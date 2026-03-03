Benne To Neer Dosa: 10 Dosas That Prove India Runs On Fermentation | World Dosa Day Special
On World Dosa Day, let’s take a tour through the many avatars of this crispy, golden superstar.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 1:08 PM IST
If India had a national personality test, one of the questions would be: How do you like your dosa? Dosa is the one thing North Indians pretend they discovered in college while South Indians have perfected it for centuries.
1. Benne Dosa
If regular dosa is a reliable friend, benne dosa is that friend who orders dessert without asking. Current restaurant sensation Benne dosa comes from Davanagere, Karnataka. “Benne” means butter, and this dosa does not believe in moderation. The batter is slightly thicker, the texture is soft inside, crispy outside, and it is cooked generously in white butter. No calorie counting. Just joy.
2. Mysore Masala Dosa
This one knows how to make an entrance. Mysore masala dosa looks like a regular masala dosa until you bite into it and realise there’s a spicy red stuffing of grated beetroot smeared inside. Suddenly, things are interesting. It’s crispy, fiery and dramatic.
3. Classic Masala Dosa
The OG. Crispy fermented base. Aloo masala inside. Coconut chutney and sambar on the side. Balanced. There’s a reason this dosa is on almost every Indian restaurant menu globally. It’s predictable in the best way possible. Like Shah Rukh Khan in a romantic role. You know what you’re getting.
4. Ragi Dosa
Made from finger millet (ragi), this dosa is darker, nuttier, and slightly earthy in taste. If you’ve ever said, “I’m trying to eat healthy,” this is the dosa you order, or make at home since it's so easy to prep. High in fibre, good for digestion, and still satisfying. It proves you can be responsible and tasty at the same time.
5. Cheese Dosa
Somewhere along the way, someone looked at a dosa and said, “What if we added cheese?” Children across India said, “Yes!” Cheese dosa is indulgent, gooey and fusion. It may not be traditional, but it wins hearts.
6. Schezwan Dosa
This one is the product of Indian street food creativity. Take dosa. Add Schezwan sauce. Toss in noodles or spicy vegetables. Roll it up. Is it authentic South Indian cuisine? No. Is it delicious? Absolutely.
7. Set Dosa
Unlike crispy dosas, set dosa comes in a set of two or three small, fluffy, spongy rounds. They’re thick, soft, and soak up chutney beautifully. If crispy dosa is a crunch, set dosa is a hug.
8. Neer Dosa
Neer dosa is the introvert of the dosa world. Popular in coastal Karnataka, it is white, thin, soft, and almost lace-like. Made from a watery rice batter, it’s light and pairs beautifully with coconut-based curries.
9. Pesarattu
Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, pesarattu is made from green moong dal. It’s high in protein, slightly thicker, and often served with ginger chutney. If regular dosa is comfort food, pesarattu is fuel.
10. Chocolate Dosa
Yes, this exists. Nutella, chocolate syrup, even sprinkles. Rolled like a crepe and served like dessert. Traditionalists may object but dosa has survived centuries. It can survive chocolate.
Read more:
- From Dining Table To Delivery App, Indian Families Are Drifting Apart. Can Restaurants Bring Them Back?
- 15-Minute Recipe: How To Make Gilgeori Toast, The Korean Street Sandwich That Food Influencers Are Flipping Over
- Grill Vegan Tandoori Kababs For Dinner
- Ramadan Special: Tips And Tricks To Make The Best Haleem At Home
- Beyond Haleem, Delicious Dishes That Deserve Your Attention During Ramadan