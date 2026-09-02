ETV Bharat / lifestyle

World Coconut Day 2026: The Coconut Is Having A Global Comeback In Wellness

For most of human history, the coconut was just a tropical fruit. Us Indians (and other tropical people) drank its water, scraped out its flesh, cooked with it, made chutney with it, put oil on their hair and got on with their lives. Then the wellness industry discovered it. Suddenly, the coconut was a superfood. Coconut water became the thing you drank after yoga. Coconut milk became the respectable alternative to dairy. Coconut oil was promoted as a miracle ingredient for everything from cooking to skincare. Somewhere along the way, the humble coconut acquired a publicist. And now the rest of the world is catching up.

Coconut water, in particular, has gone from something you drank straight from a green coconut on a hot afternoon to a “functional beverage”. It naturally contains electrolytes and minerals such as potassium, sodium, magnesium and calcium, which helps explain its appeal among fitness and wellness consumers. A 2025 review also notes growing interest in coconut water as a functional drink, driven partly by its nutritional profile and demand for natural hydration.

Coconut oil (Getty Images)

The market numbers suggest this isn't just another wellness trend that will disappear once someone discovers the next seed nobody has heard of. Industry estimates put the global coconut-water market in the multi-billion-dollar range, with continued growth expected as consumers look for beverages positioned as natural, refreshing and less sugary than traditional soft drinks.