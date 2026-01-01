ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Love In The Time Of Social Media: Why Couples Are Choosing Privacy Over Public Display Of Affection

Hyderabad: Love in the 21st century has evolved in manifold ways. There was a time when couples preferred stolen moments, quiet togetherness, and keeping their relationship out of public view. Love stayed behind closed doors. Today, things are different. From cosy selfies and soft launches of their partners, to posting notes and pictures on birthdays and anniversaries, these traditions have found a loud new home on social media.

Sharing personal moments, especially romantic ones, has become the norm or a way for validation. But even as timelines overflow with "couple goals," many people are choosing to step back and be just the passive observer of active indulgence on social media. The reason? A deep-rooted belief in the 'evil eye' and the fear that too much visibility invites negativity.

Recently, a post on Instagram went viral when a newly married girl shared her journey from posting too many photos of her personal life and not believing in the evil eye to falling severely sick. It may be a coincidence, but it did attract a host of people supporting the belief on social media, with the reel crossing over a million views.

Not long ago, actor Janhvi Kapoor also spoke about why she avoids sharing updates about her vacations online. She said that she prefers to talk about the event only after it is over. "If I tell people that I am travelling or crushing on someone, I attract the evil eye. Most of the time, I fall sick before travelling," she had shared in an interview. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas echoed a similar thought on Koffee With Karan. She expressed that she likes to keep things under wraps because "nazar lag jati hai" (you attract the evil eye).

This has led many people to rethink how many of their happy moments they would want to put online. For them, protecting private joy matters more than public approval or validation.

This is not limited to celebrities, but many users have been avoiding putting their personal moments online. Nikita Maheshwari, a chartered accountant from Pune who has been married for three years, says she has stopped posting happy moments altogether. "Every time I posted a nice picture of us, we would fight the same day over the smallest things," she says. "After noticing the pattern, I felt maybe we were attracting negativity. I've completely stopped posting now."