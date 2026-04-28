World Dance Day 2026: 'Dance Has Been My Strongest Bridge Between Cultures,' Says Bharatanatyam Icon Apeksha Niranjan
Bharatanatyam artist Apeksha Niranjan reflects on her abhinaya, cultural storytelling, and why Bharatanatyam remains one of the most powerful artistic languages in the world.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 10:55 AM IST
Every art form has its moments of discovery. A music obsessive remembers the first record that rearranged their brain chemistry. A reader remembers the book that made the world feel bigger.
For Apeksha Niranjan, that moment didn’t happen in a dance studio surrounded by mirrors and tutors. It happened in front of a television. Somewhere in the culturally lively city of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, a young girl sat watching classical dance performances on TV with the sort of attention that children usually reserve for cartoons or cricket. Something about those precise movements, those expressive eyes, those stories told without words, took hold of her imagination.
“I discovered my inclination towards Bharatanatyam through watching and observing,” she would later say. Like many Indian children, Apeksha began her dance journey with Kathak. It was a natural starting point. But somewhere along the way, another dance form began calling her with a louder voice: Bharatanatyam. Apeksha didn’t back away. She leaned in.
Making Of A Dancer
Artists often emerge from interesting cultural backgrounds, but Apeksha’s heritage reads almost like the beginning of a novel. Her paternal grandmother was Polish. Her paternal grandfather was a Maharashtrian from Kolhapur. Somewhere between Europe and western India, between languages and histories, a young girl grew up absorbing different cultures without necessarily realizing that this would one day become central to her artistic voice. When Apeksha dances, audiences from very different cultures somehow feel that the story belongs to them as well. Of course, natural curiosity alone doesn’t make a classical dancer. Training does.
Apeksha trained under two of the most respected Bharatanatyam gurus in the country: Dr. Sucheta Chapekar and Dr. Alka Lajmi. Under their guidance, she learned the grammar of a tradition that is centuries old. She had another advantage. Before she became widely known as a dancer, she had already spent time in front of audiences as a Marathi actress, performing under the name Apeksha Kashikar. She was also a Graded Artist of Doordarshan. Acting, it turns out, is very good preparation for Bharatanatyam.
Life On The World Stage
Many classical dancers spend their lives performing within India’s traditional sabha circuit. Apeksha does that too. But she has also spent the past two decades quietly building a global presence for Bharatanatyam. In Poland, the connection is personal. Her grandmother had been a Polish refugee who found shelter in India during World War II and later married an Indian doctor in Mumbai. That extraordinary family history eventually evolved into artistic collaborations across Warsaw, Krakow, Poznan and beyond.
In Seoul, she performed Buddha — The Awakened One at an international Buddhist dance festival. In Paris, she brought Bharatanatyam to the intimate and historic stage of Le Mandapa. In Tuscany, she appeared at the DAP Festival, standing as the only Indian classical dancer among contemporary and ballet performers. In Chicago, she presented Anubhava, a powerful dance production about Polish orphans rescued during World War II by Maharaja Jam Saheb of Nawanagar.
Despite her international schedule, Apeksha remains committed to teaching. In 2004 she founded Nrityanjali Performing Arts in Navi Mumbai, an academy that has trained more than 200 students in Bharatanatyam. Two decades later, Nrityanjali has evolved into a small but thriving ecosystem of dancers who carry forward the tradition she loves.
World Dance Day is celebrated every year on April 29 to mark the birth anniversary of French dancer and ballet master Jean-Georges Noverre. It usually comes with dancers celebrating their art, audiences applauding tradition, and cultural institutions organizing performances. But occasionally, it offers a chance to pause and talk to someone who has spent an entire life inside that tradition. In this conversation with ETV Bharat, Apeksha Niranjan speaks about her remarkable journey: from Kolhapur to the world stage, from television inspiration to global recognition, and about the art of Bharatanatyam itself.
Q 1. On the eve of World Dance Day, what does dance mean to you personally after two decades as a performer and teacher of Bharatanatyam?
Dance, for me, is not just an art form—it is my identity. After two decades with Bharatanatyam, it has become my language to express, connect, and reflect. As a performer, it allows me to tell stories that transcend words and cultures. As a teacher, it’s a way to pass on not just technique, but discipline and values. On World Dance Day, I feel grateful to be on this journey: continuously learning, evolving, and giving back through dance.
Q 2. You began your career in cinema before dedicating yourself to classical dance. How did your experience in films shape your approach to storytelling on stage?
My early experience in cinema taught me the power of subtle expression and emotional detail. Working in films made me more aware of how even the smallest gesture can convey depth. When I transitioned fully into Bharatanatyam, I carried that understanding with me. It helped me approach storytelling on stage with greater nuance—making my abhinaya more layered, intimate, and relatable to contemporary audiences.
Q 3. You are known for integrating elements like Gregorian chants and Polish folk music into Bharatanatyam. What inspired you to bring such diverse cultural sounds into a classical Indian dance tradition?
My inspiration comes from my belief that art is universal. While Bharatanatyam is rooted in tradition, its language of expression can transcend boundaries. Having experienced different cultures, I felt a natural urge to explore how diverse musical forms (like Gregorian chants or Polish folk) can coexist with it. The idea was never to dilute the form, but to create a dialogue between cultures while staying true to the soul of Bharatanatyam
Q 4. In your production Nritya-Duende, you bring together Bharatanatyam and Flamenco music. What similarities do you see between these two powerful traditions?
Both Bharatanatyam and Flamenco are rooted in emotion, rhythm, and storytelling. What connects them is the intensity—they both come from a place of passion and inner expression. In Nritya-Duende, I found strong parallels in their rhythmic complexity, powerful footwork, and the way both forms channel raw emotion. Despite being from different cultures, they speak a surprisingly similar artistic language.
Q 5. Your work exploring Poland–India cultural history, including the story of Polish refugee children and Maharaja Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, is unique. What drew you to this historical narrative as a dancer?
I was moved by the story of the Polish refugee children and the compassion of Maharaja Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja. It’s a powerful narrative of humanity, kindness, and cultural connection. As a dancer, I felt a strong urge to bring this lesser-known history to life through storytelling. It allowed me to use Bharatanatyam not just as an art form, but as a medium to preserve and share meaningful stories that resonate across borders
Q 6. You have performed extensively in Poland and even became a cultural ambassador for a Poland-based orphanage. How has dance helped you build bridges between cultures?
Dance has been my strongest bridge between cultures. Even without a shared language, it creates an instant emotional connection. My experiences in Poland showed me how Bharatanatyam can resonate far beyond India. Becoming a cultural ambassador only deepened that bond; it reinforced my belief that art has the power to bring people together, foster empathy, and create lasting cultural connections.
Q 7. You trained under renowned gurus like Sucheta Chapekar and Alka Lajmi. What are the most important lessons they imparted to you that continue to guide your work?
Training under Sucheta Chapekar ji and Alka Lajmi ji gave me a strong foundation in both discipline and sensitivity. They taught me that Bharatanatyam is not just about technique, but about honesty in expression. Their guidance instilled in me a deep respect for tradition, while also encouraging me to find my own voice within it. That balance continues to shape my journey as both a performer and a teacher.
Q 8. Classical dance training requires discipline and patience. How do you pass on these values to the nearly 200 students learning at your institute?
Discipline and patience are something students experience, not just learn. Through consistent practice, attention to detail, and respect for the art form, they gradually internalise these values.
With nearly 200 students, I focus on creating an environment where dedication becomes a habit. Along with technique, I emphasise humility, perseverance, and a genuine connection to Bharatanatyam—so the learning goes beyond dance into life itself.
Q 9. Many of your productions explore spiritual themes, from Lord Shiva and Krishna to Gautama Buddha. What role does spirituality play in your choreography?
Spirituality is at the core of my choreography. It gives depth and purpose to the movement, going beyond technique into something more introspective and meaningful. Whether it’s Shiva, Krishna, or Buddha, I approach these themes not just as stories, but as states of being. Through dance, I try to evoke that inner stillness and connection, both for myself and for the audience.
Q 10. In your recital Nayanam, you explore emotions expressed through the eyes. Why do you believe subtle expressions remain one of Bharatanatyam’s most powerful storytelling tools?
In Bharatanatyam, the eyes are incredibly powerful—they can convey what words and even movement sometimes cannot. Subtle expressions bring depth and authenticity to storytelling.
In Nayanam, I wanted to highlight how a single glance can express a range of emotions. It’s this nuance that creates a deeper connection with the audience and makes the experience truly immersive.
Q 11. During the pandemic you performed more than 70 virtual recitals. Did performing for a digital audience change your relationship with dance?
Yes, it did shift my perspective. Performing for a digital audience made the experience more intimate and introspective, as the energy exchange is very different from a live stage. It pushed me to focus more on subtle expressions and internal connection, knowing the camera captures every detail. In many ways, it deepened my relationship with dance and taught me to adapt while staying true to the essence of Bharatanatyam.
Q 12. With social media influencing how dance is consumed today, do you think classical dance is gaining new audiences or facing new challenges?
Social media has definitely helped classical dance reach new and younger audiences, making it more accessible than ever before. It’s a powerful tool for visibility and discovery. At the same time, it brings the challenge of oversimplification, where depth and nuance can sometimes be lost in short formats. I believe the key is to use these platforms mindfully, staying true to the integrity of the art while adapting to changing ways of engagement.
Q 13. After performing across continents and experimenting with cross-cultural themes, what new artistic directions excite you today?
What excites me today is continuing to explore meaningful cross-cultural narratives while staying rooted in the grammar of Bharatanatyam. I’m particularly drawn to stories that connect histories, identities, and shared human emotions across borders.
Q 14. What are you working on next?
Currently, I’m working on new productions that deepen this dialogue bringing together diverse musical and cultural influences, while also creating more immersive experiences for audiences. Alongside this, nurturing the next generation of dancers remains an equally important part of my journey.
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