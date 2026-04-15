ETV Bharat / lifestyle

As AI Reshapes Creative Fields, World Dance Day Festival In Delhi Set To Open A Dialogue Between Technology And Indian Classical Movement

The workshop focuses on choreographing Yangshak [derived from “Yang” (spine/internal) and “Shak” (image/external)] which emerges from the philosophy of Lairen Mathek, rooted in the stories and movements of Manipuri traditions. It offers an in-depth understanding of the body, working with breath, impulse, weight shifting, momentum, the spine, and geometries. The practice also draws from Manipuri martial arts Thang-Ta and traditional dance to further explore movement.

Day 1 (April 25) promises to engage audiences with a Yangshak Movement Workshop from 9.30 am to 1 pm, facilitated by Imphal-based choreographer and contemporary performing artist Surjit Nongmeikapam , founder and artistic director of Nachom Arts Foundation.

Conceived as a vibrant platform to honour the spirit of paramparā while engaging with contemporary concerns, the festival stands out for its thoughtful curation that bridges generations, geographies and artistic disciplines. From the continuity of lineage in classical dance traditions to conversations around the future of dance in an AI-driven world, the event reflects both rootedness and relevance.

The 19th World Dance Day Celebrations 2026 will be held over two days, April 25-26, 2026 at the India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi. Curated by respected dance artiste Geeta Chandran and supported by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the festival is presented by Team Natya Vriksha. The event aims to bring together performances, discussions, and immersive learning experiences, featuring a dynamic line-up of workshops, lecture-demonstrations, panel discussions, and performances by both senior and emerging artistes.

At 4 pm, the program presents Pravāhita (Marathi and Hindi repertoire), an illustrated lecture-performance by Guru Dr. Sucheta Bhide-Chapekar from Pune, accompanied by Arundhati Patwardhan and Sagarika Patwardhan. The word Pravāhita signifies continuity. The presentation brings together three generations of dancers, who perform Bharatanatyam compositions alongside Dr. Bhide-Chapekar’s innovative work Nritya-Ganga, which blends Bharatanatyam technique with Hindustani classical music. The performance underscores the enduring beauty and relevance of traditions passed down through generations.

The evening segment, titled Young Dancers Festival (Yuva Nritya Utsav), showcases emerging talent from across the country. At 6.30 pm, Bharatanatyam will be performed by Karuna Sagari from Chennai, followed by 7.45 pm, Kathak by Ameera Patankar from Pune.

Bharatanatyam dancer Karuna Sagari (ETV Bharat)

Day 2 (April 26) opens again with the Yangshak Movement Workshop from 9.30 am to 1 pm, facilitated by Surjit Nongmeikapam. At 4 pm, a panel discussion titled AI & Dance: Challenges and Opportunities will be led by artpreneur Dr. Anita Ratnam, initiating critical dialogue on the evolving intersections of technology and the performing arts, with keynote speaker Madhu Nataraj, Director, Stem Dance Kampni, Bangalore. As part of Natya Vriksha's, AI & DANCE discussion, it will explore interdisciplinary engagements between Movement Arts, Virtual Reality, and Artificial Intelligence, exploring the convergence of embodied expression and cutting-edge technology.

The Young Dancers Festival continues in the evening with 6.30 pm, Odissi by Vrinda Chadha from host city New Delhi, followed by 7.45 pm, Kuchipudi by Avijit Das from Bengaluru.

Odissi dancer Vrinda Chadha (ETV Bharat)

A leading voice in Indian classical dance, and curator of this ambitious annual property, Geeta Chandran, Padma Shri awardee shares, “World Dance Day, for me, is a moment to reaffirm the living continuum of our traditions where learning, questioning, and sharing coexist. Through this festival, I hope to create a space where the rigour of classical practice meets curiosity, where young dancers find direction, and where audiences can experience dance as both inheritance and inquiry.” Dr. Anita Ratnam said, “I welcome AI as part of our evolving world. It can offer rhythm, patterns and new possibilities. But dance, at its core, is deeply human. It is in the breath, the risk, the moment when a dancer pushes beyond limits... that’s what truly moves an audience and leaves them in awe.”

Reflecting on the workshop, Nongmeikapam said, “Yangshak, for me, begins with the spine as a living axis where internal impulse meets external image. Through this practice, I hope participants can listen to their bodies more closely, discovering movement that is both personal and connected to a larger cultural memory.” As she reaches out to the audience through Pravāhita, embodying lineage and gently passing the baton forward, Guru Dr. Sucheta Bhide-Chapekar said, “To share the stage with my daughter and granddaughter is to witness paramparā in motion, where tradition continues to evolve with sensitivity while remaining anchored in its core values.”