ETV Bharat / lifestyle

World Bear Day Special: 6 Organisations Trying To Save Bears From Us

There are two kinds of humans in the world: those who think bears are adorable, slightly oversized teddies, and those who have met a bear in real life and now believe in running very fast in the opposite direction! It turns out that bears are both things at once: charming and terrifying, majestic and uninterested in your picnic etiquette. Unfortunately, they are also increasingly vulnerable.

Habitat loss, climate change, illegal wildlife trade, and human conflict have made life complicated for creatures who, for the most part, would prefer to mind their own business and occasionally eat berries. If you give bears enough space, they are far less likely to show up where humans are. This brings us to the more encouraging part of this story: There are organisations across the world dedicating their time, resources, and sanity to making sure bears continue to exist... preferably in forests and not in crisis reports.

Bears prefer to mind their own business rather than interfering in human affairs (Getty Images)

Bears have been around for millions of years. Humans, comparatively, are the new entrants who arrived, rearranged everything, and are now trying to fix it. The good news is, there are people (scientists, activists, researchers, and communities) who are working tirelessly to make sure bears don’t disappear quietly into history. The better news is, they’re succeeding more often than you might think. Here are some of the key players.

1. World Wide Fund for Nature

If conservation had a celebrity, World Wide Fund for Nature would be it. WWF works across continents to protect bear species like polar bears, giant pandas, Asian black bears. Their approach is impressively broad. They focus on habitat conservation, climate change advocacy, and reducing human-wildlife conflict. For polar bears, in particular, WWF is involved in addressing Arctic ice loss, which is less of a “bear problem” and more of a “planet problem.”

2. Wildlife SOS (India)

Wildlife SOS has rescued hundreds of “dancing bears” (Getty Images)

Closer to home, Wildlife SOS has been doing remarkable work, especially with sloth bears. India has a complicated history with bears, particularly with the now-banned practice of using them for entertainment. Wildlife SOS has rescued hundreds of “dancing bears”, rehabilitated them in sanctuaries, and worked with communities to provide alternative livelihoods. Their work shows that conservation isn’t just about animals but also about people.