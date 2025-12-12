Yearender 2025: Definitive List (And Meanings) Of 10 Words That Defined The Past Year
Consider this our linguistic scrapbook, verbal group chat, or the glossary of our collective identity crisis.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 2:23 PM IST
Every year, the world’s dictionaries gather around like nervous teachers at a parent-teacher meeting to tell us what language crimes we've committed. And 2025 did not disappoint. In a year where AI wrote our emails, teens invented slang that made full-grown adults Google in bathroom stalls, and entire governments were brought down by bad DMs, our vocabulary evolved at the speed of a soft-launch.
1. Rage Bait
In a move truly on-brand for humanity, Oxford crowned “rage bait” as its Word of the Year. Defined as content created solely to make you irrationally angry, rage bait is the digital equivalent of a stranger uttering “pineapple belongs on pizza”. If the internet in 2025 were a theme park, rage bait would be the roller coaster you swear you won’t ride again but end up queuing for every morning before breakfast. Welcome to the rage economy. Please keep your hands inside the comments section at all times.
Also read: Oxford University Press Word Of Year Reflects Online Outrage With ‘Rage Bait’
2. AI Slop
“AI slop” is the phrase Australian linguists lovingly gifted to the world this year. Macquarie dictionary called it the word of the year. It refers to low-quality content churned out by AI: the blurry, slightly uncanny, grammatically enthusiastic texts nobody asked for. AI slop is basically digital khichdi: warm, bland, vaguely comforting.
Examples include:
AI-generated recipes that start with “Step 1: Acquire a pan. Step 2: Emotionally detach.”
AI images with eight fingers and the haunting energy of a tax auditor.
AI love poems written like someone translated Shakespeare into corporate email.
3. Parasocial
“Parasocial” was Cambridge dictionary's word for 2025. Parasocial is the official term for imagining you're in a two-way relationship with someone who is very much in a one-way relationship with their sponsorship deals. These kind of relationships have been around forever, but 2025 was the year they became unavoidable. It's the feeling you get when you’re convinced your favorite influencer would absolutely be your best friend… despite the fact that they have never seen your face, your name, or your last 57 comments.
Also read: Cambridge Dictionary Names ‘Parasocial’ Word of the Year
4. Vibe Coding
Collins Dictionary chose “vibe coding,” the phrase that summarizes how humans are now literally programming using vibes. You speak to an AI like it’s your roommate: “Hey, make me an app that doesn’t crash, thanks babe” and somehow it writes functional code. We used to believe programmers were mysterious basement alchemists turning caffeine into software. Now we’re in an era where someone can build a website by saying, “Make it look less… peaky,” and AI responds, “On it.”
5. Aura Farming
Aura farming is the practice of cultivating an aesthetic so impressive that people just assume your life is put together... even if you ate cereal for dinner again. It’s the subtle art of curating your entire public existence to radiate confidence, coolness, and mystique.
Think: Having a reading lamp even if you don’t read. Or wearing headphones with no music playing because silence is your playlist. Saying “I have a flight tomorrow” even when it’s a domestic 45-minute hop. Aura farmers walked so that lifestyle influencers could photo-dump.
Also read: What Is Aura Farming? The Gen Alpha Art of Looking Cool Without Trying
6. Agentic
Once a term used by psychologists to describe human agency, “agentic” got a 2025 upgrade: now it refers to AI that acts independently, performs tasks autonomously, and occasionally thinks it knows better than you. If Siri ever rolls her eyes at you (or if your AI calendar decides you “seem stressed” and reschedules your day without asking) welcome to the agentic era.
Also read: ByteDance Partners With ZTE To Launch Nubia 153 Prototype, The World’s First Truly Agentic AI Phone
7. Biohack
“Biohack” began with people taking cold showers and wearing blue-light glasses. In 2025, it involves micro-dosing kale essence or wearing a wristband that tracks the emotional state of your mitochondria. Biohackers are the modern-day equivalent of medieval alchemists... except instead of trying to turn metal into gold, they’re trying to turn their anxiety into an eight-pack.
8. Main Character
In 2025, being the “main character” is a mental lifestyle. It means living every day as though you’re starring in a coming-of-age film directed by Greta Gerwig. Main character energy includes:
- Dramatically taking off your sunglasses in slow motion.
- Thinking of life in chapters
- Narrating your own heartbreak while making iced coffee at midnight.
9. Glow-Up
Glow-ups are no longer just aesthetic but existential. It’s not enough to look better. In 2025, you must also improve your skincare routine, your emotional boundaries, your wardrobe, your gut microbiome, your screen-time habits, and ideally your moral compass. Glow-ups are the Olympics of self-improvement: no judges, no medals, just vibes.
Also read: Two Y2K Beauty Trends Got A Glow-Up, Juicy Lip and Concealer Lip Are Big On The Internet Again | Learn How To Get The Looks
10. Broligarchy
“Broligarchy” describes a system dominated by wealthy male power players (usually in tech or venture capital) whose group chats shape the fate of start-ups, funding decisions, public policy, and sometimes, regrettably, the Met Gala. t’s the linguistic baby of “bro” and “oligarchy.”
Read more: