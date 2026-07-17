World Emoji Day 2026: How Do These Tiny Digital Icons Make Their Way Onto Your Phone?
Take a peek into the secret lives of emojis, where they come from and who creates them.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Imagine, for a moment, that your job description reads something like this: Spend Tuesday deciding whether the world needs a harp emoji. Or perhaps: Debate whether a tired-looking turnip has enough global appeal. It sounds less like a serious profession and more like the sort of meeting that takes place after somebody has accidentally eaten three cannabis brownies. But this is, in essence, how emojis are born.
Every day, we casually scatter them through conversations like digital confetti. 😂 after a bad joke. ❤️ because words seem too dramatic. 👍 when we're too lazy to type "Okay." 💀 when something is so funny that, apparently, we've died. They have become so deeply woven into everyday conversation that it's easy to forget someone had to invent them in the first place.
Apple doesn't decide. Neither does Google. Nor does WhatsApp. The real gatekeeper is the Unicode Consortium, a California-based non-profit that maintains the global standard for digital text. The committees discuss the future of human communication with the excitement of a town planning meeting. Without them, your carefully chosen emoji might appear as jjj mysterious empty square on someone else's phone.
Anyone Can Propose One
Fun fact: Almost anyone can propose a new emoji. Not by sending an email saying, "I'd really like a samosa emoji, thanks." You need evidence, research and make arguments. You have to explain why millions of people around the world would use it, how often they might use it, why it fills a genuine gap in our collective emotional vocabulary, and why it isn't simply another version of something that already exists.
Some proposals become instant successes. Others disappear into the digital equivalent of a dusty filing cabinet. Somewhere in the history of emojis lies a graveyard of rejected vegetables, misunderstood animals and objects that somebody loved enough to spend weeks writing a proposal for.
Even once an emoji is approved, the story isn't over. Unicode creates the character, but Apple, Google, Samsung and other companies each design their own version. That's why the same smiley face can look cheerful on one phone and vaguely concerned on another. It's like asking six artists to paint the same cat. They all produce cats. None of them agree on the personality.
Then, of course, users change the rules. Take the skull emoji. Once upon a time, it represented death. Today, ask anyone under 25 and they'll tell you it means, “That was so funny I died laughing.” The loudly crying face 😂, once crowned the world's favourite emoji, has fallen out of fashion among Gen Z users, who often reserve it for people they describe as millennials. Meanwhile, ✨ has stopped meaning sparkles and started functioning as punctuation for irony, sarcasm and dramatic emphasis.
Emojis Evolve
Language has always evolved. Emojis simply do it faster. Perhaps that's why Japan's renewed love affair with zines, handwritten journals and printed books sits so comfortably alongside emoji culture. Long before there were alphabets, there were cave paintings. Long before there were tweets, there were hieroglyphics. Humans have an ancient habit of reducing enormous emotions into tiny symbols. Emojis are merely the latest chapter.
Emojis still carry a hint of playfulness. They interrupt the relentless seriousness of digital life. They soften blunt messages, rescue awkward conversations and occasionally create spectacular misunderstandings. There is something reassuring about knowing that while artificial intelligence is becoming smarter by the day, somewhere a group of thoughtful people is still debating whether the world really needs another emoji.
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