ETV Bharat / lifestyle

81.4% Of India's Office-Goers Have Low Vitamin D, 73.9% Have Low Vitamin B12, Finds WHI 2026

The sunshine vitamin is missing in urban Indians who work long hours indoors in metro cities, reports WHI 2026 ( Getty Images )

India’s urban workforce may be getting health warnings much earlier than expected. Blood-sugar dysfunction, vitamin deficiencies, anaemia, poor sleep and high stress are showing up among working-age adults, including those in their 30s, according to the Workforce Health Index (WHI) 2026 released by Loop Health. The findings are intended to help employers, healthcare providers, and individuals identify emerging health risks and support earlier intervention and preventive care.

The second annual report by group health insurance and health benefits provider Loop Health is based on more than 8.16 lakh lab values, 11,400 health reports, 9,000 survey responses and 74,000 hospital claims. It suggests that several health risks are already visible during prime working years, often before people report feeling unwell. Blood-sugar dysfunction was recorded in 31.3% of employees tested, while 81.4% of Vitamin D reports were below the report's sufficiency threshold and 73.9% showed low Vitamin B12 levels.

The Sunshine Vitamin Is Still Missing In Urban India

Micronutrient levels emerged as an important health indicator in urban India. 81.4% of Vitamin D reports had insufficient levels, including 60.1% who were deficient or severely deficient, while 73.9% recorded low Vitamin B12 levels. The preventive picture also showed a change in Vitamin D supplementation. Vitamin D supplementation stood at 20.4% in WHI 2026, compared with 26.2% in WHI 2025.

Anaemia emerged as another significant health finding. 34.6% of 4,375 female reports had haemoglobin below 12 g/dL, while 8.9% of 5,210 male reports were below 13 g/dL. Metro-level findings also showed variation: in Mumbai, 52.3% of female reports were below the report threshold, compared with 23.2% in Bengaluru.

40.4% of office workers reported high stress in the past week (Getty Images)

Surviving On Less Than Six Hours Of Sleep

Sleep and stress findings emerged as important aspects of workforce health. 30.7% of respondents reported sleeping less than six hours per night, while 40.4% reported high stress in the past week. Among women, 47.4% reported high stress and 36.3% reported sleeping less than six hours per night. The findings also showed changes compared with WHI 2025. The share of professionals getting less than six hours of sleep stood at 30.7%, compared with 27.3% in WHI 2025, while high stress stood at 40.4%, compared with 33.9%. The share of professionals who do not exercise regularly stood at 30.9%, compared with 28.0% in WHI 2025.

Heart Health Risks Are Building Earlier

The report also examined key cardiovascular health indicators among urban professionals. 62.6% of the 8,054 LDL reports recorded levels at or above 100 mg/dL, while 47.3% of employees recorded HDL levels below 40 mg/dL. Among the employee reports, the HDL finding was based on 4,824 reports.