Benne To Neer Dosa: 10 Dosas That Prove India Runs On Fermentation | World Dosa Day Special

If India had a national personality test, one of the questions would be: How do you like your dosa? Dosa is the one thing North Indians pretend they discovered in college while South Indians have perfected it for centuries.

1. Benne Dosa

If regular dosa is a reliable friend, benne dosa is that friend who orders dessert without asking. Current restaurant sensation Benne dosa comes from Davanagere, Karnataka. “Benne” means butter, and this dosa does not believe in moderation. The batter is slightly thicker, the texture is soft inside, crispy outside, and it is cooked generously in white butter. No calorie counting. Just joy.

2. Mysore Masala Dosa

This one knows how to make an entrance. Mysore masala dosa looks like a regular masala dosa until you bite into it and realise there’s a spicy red stuffing of grated beetroot smeared inside. Suddenly, things are interesting. It’s crispy, fiery and dramatic.

3. Classic Masala Dosa

The OG. Crispy fermented base. Aloo masala inside. Coconut chutney and sambar on the side. Balanced. There’s a reason this dosa is on almost every Indian restaurant menu globally. It’s predictable in the best way possible. Like Shah Rukh Khan in a romantic role. You know what you’re getting.

Classic masala dosa is a forever favourite (Getty Images)

4. Ragi Dosa

Made from finger millet (ragi), this dosa is darker, nuttier, and slightly earthy in taste. If you’ve ever said, “I’m trying to eat healthy,” this is the dosa you order, or make at home since it's so easy to prep. High in fibre, good for digestion, and still satisfying. It proves you can be responsible and tasty at the same time.