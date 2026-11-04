ETV Bharat / lifestyle

What Makes Food From Northeast Indian States So Different?

A spread of homemade dishes in Mizoram. Each state in the Northeast has its own ingredients, cooking traditions and favourite mixes. Even within each state, the cuisines are varied ( Getty Images )

Indian food is known to be a little enthusiastic with its spices. We have gravies that require multiple rotis to negotiate properly and masalas that seem to have been assembled by a person who hasn't heard of restraint. And then you go to Northeast India, and you have a totally different conversation on the plate. The flavour is often derived from fermentation, smoking, steaming, fresh herbs and indigenous ingredients rather than from complex spice blends.

The Northeast is not a single culinary destination with eight slightly different menus. Assam doesn’t taste like Nagaland, which doesn’t taste like Manipur, and Meghalaya has its own food identity. What unites them is a style of cooking determined by local produce, climate, geography and tradition.

Also read: Interview | Chef Tenzin Khetsok Wants You To Explore Pan Asian Cuisine Beyond Sushi And Dim Sum “Indigenous ingredients, traditional cooking techniques and food practices passed from generation to generation add a unique character to the cuisine of the region,” says Pardeep Siwach, General Manager, Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, Guwahati. In the states, you can find various combinations of fermented fish and soybeans, smoked meat, fresh herbs and native vegetables. Even when the cooking methods are the same, the flavours that result can be remarkably different. Banana leaf used for cooking in Guwahati, Assam (Getty Images) Less Spice, More Technique One of the most interesting things about Northeast Indian food is that it often lets the ingredient speak for itself. “Northeast Indian food is different because it is based on technique rather than masala,” says Nitya Sareen of The Bar Consultants, a full-service hospitality and F&B consulting company. Fermentation, smoking, steaming and the use of foraged greens give the dishes their unique character. These are not culinary decorations. They were created as practical ways to keep food fresh and to use the local ingredients to their best advantage. Also read: Cuisine Is History You Can Taste, See How Culture Leaves Fingerprints On The Food Assam is a particularly interesting case. Its cuisine uses mustard oil, khar and tenga to make flavours that can be earthy, alkaline, tangy and fresh. Khar is an alkaline extract which is traditionally prepared by percolating water through the ashes of sun-dried banana peel. Tengas are sour preparations and may contain ingredients such as elephant apple, tomato or lemon. Cooking in bamboo or steaming in banana leaf also helps to retain the natural character of the ingredients. Fermentation: The Region’s Secret Weapon The food of Northeast India is given distinctive aromas, sour notes and savoury depths by fermented ingredients. They are also involved in traditional preservation. In Nagaland, axone, a fermented soybean, is a key ingredient. A popular preparation is smoked pork with axone, where the fermented soybeans give the meat a strong, earthy flavour. Add in Raja Mircha, or Naga King Chili, and you get a dish that doesn't bother with subtle introductions. Dohneiiong is a traditional pork dish from the Khasi tribe of Meghalaya (Getty Images)