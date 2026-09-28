81.4% Of India's Office-Goers Have Low Vitamin D, 73.9% Have Low Vitamin B12, Finds WHI 2026
The Workforce Health Index 2026 brings together biomarker, lifestyle and healthcare-claims data across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
India’s urban workforce may be getting health warnings much earlier than expected. Blood-sugar dysfunction, vitamin deficiencies, anaemia, poor sleep and high stress are showing up among working-age adults, including those in their 30s, according to the Workforce Health Index (WHI) 2026 released by Loop Health. The findings are intended to help employers, healthcare providers, and individuals identify emerging health risks and support earlier intervention and preventive care.
The second annual report by group health insurance and health benefits provider Loop Health is based on more than 8.16 lakh lab values, 11,400 health reports, 9,000 survey responses and 74,000 hospital claims. It suggests that several health risks are already visible during prime working years, often before people report feeling unwell. Blood-sugar dysfunction was recorded in 31.3% of employees tested, while 81.4% of Vitamin D reports were below the report's sufficiency threshold and 73.9% showed low Vitamin B12 levels.
The Sunshine Vitamin Is Still Missing In Urban India
Micronutrient levels emerged as an important health indicator in urban India. 81.4% of Vitamin D reports had insufficient levels, including 60.1% who were deficient or severely deficient, while 73.9% recorded low Vitamin B12 levels. The preventive picture also showed a change in Vitamin D supplementation. Vitamin D supplementation stood at 20.4% in WHI 2026, compared with 26.2% in WHI 2025.
Anaemia emerged as another significant health finding. 34.6% of 4,375 female reports had haemoglobin below 12 g/dL, while 8.9% of 5,210 male reports were below 13 g/dL. Metro-level findings also showed variation: in Mumbai, 52.3% of female reports were below the report threshold, compared with 23.2% in Bengaluru.
Surviving On Less Than Six Hours Of Sleep
Sleep and stress findings emerged as important aspects of workforce health. 30.7% of respondents reported sleeping less than six hours per night, while 40.4% reported high stress in the past week. Among women, 47.4% reported high stress and 36.3% reported sleeping less than six hours per night. The findings also showed changes compared with WHI 2025. The share of professionals getting less than six hours of sleep stood at 30.7%, compared with 27.3% in WHI 2025, while high stress stood at 40.4%, compared with 33.9%. The share of professionals who do not exercise regularly stood at 30.9%, compared with 28.0% in WHI 2025.
Heart Health Risks Are Building Earlier
The report also examined key cardiovascular health indicators among urban professionals. 62.6% of the 8,054 LDL reports recorded levels at or above 100 mg/dL, while 47.3% of employees recorded HDL levels below 40 mg/dL. Among the employee reports, the HDL finding was based on 4,824 reports.
The findings also showed variation across major urban centres. Hyderabad recorded the highest share of low HDL at 50.6%, followed by Pune at 47.8%, Mumbai at 46.3%, Bengaluru at 41.8% and Delhi NCR at 39.1%. The findings provide a city-level view of lipid health indicators across India’s major urban centres.
Turning To AI Tools For Health Info
The report also captures changing patterns in how urban professionals access health information. 19.8% of respondents reported using AI tools such as ChatGPT for health-related information, while 19.7% cited Google and 54.0% said they referred to doctors or healthcare professionals. Respondents could select multiple sources. The findings reflect the growing presence of digital tools alongside traditional healthcare sources in everyday health information-seeking.
Metro-Level Biomarker Mapping
WHI 2026 also maps health indicators across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, showing meaningful differences between major urban workforces.
- Mumbai recorded the highest blood-sugar dysfunction among the five major metros at 46.8%. Nearly half of the HbA1c reports in the Mumbai sample fell at or above 5.7%. Mumbai also recorded the highest female haemoglobin-below-threshold rate among the five metros, at 52.3%.
- Delhi-NCR showed the highest liver-health signal, with 34.4% of tested reports showing elevated liver enzymes.
- Bengaluru recorded the lowest glucose dysfunction at 30.7%, but had the highest Vitamin D insufficiency rate at 83.9%.
- Hyderabad recorded the highest prevalence of low HDL at 50.6%, a lipid marker used in cardiovascular risk assessment.
- Pune recorded the lowest share of professionals reporting fewer than six hours of sleep among the five metros, at 26.2%, compared with 30.7% across the overall survey sample.
Hospital Claims
For the first time, WHI 2026 analyses 74,000 hospital claims, offering a broader view of healthcare needs and costs across India’s workforce.
- Parents and parents-in-law accounted for 36.9% of incurred healthcare costs, compared with 32.2% for employees.
- The claims data also recorded 11.7% of claims relating to infection and fever, while musculoskeletal injuries and fractures accounted for 10.7% of incurred costs.
- Cardiac-related claims represented 3.3% of hospital claims, with an average claim value of ₹1.10 lakh.
- Maternity accounted for 10.6% of claims, with C-sections comprising 73.4% of maternity claims.
Preventive Care Remains Underused
The report also highlights a significant prevention gap. Only 24.3% of respondents underwent a full-body health screening during the past year, while 42.3% selected “None of these” when asked about preventive health actions such as routine check-ups, health camps, doctor consultations, or fitness assessments. Among respondents with a reported diagnosis, 36.1% had undergone full-body testing, compared with 22.9% among those without a diagnosis, indicating that preventive testing was more common among those who already had a known health condition.
Screening also varied significantly by income. Full-body testing ranged from 15.6% among respondents earning under ₹3 lakh a year to 54.3% among those earning above ₹40 lakh, representing a 3.5x difference. This suggests that the use of preventive health benefits varies considerably across income groups, even when access to employer-funded healthcare benefits is available.
Also read: