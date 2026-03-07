ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Women's Day 2026 | At 69, Madhu Singh Is Still Setting New Goals: From CrossFit Athlete And Golfer To Champion Of Girls’ Education

Madhu Singh became an entrepreneur at 50 and took up CrossFit at 60 ( ETV Bharat )

By Dhananjay Verma

You’ve probably heard people say, “Age is just a number.” Most of the time, it’s something people say at birthday parties. But in the case of Delhi-based Madhu Singh, it is a lifestyle. At 69, when many people are planning retirements, Madhu Singh is doing CrossFit workouts that would make people half her age nervous. She has topped the Indian leaderboard in the 60+ category at the CrossFit Open, earned a strong continental ranking, and continues to train with the intensity of a competitive athlete. And that’s only one part of her life.

Singh is also an entrepreneur, a golfer with national-level Army Ladies Amateur titles, a theatre performer, and a philanthropist. She co-founded the Pardada-Pardadi Educational Society, which has transformed the lives of thousands of rural girls through education and vocational training. On Women’s Day 2026, she is preparing to run in the Honda-supported marathon in Manesar, promoting road safety and the message of zero traffic fatalities.

Singh has helped educate rural girls in Bulandshahr through Pardada-Pardadi Educational Society (ETV Bharat)

Madhu Singh was born in Bulandshahr into a family of Army officers. Discipline and a sense of duty were part of everyday life. She pursued her education seriously, completing an MSc from Agra University and later a PhD from Delhi University. In 1979, she married an Army officer. For decades after that, she devoted herself to family life and managed her responsibilities as a homemaker.

But somewhere inside her remained a desire to build something of her own. That moment arrived later in life.

Starting A Business At 50

When her husband, Colonel Jagbir Singh, retired from the Army, many people expected the couple to slow down. Madhu Singh did the opposite. At the age of 50, she entered the world of handicraft exports by launching Harness India.

Without external investors, she began building a business that took Indian handicrafts to international markets such as Mauritius and South Africa. Her work was not just about commerce. It also created employment for women from places like Roorkee and nearby regions, helping many become financially independent. For Singh, entrepreneurship was another way of creating impact.

Discovering Sport Later In Life

With her trophy at the amateur golf championship (ETV Bharat)

While business was growing, another journey began. At 40, Madhu Singh picked up golf. It started simply because a golf course was located near her home. What began as curiosity gradually turned into passion. Her dedication paid off when she won the All India 7th Army Ladies Open Golf Championship in 2013. But she was not done surprising people. At 60, she discovered CrossFit, a high-intensity fitness discipline usually dominated by athletes decades younger.

Instead of feeling intimidated, she embraced it. Her performance soon spoke for itself. She finished first in India in her age category in the CrossFit Open, ranked 5th in Asia, and 331st globally. She laughs when asked where the motivation comes from.

“I remember waking up as a child and seeing my father doing headstands every morning,” she says. “That stayed with me. I always believed that if the body is healthy, everything else in life becomes possible.” On Women’s Day, Madhu Singh will also participate in the Honda Manesar Half Marathon, but this run carries a higher purpose.