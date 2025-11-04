What Harmanpreet Kaur’s Tattoo Reveals About Her Fighting Spirit
And one thing that's also getting noticed is the tattoo on team blue's captain, Harmanpreet Kaur’s shoulder, apart from her fiery performance.
On November 2, 2025, India scripted history as the women's cricket team lifted the World Cup, marking it a moment not just for the sport but for women's representation in Indian athletics. It wasn't just a win but a statement. Every match showed the team's composure, grit, and a belief that they belonged on the world stage. From the fierce bowling spells to the strategic batting partnerships, the Indian women showed that success in cricket is no longer bound by gender but is about passion, discipline, and unity.
While India still takes in the historic win, the women players are getting noticed everywhere for whatever little they do. From sleeping with a trophy to celebrating with their loved ones, social media wants to know everything. And one thing that's also getting noticed is the tattoo on team blue's captain, Harmanpreet Kaur’s shoulder, apart from her fiery performance.
The mandala tattoo on her left arm, designed by Sunny Bhanushali, Founder, Aliens Tattoos, and Sameer Kureshi, says that long before the win, Kaur chose to wear her conviction, grit, perseverance, and belief on her skin.
"She asked for a piece that would keep her centered when the noise rose. The result was a geometric mandala inspired by Aham Brahmasmi called 'I am the universe', which is a philosophy of ownership and alignment," says Bhanushali. "The piece was built to mirror how she leads, created with care, balanced with purpose, made to last. Every element carries work, not ornament," says Vishal Maurya, who inked the tattoo.
Bhanushali decodes the elements of Kaur's tattoo and says that it has sun and rays, celtic knot, Brahma yantra, an eight-petal lotus, and a six-pointed star.
The sun and rays are the symbol of clarity in pressure in Kaur's tattoo, while the celtic knot defines the bond. The Brahma yantra signifies energy, and the eight-petal lotus and six-pointed star are to show grace and strength.
“We realised that we are dealing with a larger-than-life resolve here; we were giving form to her conviction," says Bhanushali. “We are the world champions, it’s just a matter of time. You will see," Kaur had said while getting the tattoo done at Bhanushali's studio.
