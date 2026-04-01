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World Autism Awareness Day 2026: Why Are Boys More Prone To Autism Risk?

Understand why boys are diagnosed with autism far more often than girls ( Getty Images )

For many years, doctors believed that autism occurred four times more frequently in boys than in girls. Recent research, however, suggests the gap may be slightly smaller.

For decades, researchers have noticed a striking pattern: boys are diagnosed with autism far more often than girls. The difference has been so consistent that it raises a question: Why? The answer lies in a complex interplay of genetics, biology, brain chemistry, and even the way we recognize symptoms.

Every child enters the world carrying a mystery. Parents watch closely in those early months: the first smile, the first sound, the first attempt at communication. In its healthiest form, development unfolds slowly but steadily. Yet for some children, the story takes a different path. Ahead of World Autism Awareness Day, observed every year on April 2, we explore Autism Spectrum Disorder, a developmental condition that shapes how individuals communicate, interact socially, and experience the world.

Dr. Rachana G, Consultant - Developmental Pediatrician, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Marathahalli, explains that as scientific understanding improves, researchers are beginning to see a more accurate picture. “Boys have long been diagnosed at about four times the rate of girls,” she says. “But studies suggest the true male-to-female ratio may be closer to 3:1.”

Even with this revised estimate, boys remain significantly more likely to receive an autism diagnosis. And the reasons appear to be both biological and social.

If there is one major factor that scientists consistently point to in autism, it is genetics. According to Dr. Rachana, research suggests that around 83% of autism risk is linked to genetic factors. Scientists have already identified more than 100 genes that may contribute to autism spectrum disorder. These genetic variations can be passed down from one generation to the next. But genes alone do not explain why boys are more vulnerable.

For that, researchers look to the deeper architecture of human biology.

Protective Advantage of Girls

One widely discussed scientific explanation is known as the female protective effect. In simple terms, it suggests that girls may require a greater genetic load before autism symptoms appear.

Dr. Mohan Krishna Narasimha Kumar Jonnalagadda, Senior Consultant Neurologist at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad, explains that the difference may begin at the level of chromosomes. “Females have two X chromosomes, while males have only one. Many autism-related genes are linked to the X chromosome. In females, the presence of a second X chromosome provides a protective effect, often referred to as ‘female protection.’ This means a higher genetic load is required for the condition to manifest in females, whereas in males, even a single mutation can have a more direct impact. Additionally, certain gene mutations show higher clinical expression, or penetrance, in males,” he says. This protective buffer may partly explain why autism appears more frequently in boys.

Another fascinating dimension involves epigenetics, the study of how genes are switched on or off. In females, one of the two X chromosomes becomes inactive in each cell: a natural process known as X-chromosome inactivation. This creates what scientists call a mosaic pattern, where some cells use one X chromosome while others use the second.

Dr. Mohan Krishna Narasimha Kumar Jonnalagadda (ETV Bharat)

If one chromosome carries a mutation, the healthy one may still function in many cells. This biological arrangement can soften the impact of harmful genetic variations. Males, however, lack this compensatory mechanism. With only one X chromosome, any genetic mutation tends to have a clearer and stronger effect.

Hormonal influences also play a role even before birth. “Male fetuses are exposed to higher levels of testosterone, which affects brain development. This exposure is associated with lower oxytocin activity, a hormone linked to social bonding and emotional connection. Reduced oxytocin activity may contribute to differences in social engagement, a core feature of autism,” adds Jonnalagadda.