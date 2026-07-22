Do You Tsundoku? If You Keep Buying Books But Never Read Them, Your Brain Is Actually Doing Something Wonderful
As we celebrate World Brain Day today, Sindhu T. explores why the brain loves this habit that the Japanese call 'Tsundoku'.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
If you've ever looked at your bookshelf and felt a pang of guilt because half the books on it still have crisp, unopened pages, relax. You are not lazy. You are not lacking discipline. In fact, you're participating in a wonderfully human habit that even has its own Japanese name. Before we get to that on World Brain Day today, however, let's begin in a place many of us know rather well: the kitchen.
Almost every family has someone who seems incapable of walking past a shop selling plastic containers without bringing home another one. Open the kitchen cupboard and you'll discover an astonishing collection of boxes in every imaginable size and colour. Some hold leftovers, some hold spices, and others appear to have been purchased simply because one day they might prove useful. If you've ever teased your mother by asking: How many containers does one family actually need?, you may want to avoid making eye contact with your own bookshelf. Because book lovers do exactly the same thing!
We wander into a bookshop intending to buy one novel and somehow leave carrying four. A friend recommends a fascinating biography. An Instagram post praises a new thriller. Someone asks what we'd like for our birthday, and without hesitation we reply, "A good book."
The books arrive home with great ceremony. Reading them... well, that can wait until next weekend, or next month... or that mythical period known as “when life is less busy.” Meanwhile, they sit beautifully arranged on shelves and bedside tables, patiently waiting for their turn. That, it turns out, is perfectly normal.
Tsundoku: The Art of Owning Books You Haven't Read
The Japanese have a wonderfully precise term for this habit: Tsundoku. It describes the act of buying books, stacking them up, and leaving them unread for the time being. Far from being an insult, the word carries a surprisingly optimistic spirit. It reflects the belief that one day, you will sit down with that novel, history book or memoir. The unread pile isn't a monument to failure but a collection of future adventures. It's rather comforting to know that an entire nation thought this behaviour was common enough to deserve its own word!
Why Buying A Book Feels So Good
You don't have to read a book to enjoy it. Your brain starts celebrating long before you've reached the first chapter. Most of us assume happiness comes after we complete something. We imagine satisfaction arriving only after finishing a novel, learning a skill or crossing a task off a list.
The brain has other ideas. The moment it recognises that something pleasant is about to happen, it begins releasing dopamine: a chemical closely associated with anticipation, motivation and reward. In other words, buying the book is already part of the pleasure. Your brain isn't rewarding you for what you've done. It's rewarding you for what it believes you're about to experience.
Your Brain Loves Imaginary Futures
Inside your brain is a remarkable region called the hippocampus. People often describe it as the brain's memory centre, and that's true but only partly. It also helps us imagine the future. Picture yourself standing in a bookshop. You pick up a beautifully designed novel. Instantly, without asking permission, your brain begins directing a little film.
You'll read it during your next holiday. Or on a rainy afternoon beside the window. Perhaps with a steaming mug of coffee while the rain taps gently against the window. The smell of tea. The sound of turning pages. The cosy feeling of evening time. Your brain borrows fragments from old memories and stitches them together into an entirely new experience, which hasn't even happened yet.
Why Unread Books Feel Different From Unread Emails
Most of us have hundreds or thousands of unread emails. Looking at them rarely fills us with joy. On the contrary, they feel like obligations. Each one says, “You really should deal with me.” Unread books create almost the opposite feeling. Psychologists have surmised that looking forward to positive experiences reduces stress and increases emotional wellbeing. An unread novel doesn't accuse you of falling behind. It promises that a good story, a new idea or an unexpected journey is waiting whenever you're ready. Emails are responsibilities while books are opportunities. Your brain knows the difference.
The Magic Of A Bookshop
There is another reason many readers still prefer buying books in person rather than clicking a button online. Bookshops engage all the senses. You feel the weight of the book. You admire the cover. You flip through the pages. You catch that unmistakable scent of crisp paper and printing ink. These tiny sensory experiences help activate the emotional centres of the brain, creating a sense of calm and anticipation long before reading begins.
Stop Feeling Guilty
The next time someone points to your growing stack of unread books and asks, When exactly are you planning to read all those?, you don't have to apologise. Those books aren't evidence of laziness but of hope. Life has an awkward habit of becoming busier just when we imagine it will slow down. But the books wait patiently. They don't complain nor expire. They just remind us that there are still worlds to explore whenever we find the time.
References:
- https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/psychology/articles/10.3389/fpsyg.2017.02199/full
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17395575/
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0165017307000756
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