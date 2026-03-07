Women's Day 2026 | At 69, Madhu Singh Is Still Setting New Goals: From CrossFit Athlete And Golfer To Champion Of Girls’ Education
Madhu Singh is also an entrepreneur, a golfer with national-level Army Ladies Amateur titles, a theatre performer, and a philanthropist.
You’ve probably heard people say, “Age is just a number.” Most of the time, it’s something people say at birthday parties. But in the case of Delhi-based Madhu Singh, it is a lifestyle. At 69, when many people are planning retirements, Madhu Singh is doing CrossFit workouts that would make people half her age nervous. She has topped the Indian leaderboard in the 60+ category at the CrossFit Open, earned a strong continental ranking, and continues to train with the intensity of a competitive athlete. And that’s only one part of her life.
Singh is also an entrepreneur, a golfer with national-level Army Ladies Amateur titles, a theatre performer, and a philanthropist. She co-founded the Pardada-Pardadi Educational Society, which has transformed the lives of thousands of rural girls through education and vocational training. On Women’s Day 2026, she is preparing to run in the Honda-supported marathon in Manesar, promoting road safety and the message of zero traffic fatalities.
Madhu Singh was born in Bulandshahr into a family of Army officers. Discipline and a sense of duty were part of everyday life. She pursued her education seriously, completing an MSc from Agra University and later a PhD from Delhi University. In 1979, she married an Army officer. For decades after that, she devoted herself to family life and managed her responsibilities as a homemaker.
But somewhere inside her remained a desire to build something of her own. That moment arrived later in life.
Starting A Business At 50
When her husband, Colonel Jagbir Singh, retired from the Army, many people expected the couple to slow down. Madhu Singh did the opposite. At the age of 50, she entered the world of handicraft exports by launching Harness India.
Without external investors, she began building a business that took Indian handicrafts to international markets such as Mauritius and South Africa. Her work was not just about commerce. It also created employment for women from places like Roorkee and nearby regions, helping many become financially independent. For Singh, entrepreneurship was another way of creating impact.
Discovering Sport Later In Life
While business was growing, another journey began. At 40, Madhu Singh picked up golf. It started simply because a golf course was located near her home. What began as curiosity gradually turned into passion. Her dedication paid off when she won the All India 7th Army Ladies Open Golf Championship in 2013. But she was not done surprising people. At 60, she discovered CrossFit, a high-intensity fitness discipline usually dominated by athletes decades younger.
Instead of feeling intimidated, she embraced it. Her performance soon spoke for itself. She finished first in India in her age category in the CrossFit Open, ranked 5th in Asia, and 331st globally. She laughs when asked where the motivation comes from.
“I remember waking up as a child and seeing my father doing headstands every morning,” she says. “That stayed with me. I always believed that if the body is healthy, everything else in life becomes possible.” On Women’s Day, Madhu Singh will also participate in the Honda Manesar Half Marathon, but this run carries a higher purpose.
Empowering Rural Girls Through Education
Singh’s biggest social contribution began in 2000, when she co-founded the Pardada-Pardadi Educational Society in Anupshahr, Bulandshahr. The goal was simple but powerful: educate rural girls and help them become independent. What started with a small group of students has grown into a movement. Through the PPES Girls School, thousands of girls have received:
- Free or subsidized education
- School uniforms and books
- Nutrition support
- Computer training
- Vocational skills
- Personality development programs.
Over the past two decades, more than 2,000 girls have gone on to pursue higher education, professional courses, and employment opportunities. Self-help groups created by the organization have also trained thousands of rural women in entrepreneurship, tailoring, and financial literacy.
Entrepreneur Behind Perch Residences
Madhu Singh’s entrepreneurial instinct continued when she discovered the concept of serviced apartments during her travels in New York. She realized that India also needed such spaces. This led to the creation of Perch Residences, a serviced apartment brand operating across multiple cities. The venture has received several service excellence awards from major platforms.
Q 1. Are you running for a cause at the Honda Manesar Half Marathon?
Madhu Singh: Yes, I am running for a cause that is very close to my heart — road safety.
Road accidents take away so many precious lives every year. Sadly, my own sister-in-law also lost her life in a road accident. Experiences like this make you realize how important awareness and responsible driving are.
Through this run, I want to spread the message that road safety is everyone’s responsibility. Small actions like wearing a seatbelt, following speed limits, or being mindful on the road can save lives. If this run helps even a few people become more aware, it will be meaningful.
Q 2. You have successfully balanced entrepreneurship, sports, theatre and philanthropy. What motivates you to keep setting new goals even today?
MS: For me, motivation and goal-setting are two sides of the same coin. A new goal gives me motivation, and motivation pushes me to set another goal. It becomes a positive cycle. Every time I set a new target for myself, it brings fresh energy into my life. At my age, having a sense of purpose is extremely important. It keeps the mind active, reduces stress, and gives you a reason to wake up every morning with enthusiasm. As long as we keep setting goals, we keep our spirit young.
Q 3. Through the Pardada-Pardadi initiative, you have empowered thousands of girls. Why do you believe educating girls is the most powerful way to bring change in society?
MS: Educating a girl does not change just one life — it transforms an entire family and eventually the whole society. A woman is often the first teacher of her children. When she is educated, the impact spreads across generations. Education gives women confidence, financial independence, and the ability to make informed decisions for their families. Countries where women actively participate in education and the workforce have seen stronger social and economic progress. Empowered women create stronger communities.
Q 4. You started playing golf at 40 and CrossFit at 60. What message would you give women who feel it’s too late to start something new?
MS: I believe it is never too late to start something new. When I started golf, it was simply because there was a golf course near my house. That curiosity slowly became a passion. It keeps you physically active, mentally engaged, and constantly learning. Every day is a new day for everyone. Age does not change that — what changes is how we choose to use that day. My message to women is simple: don’t think it is too late. If you are interested in something, just take the first step.
Q 5. How important is it for women to train for strength rather than just weight loss?
MS: Strength training is extremely important, especially for women. Being thin is not the same as being healthy. True health comes from strength, stamina, and overall fitness. When women build muscle and strength, it gives them independence as they grow older. It improves balance, energy, and the ability to remain active for longer. In many developed countries, women focus on functional fitness and strength rather than just losing weight. I believe more women in India should adopt this mindset.
