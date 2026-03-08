ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Women's Day 2026: The Women Behind India’s Food System

Every now and then, someone writes a headline that goes something like: “Women Are Finally Entering the Workforce.” Which is funny because if you have ever visited an Indian farm, vegetable market, dairy cooperative, or food processing unit, you would realise something fairly obvious. Women were already there. In fact, they’ve been there for decades: planting crops, feeding livestock, sorting grains, running food businesses and making sure the food system works. The only thing that arrived late was the recognition.

According to a 2025 report on gender and agribusiness, women make up about 64.4% of India’s agricultural labour force. Which means that if you randomly pick three people working on a farm, two of them are very likely to be women. In rural India, the involvement is higher. Women manage crops, take care of animals, handle household food systems and often balance these responsibilities with raising families and running small businesses. So if India’s food system were a movie, women wouldn’t be the supporting cast. They’d be the producers, directors and half the crew.

Farm-to-Fork Journey

The phrase “farm to fork” sounds sophisticated, like something printed on a menu in a café that charges extra for oat milk. But in reality it simply describes the journey food takes from the farm where it grows to the plate where we eat it. Women are involved at almost every step of that journey.

Let’s begin with the farm itself. Across rural India, women are involved in managing crop cycles, maintaining soil health, selecting seeds and caring for livestock. In many villages, they are the ones who understand the land most intimately: when to sow, when to irrigate, and which crops will survive unpredictable weather. Platforms like IndiGOReach by Indigo support these farmers by offering advisory services, input access and market linkages.

Harvesting And Livestock Care

Then comes harvesting. In places like Mandya, women’s self-help groups are being trained to use mechanised tools for paddy planting and harvesting. So, the traditional image of farming as a slow, manual process is gradually evolving into something more efficient and productive. Women are also central to livestock care. When you pour milk into your chai, it was most likely a woman somewhere who ensured the milk was clean, healthy and handled properly.