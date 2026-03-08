ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Women's Day 2026 | Boardrooms To Homes, The One Change Women Want Society To Make

Let’s imagine a simple exercise. You ask women a very straightforward question: If you could change one thing about how society treats women, what would it be? You would expect answers about safety, equality, pay gaps, maybe politics. But the responses we got when we asked this shows that the problem is not always loud discrimination. Sometimes it’s invisible expectations, subtle bias, and rules that nobody wrote but everyone seems to follow.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2026, women from different professions shared with ETV Bharat what they would change if they had the power to rewrite one part of society’s attitude toward women.

The answers will surprise you. Women aren’t asking for special treatment. They are asking for fair treatment, freedom, and respect. One of the most common frustrations women face is society’s love for templates: A “good woman” should behave a certain way. She should pursue success but not too aggressively. She should be independent but not intimidating. She should be ambitious but still prioritise everyone else. Basically, society wants women to do everything but still stay inside a neat little box.

Nivedita Basu, television producer and content creator, says this is exactly what needs to change. “If I could change one thing about how society treats women, it would be the tendency to place them within fixed expectations about how they should live, behave, or define success.”

Women today are entrepreneurs, filmmakers, doctors, athletes, politicians, artists and leaders. Yet they are still constantly measured against outdated expectations. “Women today are leading businesses, shaping creative industries, and balancing multiple roles with incredible strength, yet they are often still judged through outdated lenses,” she says. Her message is: “The shift we need is toward recognising women for their individuality and choices rather than measuring them against societal templates.” When women get the freedom to define success on their own terms, society becomes more inclusive for everyone.

The Pressure To Be Perfect

Another problem women face is the pressure to be perfect. Not just successful but “perfect” in their appearance, behaviour and lifestyle. Scroll through social media and you will see what we mean. It’s exhausting even to watch.