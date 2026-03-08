Women's Day 2026 | Boardrooms To Homes, The One Change Women Want Society To Make
Women from different walks of life told ETV Bharat what they would change if they could rewrite one part of society’s attitude toward women.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Let’s imagine a simple exercise. You ask women a very straightforward question: If you could change one thing about how society treats women, what would it be? You would expect answers about safety, equality, pay gaps, maybe politics. But the responses we got when we asked this shows that the problem is not always loud discrimination. Sometimes it’s invisible expectations, subtle bias, and rules that nobody wrote but everyone seems to follow.
On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2026, women from different professions shared with ETV Bharat what they would change if they had the power to rewrite one part of society’s attitude toward women.
The answers will surprise you. Women aren’t asking for special treatment. They are asking for fair treatment, freedom, and respect. One of the most common frustrations women face is society’s love for templates: A “good woman” should behave a certain way. She should pursue success but not too aggressively. She should be independent but not intimidating. She should be ambitious but still prioritise everyone else. Basically, society wants women to do everything but still stay inside a neat little box.
Nivedita Basu, television producer and content creator, says this is exactly what needs to change. “If I could change one thing about how society treats women, it would be the tendency to place them within fixed expectations about how they should live, behave, or define success.”
Women today are entrepreneurs, filmmakers, doctors, athletes, politicians, artists and leaders. Yet they are still constantly measured against outdated expectations. “Women today are leading businesses, shaping creative industries, and balancing multiple roles with incredible strength, yet they are often still judged through outdated lenses,” she says. Her message is: “The shift we need is toward recognising women for their individuality and choices rather than measuring them against societal templates.” When women get the freedom to define success on their own terms, society becomes more inclusive for everyone.
The Pressure To Be Perfect
Another problem women face is the pressure to be perfect. Not just successful but “perfect” in their appearance, behaviour and lifestyle. Scroll through social media and you will see what we mean. It’s exhausting even to watch.
Dr. Aisshwarya Panddit, celebrity cosmetic doctor and founder of AuraEdge Aesthetic & Wellness, sees this pressure up close every day. “The constant pressure to meet unrealistic expectations is what I want to see changing,” As someone working in the world of aesthetics, she believes beauty should not be defined by rigid standards. “Too often, women are judged by how closely they fit certain standards of beauty, behaviour, or success.”
Instead, she believes the focus should shift toward individuality. “I see beauty as something personal, rooted in health, balance, and authenticity rather than perfection.” In other words, confidence should not come from looking like someone else. “Every woman should feel empowered to make choices for herself without pressure, judgement, or the need to conform.”
The Leadership Bias
Many companies proudly talk about diversity and equality. But ask women who actually work there, and you’ll hear a slightly different story. Women often feel they have to work twice as hard to be taken half as seriously.
Masuma Siddique, Founder and Chief Strategist at InkCraft Communications, highlights this bias. “I want to change the subtle but persistent bias around women in leadership and decision-making roles. Women often have to work twice as hard to be taken as seriously. Corporate should recognise competence, ideas, and leadership without attaching gendered expectations to them.”
While senior professionals talk about leadership bias, women at mid-level jobs often face something even more basic: respect. They have been getting sidelined long enough.
Tara Chand, a content writer working in Hyderabad, says, “At workplaces, opportunity and authority is not given to women. The woman tag is used to put you down.” She also points out something many women experience regularly. “Men tend to show their dominance in work interactions. Most are not willing to work under a woman.”
It reveals a bigger problem. Equality doesn’t just require women to work harder. It requires men to accept women as equals.
Invisible Economy of Homemakers
Finally, there is one group of women whose work is rarely counted: homemakers. They run households, manage budgets, care for children and elders, plan meals, organise daily life and hold families together. If you calculated the economic value of this work, it would probably be worth billions. Yet it is still called “not working.”
Shaila Thomas, a homemaker, highlights this reality. “The fact that homemakers don’t get paid.” Her point is practical. “It would also help the economy if we did.” Because unpaid labour is still labour and society runs on it every single day.
Women are not asking for extraordinary privileges. They are asking for very basic things:
- Freedom to define their lives.
- Respect for their choices.
- Equal opportunity at work.
- Recognition for their contributions.
International Women’s Day is often celebrated with flowers, hashtags and motivational quotes but if we really want to honour women, the real change lies in everyday attitudes. Stop judging women by outdated rules. Stop expecting perfection. Start respecting leadership, and start recognising invisible work.
Read more:
- Not Just Flowers And WhatsApp Forwards: Smart Wishes For Women’s Day 2026 That Actually Mean Something
- 2026 Women's Day Campaign Salutes The Trailblazers Of Bharat, Bringing You Real Stories Of Women Who Changed The Game
- The Self-Priority Paradox: Why Women Struggle To Put Themselves First
- Iron Deficiency In Women On The Rise, Experts Call For Timely Screening And Treatment