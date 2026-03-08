Women's Day 2026: The Women Behind India’s Food System
India’s food system runs on countless everyday actions, and women are at the centre of many of them.
Every now and then, someone writes a headline that goes something like: “Women Are Finally Entering the Workforce.” Which is funny because if you have ever visited an Indian farm, vegetable market, dairy cooperative, or food processing unit, you would realise something fairly obvious. Women were already there. In fact, they’ve been there for decades: planting crops, feeding livestock, sorting grains, running food businesses and making sure the food system works. The only thing that arrived late was the recognition.
According to a 2025 report on gender and agribusiness, women make up about 64.4% of India’s agricultural labour force. Which means that if you randomly pick three people working on a farm, two of them are very likely to be women. In rural India, the involvement is higher. Women manage crops, take care of animals, handle household food systems and often balance these responsibilities with raising families and running small businesses. So if India’s food system were a movie, women wouldn’t be the supporting cast. They’d be the producers, directors and half the crew.
Farm-to-Fork Journey
The phrase “farm to fork” sounds sophisticated, like something printed on a menu in a café that charges extra for oat milk. But in reality it simply describes the journey food takes from the farm where it grows to the plate where we eat it. Women are involved at almost every step of that journey.
Let’s begin with the farm itself. Across rural India, women are involved in managing crop cycles, maintaining soil health, selecting seeds and caring for livestock. In many villages, they are the ones who understand the land most intimately: when to sow, when to irrigate, and which crops will survive unpredictable weather. Platforms like IndiGOReach by Indigo support these farmers by offering advisory services, input access and market linkages.
Harvesting And Livestock Care
Then comes harvesting. In places like Mandya, women’s self-help groups are being trained to use mechanised tools for paddy planting and harvesting. So, the traditional image of farming as a slow, manual process is gradually evolving into something more efficient and productive. Women are also central to livestock care. When you pour milk into your chai, it was most likely a woman somewhere who ensured the milk was clean, healthy and handled properly.
Animal care isn’t just about feeding cows and hoping for the best. Women often oversee daily hygiene and welfare routines in smallholder dairy and poultry units. These tasks might sound routine, but they are crucial for maintaining food safety. In regions like Punjab and Gujarat, community initiatives such as custom hiring centres provide women with equipment and training that allow them to expand into income-generating activities like livestock rearing. They are turning practical knowledge into economic opportunity.
Before food reaches markets, it needs to be cleaned, graded and sorted. Once again, women are heavily involved. In farmer producer organisations and cooperatives, women often organise the cleaning and grading process that determines product quality.
Food Processing
Once food leaves the farm, it enters the world of processing, packaging and retail. And women are increasingly visible here too. Programs such as WINGS by Godrej Foods Ltd are designed to increase women’s representation in frontline sales and operational roles. Through structured training and on-ground market exposure, these initiatives help women move into positions that involve real business responsibility. It has shown to result in stronger last-mile delivery and better engagement with customers.
Entrepreneurs Changing Rural Food Economies
Rajkumari Devi, popularly known as Kisan Chachi, built a successful food processing enterprise in Bihar while training other rural women to start their own businesses. Then there is Chetna Gala Sinha, whose rural business programmes have helped women farmers become structured agribusiness owners. Organisations like the Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) have long worked to connect women farmers with credit systems and formal supply chains. In short, these women are doing the sort of leadership work that usually gets described in corporate boardrooms, except they’re doing it in fields and villages.
India’s food system is changing. It’s becoming more organised, more technology-driven and more quality-focused. As this transformation continues, women’s roles across the food chain are only growing stronger. From seed selection and soil care to processing standards and market access, their work influences not just how much food is produced, but how reliable and safe that food is.
