ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Do You Tsundoku? If You Keep Buying Books But Never Read Them, Your Brain Is Actually Doing Something Wonderful

If you've ever looked at your bookshelf and felt a pang of guilt because half the books on it still have crisp, unopened pages, relax. You are not lazy. You are not lacking discipline. In fact, you're participating in a wonderfully human habit that even has its own Japanese name. Before we get to that on World Brain Day today, however, let's begin in a place many of us know rather well: the kitchen.

Almost every family has someone who seems incapable of walking past a shop selling plastic containers without bringing home another one. Open the kitchen cupboard and you'll discover an astonishing collection of boxes in every imaginable size and colour. Some hold leftovers, some hold spices, and others appear to have been purchased simply because one day they might prove useful. If you've ever teased your mother by asking: How many containers does one family actually need?, you may want to avoid making eye contact with your own bookshelf. Because book lovers do exactly the same thing!

We wander into a bookshop intending to buy one novel and somehow leave carrying four. A friend recommends a fascinating biography. An Instagram post praises a new thriller. Someone asks what we'd like for our birthday, and without hesitation we reply, "A good book."

The books arrive home with great ceremony. Reading them... well, that can wait until next weekend, or next month... or that mythical period known as “when life is less busy.” Meanwhile, they sit beautifully arranged on shelves and bedside tables, patiently waiting for their turn. That, it turns out, is perfectly normal.

Strange as it sounds, you don't have to read a book to enjoy it (Getty Images)

Tsundoku: The Art of Owning Books You Haven't Read

The Japanese have a wonderfully precise term for this habit: Tsundoku. It describes the act of buying books, stacking them up, and leaving them unread for the time being. Far from being an insult, the word carries a surprisingly optimistic spirit. It reflects the belief that one day, you will sit down with that novel, history book or memoir. The unread pile isn't a monument to failure but a collection of future adventures. It's rather comforting to know that an entire nation thought this behaviour was common enough to deserve its own word!

Why Buying A Book Feels So Good

You don't have to read a book to enjoy it. Your brain starts celebrating long before you've reached the first chapter. Most of us assume happiness comes after we complete something. We imagine satisfaction arriving only after finishing a novel, learning a skill or crossing a task off a list.

The brain has other ideas. The moment it recognises that something pleasant is about to happen, it begins releasing dopamine: a chemical closely associated with anticipation, motivation and reward. In other words, buying the book is already part of the pleasure. Your brain isn't rewarding you for what you've done. It's rewarding you for what it believes you're about to experience.