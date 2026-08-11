ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Career Cushioning Explained: Why Employees Are Preparing For The Next Job Before They Need One

There was a time when having a job was the plan. Then came having a career. Now, increasingly, the plan is having “options”. That is the idea behind “career cushioning”, a workplace trend in which employees prepare themselves for whatever might happen next. They take certifications, learn new software, reconnect with people in their professional network, build side projects, explore internal transfers, and update their résumés even when they have no intention of sending them anywhere. They aren't necessarily quitting. They are getting ready.

For years, career advice was built around a fairly simple sequence: get a job, work hard, climb the ladder, and move when the next opportunity arrives. But the ladder has become less reliable. Companies restructure. Entire functions get automated by AI. Industries change faster than job descriptions can be rewritten. A role that looks secure today can become redundant tomorrow, not necessarily because the employee did anything wrong but because the business changed its mind about what it needs. Career cushioning is the employee's response to that uncertainty.

It is a form of professional insurance. There is an important psychological difference between searching for a job because you have lost one and preparing for a job because you might someday need one. Someone who waits until a layoff happens to update their résumé, learn a new skill and call old colleagues is already operating under pressure. Someone who has been doing those things for the past year has options. When you have options, you negotiate differently when you know you could leave. You take risks differently when your skills are portable. You sleep differently when your entire professional identity isn't dependent on one organisation saying, “You're still needed.” This is why career cushioning isn't necessarily about disloyalty but about reducing dependency.

The Cushion Can Take Many Forms

There is no single career-cushioning strategy. For one employee, it might mean completing a certification in artificial intelligence or data analytics. For another, it could mean learning a new software platform that is becoming standard in their industry. For someone else, the cushion might be a freelance project, a newsletter, a portfolio, a professional qualification or a side business. Sometimes, the smartest cushion is internal. An employee might start talking to another department, volunteering for cross-functional projects or acquiring skills that make an internal move possible.

“Career cushioning doesn't always mean preparing to leave your employer. Sometimes it means making sure you can move within the organisation before someone else decides where you belong,” says data analyst Ritnika Bansal, who recently got a transfer to another, more lucrative role within her company.

The underlying principle is simple: Don't let your current job become the only evidence that you are employable.

Networking Is No Longer Just For Job Hunting

There is another misconception worth retiring. Networking isn't something you do when you need a job. By then, it is often too late. The most valuable professional relationships are usually built when neither person needs anything immediately. A former colleague becomes a hiring manager. A person you met at a conference becomes a collaborator. Someone you exchanged ideas with three years ago suddenly knows about an opportunity that perfectly matches your skills.