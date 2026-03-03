ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Women's Day 2026 | “We Are Not Looking For Symbolism But For Recognition Of Merit”: Dr. Tessy Thomas, Missile Woman Of India

A distinguished aerospace engineer and one of India’s foremost missile scientists, Dr. Tessy Thomas has been a pioneering force in the country’s strategic defence programme. Popularly known as the “Missile Woman of India,” she has played a decisive role in strengthening India’s long-range missile capabilities. She joined the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in 1985 and went on to serve as the former Director General (Aeronautical Systems). She was also the Project Director for the Agni-IV and Agni-V ballistic missile programmes. Currently serving as the Vice Chancellor of NICHE University, Kanyakumari, she continues to exemplify leadership that has significantly strengthened India’s strategic deterrence architecture.

In an exclusive interview ETV Bharat's International Women's Day 2026 series, Dr. Thomas reflected on her early inspirations, the evolution of India’s indigenous missile systems, women in STEM, and the mindset required to lead in high-stakes national missions. From a curious girl in Kerala inspired by rocket launches at Thumba to leading some of India’s most critical strategic programmes, her journey underscores that true leadership is defined not by symbolism, but by merit, focus, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. “We are not looking for symbolism, but for recognition of merit,” Dr. Thomas said.

Q 1. On Women’s Day, we celebrate icons and trailblazers. But before the headlines and honours, who was Tessy Thomas? What early influences and experiences shaped your curiosity and set you on the path toward science?

I was a little girl from a small village in Alappuzha (Alleppey), Kerala, curious about science and mathematics. Watching the rockets being launched from the Thumba Rocket Launching Station fascinated me and sparked something powerful within me. That experience inspired me to pursue engineering. After completing my graduation in engineering, I applied for the missile development programme, and that is how I entered the field of missile technology.

Q 2. Growing up in Kerala during the 1960s and 70s, were you aware that you were stepping into what was largely seen as a “male domain,” or were you simply guided by your curiosity and passion for science?

Definitely, the passion for science was always there. In those days, pursuing engineering itself was a great opportunity for me. After completing my engineering, I applied for a DRDO-sponsored course, which opened the door to this field. I was always eager to work in core science and its real-world applications. That was constantly on my mind. So, I applied for the missile technology course, secured admission, and that is how my journey in this field began.

Dr. Tessy Thomas is one of the foremost Indian women in STEM (ETV Bharat)

Q 3. How did your parents shape and nurture your academic ambitions at a time when few girls were encouraged to pursue engineering? And what support systems enabled you to sustain and thrive in such a demanding career?

Growing up in Kerala, education was always given great importance in our family. My parents constantly encouraged me. When I qualified for the engineering course, they fully supported my decision to pursue it. Curiosity and logical thinking shaped my choice of career. I come from a family of six siblings: five girls and one boy. My husband, a retired Naval officer, has also been extremely supportive throughout my journey. The encouragement from my parents and the unwavering support from my family truly made a difference. Coming from a small village, all this support enabled me to contribute meaningfully to building our nation’s strategic capabilities.

Q 4. As the “Missile Woman of India,” you led the Agni-IV and Agni-V missile projects: technologies of enormous national significance. How do you cope with the psychological weight of such immense responsibility?

It is a national responsibility to work on strategic systems. We must clearly understand the importance of what we are contributing to, because it directly relates to strengthening the nation’s security. I joined at a time when India was still developing many critical technologies. That phase gave me the opportunity to be part of building self-reliant, indigenous systems for the country. It required strong decision-making and unwavering dedication to work on such complex systems.

The real challenge was to develop the technology end-to-end: from design and development to testing, validation, and proving the entire life cycle of the system. That responsibility itself was both demanding and fulfilling.

Q 5. At a time when India is successfully testing indigenous air defence systems and showcasing combat readiness during exercises like Vayu Shakti 2026, how critical is self-reliance in missile and air defence technologies to securing India’s strategic autonomy in an increasingly contested region?

Operations like Vayu Shakti demonstrate our military preparedness. At the same time, they showcase the strength of our indigenous capabilities. A nation’s true strength lies in proving that it has developed and mastered systems of this class. That capability itself is a powerful statement.

We must always remain prepared, especially in today’s evolving global scenario. Self-reliance in critical systems is essential for national security. Building a strong ecosystem to design, develop, and sustain these systems is a necessity. It not only strengthens our defence preparedness but also acts as a credible deterrent for India.

Q 6. How do you see India’s position evolving in global aerospace and missile technology over the next decade?

We are self-reliant in this class of systems, particularly in aerospace and missile technologies. As I mentioned, a nation’s strength lies in its ability to defend itself effectively, and we must maintain strong defensive capabilities in the global context.