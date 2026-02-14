ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Women Are 2 Times More Likely To Pamper Themselves For Valentine's Day, According To Survey By Indian Dating App Aisle

Aisle, India’s homegrown dating app for meaningful relationships, has dropped a Valentine’s Week report titled “Better Because of Love.” It’s based on 5,868 Indians across generations, and it reveals something shocking: Love is no longer a Bollywood audition. It’s not about helicopter proposals, flash mobs in a mall, or a man holding a guitar he cannot play. It’s about growth, emotional regulation, self-awareness.

Women are twice as likely to pamper themselves on Valentine’s Day (19.4% vs 9.4%). While some men are reflecting on why no one replied to their “Hey” on various platforms, women are exfoliating.

Self-Care Is the New Soft Launch

This isn’t revenge-glow-up energy. This is: “I am the main character, and today’s episode is sponsored by sheet masks.” It’s also part of a larger shift. The report says 54% of women reject grand gestures. No more 200-rose bouquets that cost the earth. Women prefer acts of service: Fix the Wi-Fi. Plan the day. Remember the errands. Men, for their part, express love most through quality time (41.1%), while women lean toward acts of service (39.8%). Millennials lead in quality time—43.1% of them want it—probably because they’re tired and just want someone to sit next to them without checking crypto prices. Also: both men and women want more acts of service than they give.

