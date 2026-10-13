ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Why Do Big Dogs Age Faster? Scientists Now Have An Answer

A new study led by researchers at Arizona State University offers the first compelling molecular explanation of why large dogs live shorter lives ( Getty Images )

Across mammals, increased species size typically means a longer lifespan, ranging from only a couple of years for mice to almost 200 years for some whales. However, when we look within species, we often see the opposite: smaller individuals outliving younger individuals. And we see this in dogs.

Dog lovers and owners have long experienced this exception, as larger dogs breeds tend to grow faster and die younger than smaller dogs. Therefore, scientists have been hard at work to explore and understand the underlying causes of these so-called “dog years”, that can shorten their companion time with people.

Larger dogs breeds tend to grow faster and die younger than smaller dogs (Getty Images) “Dogs provide an extraordinary model for understanding aging because they show dramatic variation in lifespan within a single species,” said senior study author Noah Snyder-Mackler, a professor at Arizona State University’s School of Life Sciences and Center for Evolution and Medicine. Not only do big dogs die younger but they are also more susceptible to many age-related diseases. And what scientists can learn about dog aging can provide an important window into human aging too. “Because they are companion animals, they can also be a powerful model with immediate relevance to human health. Living with us means that we share experiences and environments, while our love for our pets means we provide them food, exercise and lifelong healthcare; meaning we can translate many findings in our shorter-lived pets to humans,” said Snyder-Mackler. Also read: Can Dogs Help Teens Cope With Peer Stress? A new study led by researchers at Arizona State University offers the first compelling molecular explanation of why large dogs live shorter lives: the answer may lie in how hallmarks of aging reshape dog DNA. The study was published in Science. Faster aging in larger dogs may be driven partly by reduced control over ‘jumping genes’ (Getty Images) Jumping Genes Drawing on data from 864 dogs enrolled in the Dog Aging Project, a team of scientists mapped genome-wide patterns of DNA methylation. DNA methylation is part of the epigenome, which influences how much genes are turned on or off without changing the sequence of DNA in each gene. The epigenome is also responsive to environmental cues, such as diet or stress, and, crucial to this work, DNA methylation is a well-established chemical signpost of aging and DNA regulation. Dog Aging Project findings (Image courtesy Arizona State University)