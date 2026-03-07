ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Women's Day 2026: The Young ‘Seed Girl’ Who Wants India To Remember Its Forgotten Seeds

Harshitha Priyadarshini Mohanty ( ETV Bharat )

By CH Santakar When most 14-year-olds come back from school, they usually have two things on their mind: homework and their phone. Harshitha Priyadarshini Mohanty has something else on her mind. Seeds. Lots of them! This Class 9 student from Koraput district in South Odisha has taken up a mission that even many governments struggle with: saving traditional farming practices and protecting indigenous seeds that are slowly disappearing. Over the past three years, Harshitha has collected hundreds of varieties of traditional grains and rice, inspiring farmers across villages in Odisha to return to older, sustainable farming methods. People in the region now call her “Seed Girl.” Harshita explains the importance of indigenous seeds to women farmers (ETV Bharat) Farming Mission At 14 Traditional farming methods in many parts of Odisha have been steadily declining. Indigenous crops like koltha, kandul, mandia and desi rice varieties are slowly being replaced by hybrid seeds. Harshitha noticed this while interacting with farmers in her region. Instead of just talking about the problem, she decided to do something about it. In 2023, she established the “Harshita Priyadarshini Seed and Grain Bank.” In the very first year, she began collecting seeds of traditional grains and crops from farmers across different blocks. Today, her seed bank holds an impressive collection: 230 varieties of indigenous grain seeds

80 varieties of traditional ragi seeds

6 varieties of sorghum

12 varieties of low-yielding traditional grains Not bad for someone who still has math homework! Simple Idea That Is Growing Fast Harshita talking to a farmer in Odisha (ETV Bharat) Harshitha’s project is built on a simple system called “Loan for Exchange.” Here’s how it works: She gives farmers 2 kilograms of traditional seeds. After the harvest, farmers return 4 kilograms of paddy or seeds. This way, the seed bank keeps growing. In 2024, about 60 farmers joined the initiative, including 30 women farmers. By 2025, the number had grown to 180 farmers, and about 80% of them were women. In Anlabhatta village, around 30 women farmers and their families are now cultivating traditional crops with support from Harshitha’s seed bank.