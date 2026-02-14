Women Are 2 Times More Likely To Pamper Themselves For Valentine's Day, According To Survey By Indian Dating App Aisle
This Valentine’s Day, women would rather take heed of popstar Miley Cyrus and buy themselves the flowers, found Aisle's “Better Because of Love” Report
Published : February 14, 2026 at 11:27 AM IST
Aisle, India’s homegrown dating app for meaningful relationships, has dropped a Valentine’s Week report titled “Better Because of Love.” It’s based on 5,868 Indians across generations, and it reveals something shocking: Love is no longer a Bollywood audition. It’s not about helicopter proposals, flash mobs in a mall, or a man holding a guitar he cannot play. It’s about growth, emotional regulation, self-awareness.
Women are twice as likely to pamper themselves on Valentine’s Day (19.4% vs 9.4%). While some men are reflecting on why no one replied to their “Hey” on various platforms, women are exfoliating.
Self-Care Is the New Soft Launch
This isn’t revenge-glow-up energy. This is: “I am the main character, and today’s episode is sponsored by sheet masks.” It’s also part of a larger shift. The report says 54% of women reject grand gestures. No more 200-rose bouquets that cost the earth. Women prefer acts of service: Fix the Wi-Fi. Plan the day. Remember the errands. Men, for their part, express love most through quality time (41.1%), while women lean toward acts of service (39.8%). Millennials lead in quality time—43.1% of them want it—probably because they’re tired and just want someone to sit next to them without checking crypto prices. Also: both men and women want more acts of service than they give.
According to the report, 53% of singles treat Valentine’s Day like any other day. Which is either emotional maturity… or a coping mechanism. Men, interestingly, are 42% more likely than women to feel reflective about wanting a relationship (14.5% vs 10.2%). Which means somewhere out there, a man is staring at the ceiling fan thinking, “Maybe I am ready to commit.” Meanwhile, zero percent of women feel pressured on Valentine’s Day. That’s the statistical equivalent of saying, “We’ve seen enough.”
As Aisle’s relationship expert Arouba Kabir explains, what may look like indifference is actually growth. Singles aren’t waiting around to be completed. They’re asking, “Who will I become when love happens?”
Love Is a Gym Membership for Your Personality
The report reveals that 84% of respondents say love made them a better person.
- 63.6% became more patient
- 49.1% became better communicators
- 40.1% became more self-aware
- 44.2% became more confident
It’s less “You complete me” and more “You’ve helped me stop panic-texting.” Women also prioritize practical compatibility 73% more than men. Which makes sense. Because while some people are looking for sparks, others are looking for someone who understands tax-saving instruments. As Chandni Gaglani, Head of Aisle Network, puts it, love is no longer the finish line... it’s the force that shapes who we become.
Emojis Are Losing Their Jobs
Another delightful finding: 50% of women don’t flirt using emojis. The red heart and the See-No-Evil Monkey emoji are used more by men (21.6% and 21.3%) than women (17.6% and 11.1%). Gen Z still loves the monkey emoji. It’s playful, non-committal: “I wasn’t flirting. I was just... monkeying. But Millennials? 32.1% prefer clarity through language.
The regional breakdown is delicious. People in North India (25.9%) are more likely to have a Bollywood-influenced view of love than those in the South (18.4%). South Indians (34.1%) express love more through acts of service compared to the North (25.5%). They’re also more likely to use a mix of logic and emotion to decide on relationships (29.4% vs 21.9%).
In other words: North: “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.” South: “Have you eaten?” Both valid.
Here’s a stat that deserves a slow clap: 78% feel more emotionally expressive in their mother tongue, yet 89.3% use English to express emotions. So we feel in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi… but we confess in English. Gen Z is slightly more open than Millennials about expressing love in their mother tongue. Which suggests the next generation may finally admit their feelings without sounding like a corporate email.
The biggest takeaway from Aisle’s “Better Because of Love” report is this:
Modern Indian singles are chasing steadiness. They want relationships that feel safe, intentional, and growth-oriented. And when that relationship isn’t present, they invest in themselves. Which brings us back to women pampering themselves on Valentine’s Day.
How To Pamper Yourself This Valentine’s Day
- Upgrade the Ordinary: Turn your regular shower into a spa moment. New body scrub. Better towel. Candle that smells like you have your life together.
- Take Yourself Out: Book that café you’ve been saving for “a special occasion.” You are the special occasion. Order dessert first.
- Write Yourself a Love Note: List five ways you’ve grown this year. (Bonus points if it includes “stopped texting people who reply with ‘k’.”)
- Digital Detox Date: No stalking exes. No doomscrolling proposal reels. Put your phone away for two hours and do something analogue: read, cook, paint, nap.
- Invest in Future You: Sign up for a class. Buy the book. Start the savings plan. Nothing says self-love like compound interest.
- Speak Your Feelings in Your Mother Tongue: Say something kind to yourself in the language your heart thinks in.
