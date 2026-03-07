Women's Day 2026: The Young ‘Seed Girl’ Who Wants India To Remember Its Forgotten Seeds
Harshitha Priyadarshini Mohanty runs a prolific seed bank, inspiring farmers across villages in Odisha to return to older, sustainable methods of farming.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
By CH Santakar
When most 14-year-olds come back from school, they usually have two things on their mind: homework and their phone. Harshitha Priyadarshini Mohanty has something else on her mind. Seeds. Lots of them! This Class 9 student from Koraput district in South Odisha has taken up a mission that even many governments struggle with: saving traditional farming practices and protecting indigenous seeds that are slowly disappearing.
Over the past three years, Harshitha has collected hundreds of varieties of traditional grains and rice, inspiring farmers across villages in Odisha to return to older, sustainable farming methods. People in the region now call her “Seed Girl.”
Farming Mission At 14
Traditional farming methods in many parts of Odisha have been steadily declining. Indigenous crops like koltha, kandul, mandia and desi rice varieties are slowly being replaced by hybrid seeds. Harshitha noticed this while interacting with farmers in her region. Instead of just talking about the problem, she decided to do something about it.
In 2023, she established the “Harshita Priyadarshini Seed and Grain Bank.” In the very first year, she began collecting seeds of traditional grains and crops from farmers across different blocks. Today, her seed bank holds an impressive collection:
- 230 varieties of indigenous grain seeds
- 80 varieties of traditional ragi seeds
- 6 varieties of sorghum
- 12 varieties of low-yielding traditional grains
Not bad for someone who still has math homework!
Simple Idea That Is Growing Fast
Harshitha’s project is built on a simple system called “Loan for Exchange.” Here’s how it works: She gives farmers 2 kilograms of traditional seeds. After the harvest, farmers return 4 kilograms of paddy or seeds. This way, the seed bank keeps growing.
In 2024, about 60 farmers joined the initiative, including 30 women farmers. By 2025, the number had grown to 180 farmers, and about 80% of them were women. In Anlabhatta village, around 30 women farmers and their families are now cultivating traditional crops with support from Harshitha’s seed bank.
Every hero needs inspiration. For Harshitha, that inspiration came from Padma Shri awardee Kamala Pujari, a well-known tribal farmer from Odisha who spent decades protecting indigenous seeds. Harshitha told ETV Bharat, “Meeting Kamala Pujari changed my thinking.” She decided that preserving traditional seeds was not just important for farming but also for culture, health, and the future. Today she travels to different villages with her father, supervising farming activities and learning directly from farmers.
Learning From Farmers, And Teaching Them Too
Harshitha’s father, Harekrushna Mohanty, says the family noticed their daughter’s passion early on. “We encouraged our daughter after seeing her commitment to this work,” he says. He recalls how the idea started.
“After meeting Padma Shri Kamala Pujari, Harshita expressed her desire to reach out to families about traditional farming. Two to three years ago, she said she wanted to work on indigenous seed conservation. Initially, she collected 50 to 60 varieties of indigenous seeds from farmers across different blocks. Today, this initiative has reached about 180 farmers.” His daughter herself is learning different farming methods from farmers and encouraging other girls in the village to farm.
Farmers Are Seeing Real Results
Local farmers say Harshitha’s efforts are already making a difference. Many traditional crops that were almost disappearing are now being grown again. Chandra Majhi, a farmer from Jatuguda village, explains how things had changed earlier. “Hybrid seeds had taken over our farms,” he says. “Indigenous seeds had almost disappeared from our village.”
Then Harshitha came along. “At that time, Harshita explained the importance of traditional seeds for soil health, taste, and our future. After returning to indigenous farming, we are seeing better yields and better quality in our crops.” In other words, sometimes progress means going back to what our grandparents already knew.
Women Are Leading The Change
One of the most powerful outcomes of Harshitha’s project is the participation of women. Girls and young women are now actively involved in planting, weeding and cultivating crops like mandia and desi rice. Suchishmita Majhi, a young woman from Anlabhatta village, says the project has inspired the youth there. “Earlier there were more than 400 varieties of desi rice. Now only a few are left,” she says. “We are cultivating them so that the farming practices of our grandfathers do not disappear.”
Agricultural experts say Harshitha’s initiative is important at a time when traditional seeds are under threat. Tapas Chandra Roy, an agricultural officer working with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) under the 'Forgotten Food' programme, believes awareness among young people is crucial.
“Traditional foods are nutritious and climate-friendly,” he says. “Through school awareness programs and community interaction, we can teach children where food comes from and how it reaches our plates.”
Why Indigenous Seeds Matter
According to Sharat Patnaik, Secretary of the Koraput Farmers Association, the disappearance of indigenous seeds over the past 50 years is a serious concern. “Many new crop varieties have been introduced,” he says. “But this has also pushed traditional seeds toward extinction.”
The real solution, he believes, is returning to the conservation practices followed by earlier generations. Which is exactly what Harshitha is trying to do. On Women’s Day, we often talk about CEOs, politicians and famous athletes. But sometimes empowerment begins in a small village field (a teenager carrying packets of seeds), and the belief that the future can be protected... one crop at a time.
(This interview is one of many in the Women's Day 2026 campaign by ETV Bharat spotlighting women of impact)
