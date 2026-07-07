ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Chocolate Mousse To Choco Lava Cake, Desserts That Will Melt In Your Mouth On World Chocolate Day

World Chocolate Day ( ETV Bharat )

Chocolate is one of those rare inventions that seems to unite humanity with little disagreement. Nations have gone to war over less agreeable subjects, yet hand almost anyone a well-made piece of chocolate and they are likely to respond with gratitude. It has celebrated birthdays, softened heartbreaks, fuelled late-night conversations, and rescued countless gloomy afternoons. On World Chocolate Day today, it seems only appropriate to pay tribute not merely by eating chocolate but by making sweet treats with it. Fortunately, some of the world's most beloved chocolate desserts require more enthusiasm than expertise. What is World Chocolate Day? (ETV Bharat) History of chocolate (ETV Bharat) Also read: The Sweetest Journey on Earth: Inside Chocolate Making That Begins In A Rainforest 1. Classic Chocolate Brownies Few desserts inspire as much loyalty as a good brownie. The ideal brownie has a crackly top, a rich, fudgy centre, and just enough chew to make you reach for a second piece. Classic Chocolate Brownies (Getty Images) You need: 200 gm dark chocolate, 100 gm butter, 1 cup sugar, 2 eggs, ½ cup all-purpose flour, 2 tbsp cocoa powder, 1 tsp vanilla extract, a pinch of salt. Method: Melt the butter and chocolate together until smooth. Whisk in the sugar, followed by the eggs and vanilla. Fold in the flour, cocoa powder, and salt. Pour into a greased baking tin. Bake at 180°C for 25-30 minutes. Let cool before slicing for the perfect fudgy texture. Types of chocolate (ETV Bharat) Also read: Beginner's Cooking Guide: How To Make Chocolate Desserts 2. Bourbon Choco Ladoo