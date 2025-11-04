ETV Bharat / lifestyle

What Harmanpreet Kaur’s Tattoo Reveals About Her Fighting Spirit

On November 2, 2025, India scripted history as the women's cricket team lifted the World Cup, marking it a moment not just for the sport but for women's representation in Indian athletics. It wasn't just a win but a statement. Every match showed the team's composure, grit, and a belief that they belonged on the world stage. From the fierce bowling spells to the strategic batting partnerships, the Indian women showed that success in cricket is no longer bound by gender but is about passion, discipline, and unity.

While India still takes in the historic win, the women players are getting noticed everywhere for whatever little they do. From sleeping with a trophy to celebrating with their loved ones, social media wants to know everything. And one thing that's also getting noticed is the tattoo on team blue's captain, Harmanpreet Kaur’s shoulder, apart from her fiery performance.

The mandala tattoo on her left arm, designed by Sunny Bhanushali, Founder, Aliens Tattoos, and Sameer Kureshi, says that long before the win, Kaur chose to wear her conviction, grit, perseverance, and belief on her skin.