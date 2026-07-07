Chocolate Mousse To Choco Lava Cake, Desserts That Will Melt In Your Mouth On World Chocolate Day
Celebrate with the comforting chew of a brownie, the airy elegance of a mousse, or the theatrical molten centre of a lava cake.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 10:57 AM IST
Chocolate is one of those rare inventions that seems to unite humanity with little disagreement. Nations have gone to war over less agreeable subjects, yet hand almost anyone a well-made piece of chocolate and they are likely to respond with gratitude. It has celebrated birthdays, softened heartbreaks, fuelled late-night conversations, and rescued countless gloomy afternoons.
On World Chocolate Day today, it seems only appropriate to pay tribute not merely by eating chocolate but by making sweet treats with it. Fortunately, some of the world's most beloved chocolate desserts require more enthusiasm than expertise.
Also read: The Sweetest Journey on Earth: Inside Chocolate Making That Begins In A Rainforest
1. Classic Chocolate Brownies
Few desserts inspire as much loyalty as a good brownie. The ideal brownie has a crackly top, a rich, fudgy centre, and just enough chew to make you reach for a second piece.
You need:
200 gm dark chocolate, 100 gm butter, 1 cup sugar, 2 eggs, ½ cup all-purpose flour, 2 tbsp cocoa powder, 1 tsp vanilla extract, a pinch of salt.
Method:
Melt the butter and chocolate together until smooth. Whisk in the sugar, followed by the eggs and vanilla. Fold in the flour, cocoa powder, and salt. Pour into a greased baking tin. Bake at 180°C for 25-30 minutes. Let cool before slicing for the perfect fudgy texture.
Also read: Beginner's Cooking Guide: How To Make Chocolate Desserts
2. Bourbon Choco Ladoo
Biscuits and choco cream combine into a twist on the traditional ladoo in this recipe.
You need:
A pack of Britannia Bourbon biscuits, 100 ml milk, 1 tbsp milk powder, handful of chopped nuts.
Method:
Grinding the biscuits into a coarse powder. Mix the powder with milk, milk powder and chopped nuts to form a soft dough in a bowl. Knead the dough well till smooth. Make small, bite sized balls. Roll each ball in cocoa powder for an extra chocolatey touch. Garnish with crushed Bourbon biscuits and enjoy!
3. Chocolate Mousse
This is a French classic dish that is being rediscovered for its simple recipe and luxurious taste.
You need:
200 gm dark chocolate, 3 eggs (separated), 2 tbsp sugar, 200 ml fresh cream, 1 tsp vanilla extract.
Method:
Melt the chocolate and let cool slightly. Beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form. Whip the cream until soft peaks form. Beat the egg yolks with sugar until pale and mix into the chocolate. Fold in the whipped cream, then gently fold in the egg whites. Spoon into serving glasses and refrigerate for at least 4 hours. Garnish with chocolate shavings or berries before serving.
4. Chocolate Lava Cake
The magic of this dessert lies in cutting into it and watching the warm chocolate centre flow onto the plate.
You need:
150 gm dark chocolate, 100 gm butter, 2 eggs, 2 egg yolks, ¼ cup sugar, 2 tbsp all-purpose flour, butter and cocoa powder for greasing ramekins.
Method:
Preheat the oven to 220°C. Melt the butter and chocolate together until silky smooth. Whisk the eggs, yolks, and sugar until light. Fold in the melted chocolate, then the flour. Divide the batter into greased ramekins. Bake for 10-12 minutes until the edges are set but the centre remains soft. Let rest for one minute before carefully turning onto plates. Serve immediately with vanilla ice cream or fresh berries.
The wonderful thing about chocolate is that it is forgiving. It doesn't mind if your brownie isn't perfectly square or your lava cake erupts a little more enthusiastically than intended. It rewards curiosity more than perfection. So this World Chocolate Day, melt some chocolate and embrace a little kitchen chaos.
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