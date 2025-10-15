ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Green Crackers: Are We Really Heading Toward A Pollution-Free Diwali?

'Tis the time of lightning and festive cheers. Every year, Diwali lights up India, but the festive cheer is often filled with a haze of smoke and smog. It can cause respiratory issues in both people and animals. In response, the government and research institutions have pushed for 'green crackers', which are supposedly cleaner, safer, and less polluting alternatives to traditional firecrackers. These are designed to emit 30% less particulate matter, sulfur, and harmful gases. But with rising air pollution levels already choking cities and limited awareness about what truly qualifies as a 'green' firecracker, the question is: do these eco-friendly crackers genuinely make Diwali greener, or are they just a spark in the dark?

In 2018, the Supreme Court had banned the usage of traditional firecrackers, which resulted in the closure of the entire firework industry. In order to reduce the number of job losses, the Indian government has come up with a solution of eco-friendly crackers called Green Crackers.

What are Green Crackers

Green crackers are a low-emission alternative to conventional firecrackers, designed to reduce air pollution while still allowing festive celebrations. According to Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI), Green crackers are firecrackers made with reduction in size of shell, elimination of ash usage etc., reduced usage of raw materials in the compositions, of uniform acceptable quality, and/or use of additives as dust suppressants to reduce emissions with specific reference to particulate matter (PM*) [ SO2 and NO2] leading to, a minimum of PM reduction of 30%, a minimum of PM reduction of 20% and rest 10% of gaseous emission (mass of gases emitted based on composition) or more reduction of gaseous emission (mass of gases emitted based on composition).

All of the above reduction shall be based on when compared with conventional composition for a given category of crackers/fireworks.

How to identify Green Crackers?

The identification may be done by seeing the CSIR NEERI Logo. The scanner may be downloaded using ‘CSIR NEERI Green QR Code app” from Google Play Store. CSIR- NEERI issues the emissions testing certificate after thorough testing of the submitted green cracker sample by FW manufacturers, after which final approval is issued by PESO.

Difference between conventional firecracker and green cracker