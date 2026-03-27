ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Cheese Maggi To Savoury Cheese Macaron, Check Out These Cheesy Comfort Food Recipes On International Cheese Day

Preparation Steps: Heat butter in a small pan and sauté onions until soft. Add chopped tomatoes and green chilli, cooking until slightly mushy. Pour in the water and bring it to a gentle boil. Add the noodles along with the seasoning packet and cook for about two minutes. Once the noodles soften, stir in the cheese slice or grated cheese. Sprinkle mozzarella on top and mix lightly until everything becomes creamy and delightfully stretchy. Finish with black pepper and coriander.

Instant noodles have long been the emergency ration of students, office workers, and anyone who believes dinner should take roughly the same amount of time as a song on the radio. But adding cheese elevates the experience into something luxurious.

Food trends on the internet come and go at a speed that would make a meteor blush. But dishes like these endure because they combine three universal pleasures: simplicity, comfort, and melted cheese. On World Cheese Day, there may be no better way to celebrate than by taking something ordinary and allowing cheese to perform its culinary magic.

Which makes it rather fitting that today is World Cheese Day, a celebration dedicated to one of humanity’s greatest culinary inventions. Cheese is remarkable not just because it tastes wonderful, but because it can transform almost anything into something irresistible. A simple dish becomes richer. A snack becomes indulgent. Even the humblest ingredients (like instant noodles or sweet potatoes) suddenly feel like a small festival on a plate.

There are certain foods that possess the extraordinary ability to make the world briefly forget its problems. Cheese, for instance, has performed this noble service for centuries. It has melted over pizzas in Italy, slipped into sandwiches in America, and found its way into countless comfort foods across the planet.

Step 1: Prepare the batter for shells. In a medium bowl, whisk the egg whites with the cream of tartar until foamy. Gradually add the sugar, half a tablespoon at a time, continuing to whisk until stiff peaks form. If desired, add yellow or orange gel food colouring to achieve a light cheesy hue. In a separate bowl, sift together the maltose powder, cornstarch, almond flour, cheese powder, and salt. This mixture will help provide structure and flavour to the shells. Gently fold the dry mixture into the whipped egg whites using a rubber spatula. Continue folding until the batter reaches the consistency of molten lava or smooth yoghurt. Transfer to a piping bag. Pipe 1-inch circles, spaced 1 inch apart, onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Tap the sheet on the counter a few times to remove any air bubbles.

Step 2: Prepare the cheese filling. Allow the batter to rest for 30 minutes to an hour until the surface feels dry and does not stick to your finger. Preheat the oven to 135°C. Once the shells are dry on top bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes, or until they are firm and lightly golden. Let them cool completely on the baking sheet. In a saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter. Stir in the flour and cook until it bubbles and turns slightly golden. Slowly add the milk, whisking constantly, until the sauce thickens and coats the back of a spoon. Remove from the heat and stir in the cream cheese, return the pan to low heat and whisk until the mixture is smooth. Add garlic powder, and season with salt and black pepper. Let the cheese filling cool completely, then refrigerate until ready to use. Once the macaron shells are fully cooled, transfer the cheese filling into a piping bag. Pipe a generous amount of filling onto half of the shells, then sandwich them with the remaining shells.

Step 3: Serve and enjoy. Serve the savoury cheese macarons immediately, while the shells are still slightly crunchy.

3. Sweet Potato and Cheese

Sweet potatoes have always been the quieter cousin of the regular potato. But when paired with cheese, they become rather addictive. Sweet, soft potato beneath a golden blanket of melted cheese that stretches gloriously when pulled apart.

Ingredients: 2 medium sweet potatoes, 1 tbsp olive oil or butter, ½ tsp salt, ¼ tsp paprika or chilli flakes, ½ cup grated mozzarella or cheddar cheese, 1 tbsp chopped spring onions.

Preparation steps: Wash the sweet potatoes thoroughly and cut them into thick rounds or halves. Brush lightly with olive oil and sprinkle salt and paprika. Bake in a preheated oven at 200°C for about 20 minutes until soft. Remove from the oven and top generously with grated cheese. Return to the oven for another 3-5 minutes until the cheese melts into bubbly perfection.

Garnish with spring onions and a dash of oregano.

4. Vanilla Cream Cheese Cupcakes

These cupcakes are soft, moist, and topped with a creamy, delicious frosting that is a crowd-pleaser.

Vanilla Cream Cheese Cupcakes (ETV Bharat)

Ingredients: 1½ cups all-purpose flour, ½ tsp baking powder, ¼ tsp baking soda, ¼ tsp salt, 180 gm Britannia The Laughing Cow Cream Cheese, ¼ cup butter, 1 cup sugar, 2 eggs, 1 tsp vanilla extract, ½ cup buttermilk.

Preparation steps:

Step 1: Prepare the cheese mixture. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a standard muffin pan with 12 cupcake liners to ensure easy removal. In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 1/2 cups flour, 1/2 tsp baking powder, 1/4 tsp baking soda, and 1/4 tsp salt. Set aside. Using a stand mixer or hand mixer, beat the softened cream cheese until smooth and free of lumps. Add 1/4 cup softened butter, 1 cup sugar, 2 eggs, and 1 tsp vanilla extract. Mix on medium speed until smooth and well combined. With the mixer on low, alternately add the dry mixture and 1/2 cup buttermilk, starting and ending with the dry ingredients.

Step 2: Prepare the frosting for the cupcakes. Mix until just combined; avoid over-mixing to keep the batter light. Divide the batter evenly among the liners, filling each about 3/4 full. Bake for 25–30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean. The tops should remain pale; overbaking will dry them out. Transfer the cupcakes to a wire rack and allow them to cool completely before frosting. For the frosting, beat 120 gms cream cheese until smooth. Add 1/2 cup butter and 1/4 tsp salt, mixing until creamy. Gradually add 3 1/2 cups powdered sugar, one cup at a time, and mix until smooth.

Step 3: Decorate with sprinkles, serve. If needed, incorporate 1 tsp milk or half-and-half for a pipeable consistency. Fill a piping bag fitted with your favourite tip and frost the cupcakes. Decorate with sprinkles or your desired topping.