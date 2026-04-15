ETV Bharat / lifestyle

World Art Day Special: Major Art Movements Across Centuries, From The Renaissance To Picasso's Cubism To Modern Abstraction

World Art Day was chosen to coincide with the birthday of a man who painted mysterious women and flying machines long before drones and Instagram filters were a thing: Leonardo da Vinci.

This is fitting because art, like da Vinci, has always had a habit of wandering into strange territories. Over the centuries it has reinvented itself with such enthusiasm that if you lined up the major art movements in chronological order, it would look less like a tidy historical progression and more like a group of very opinionated cousins arguing at a family dinner.

Let us begin with the Renaissance, which arrived in Europe around the 14th century and essentially said, “What if paintings actually looked like the things they were supposed to represent?” Prior to this, much of European art had a certain charming awkwardness to it: people floated, limbs appeared where limbs should not be, and perspective was more of a suggestion than a rule. The Renaissance changed all that. Artists like Michelangelo and da Vinci became obsessed with anatomy, proportion, and realism. They dissected bodies, studied light, and painted humans who looked astonishingly alive. The result was art that felt dramatic, emotional, and technically miraculous.

By the 17th century, the Baroque movement arrived like a theatrical production that had accidentally spilled onto the walls of churches and palaces. Baroque art was dramatic, grand, and slightly over the top... like opera but with paint. Think swirling robes, intense lighting, and saints who appear to be experiencing religious revelations while simultaneously starring in an action movie. Artists such as Caravaggio mastered the use of stark light and shadow, creating scenes so intense that viewers sometimes felt as if they had wandered into the middle of a divine emergency.

Then, sometime in the 19th century, a group of artists decided that painting studios were overrated and that sunlight was far more interesting than perfectly polished technique. This led to Impressionism, which might be described as the moment art loosened its collar and went outdoors. Artists like Claude Monet painted landscapes, rivers, gardens, and city streets in quick brushstrokes designed to capture fleeting moments of light. Their work initially shocked critics, who complained that the paintings looked unfinished... like sketches someone forgot to complete. History, of course, has a sense of humour. Those “unfinished sketches” are now among the most beloved paintings in the world.