal. It sounds less like a serious profession and more like the sort of meeting that takes place after somebody has accidentally eaten three cannabis brownies. But this is, in essence, how emojis are born.

Every day, we casually scatter them through conversations like digital confetti. 😂 after a bad joke. ❤️ because words seem too dramatic. 👍 when we're too lazy to type "Okay." 💀 when something is so funny that, apparently, we've died. They have become so deeply woven into everyday conversation that it's easy to forget someone had to invent them in the first place.

Apple doesn't decide. Neither does Google. Nor does WhatsApp. The real gatekeeper is the Unicode Consortium, a California-based non-profit that maintains the global standard for digital text. The committees discuss the future of human communication with the excitement of a town planning meeting. Without them, your carefully chosen emoji might appear as jjj mysterious empty square on someone else's phone.

Emojis transcend traditional languages (ETV Bharat)

Anyone Can Propose One

Fun fact: Almost anyone can propose a new emoji. Not by sending an email saying, "I'd really like a samosa emoji, thanks." You need evidence, research and make arguments. You have to explain why millions of people around the world would use it, how often they might use it, why it fills a genuine gap in our collective emotional vocabulary, and why it isn't simply another version of something that already exists.