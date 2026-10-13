Why Do Big Dogs Age Faster? Scientists Now Have An Answer
Large-scale Dog Aging Project reveals how “jumping genes” underly differences in lifespan and disease risks across breeds
Published : October 13, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Across mammals, increased species size typically means a longer lifespan, ranging from only a couple of years for mice to almost 200 years for some whales. However, when we look within species, we often see the opposite: smaller individuals outliving younger individuals. And we see this in dogs.
Dog lovers and owners have long experienced this exception, as larger dogs breeds tend to grow faster and die younger than smaller dogs. Therefore, scientists have been hard at work to explore and understand the underlying causes of these so-called “dog years”, that can shorten their companion time with people.
“Dogs provide an extraordinary model for understanding aging because they show dramatic variation in lifespan within a single species,” said senior study author Noah Snyder-Mackler, a professor at Arizona State University’s School of Life Sciences and Center for Evolution and Medicine.
Not only do big dogs die younger but they are also more susceptible to many age-related diseases. And what scientists can learn about dog aging can provide an important window into human aging too. “Because they are companion animals, they can also be a powerful model with immediate relevance to human health. Living with us means that we share experiences and environments, while our love for our pets means we provide them food, exercise and lifelong healthcare; meaning we can translate many findings in our shorter-lived pets to humans,” said Snyder-Mackler.
Also read: Can Dogs Help Teens Cope With Peer Stress?
A new study led by researchers at Arizona State University offers the first compelling molecular explanation of why large dogs live shorter lives: the answer may lie in how hallmarks of aging reshape dog DNA. The study was published in Science.
Jumping Genes
Drawing on data from 864 dogs enrolled in the Dog Aging Project, a team of scientists mapped genome-wide patterns of DNA methylation. DNA methylation is part of the epigenome, which influences how much genes are turned on or off without changing the sequence of DNA in each gene. The epigenome is also responsive to environmental cues, such as diet or stress, and, crucial to this work, DNA methylation is a well-established chemical signpost of aging and DNA regulation.
Their findings reveal that aging is associated with the widespread loss of these regulatory marks over time, particularly in regions of the genome known as “jumping genes” or transposable elements. A class of these jumping genes called LINE1s were found to be a key component of biological aging differences. The LINE1s can copy and insert themselves throughout the genome, jumping from chromosome to chromosome and damaging DNA in the process. While usually kept in check by DNA methylation, their activity can increase when these regulatory marks are lost: a process that has been linked to genomic instability, cancer and other age-related diseases.
“What we found is that the epigenetic regulation of transposable elements (especially LINE1s) appears to be a major factor shaping how quickly different dogs age,” said Snyder-Mackler. The study found that more than 40% of LINE1-associated regions in the genome lose methylation with aging, making them the most affected class of transposable elements. This loss is not evenly distributed across dogs: larger breeds experience significantly faster declines. On average, giant dog breeds lost approximately 35% more LINE1 methylation per year than small breeds.
“This is one of the clearest molecular signatures we’ve seen that aligns with the well-known size-lifespan tradeoff in dogs,” said co-author Blaise Mariner, also a researcher at ASU’s School of Life Sciences and Center for Evolution and Medicine. “It suggests that faster aging in larger dogs may be driven, at least in part, by reduced control over these ‘jumping genes.’”
Sex And Aging Link
The study also uncovered surprising differences between females (which contain two X chromosomes, or XX) and males (which are XY). LINE1s on the X chromosome were found to be more methylated in males than in females. This suggests that females may experience higher activity of these elements, potentially influencing sex-specific aging patterns. “This was an unexpected result,” said Brianah McCoy, who co-led this work during her PhD at ASU’s School of Life Science’s Center for Evolution and Medicine. “It challenges some of our assumptions about how the X chromosome is regulated and highlights the complexity of epigenetic aging.” (Arizona State University)
Source:
https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.aeb2986
Also read: