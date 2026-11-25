ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The New “Wellness” Routine: Are Women Overdoing Dietary Supplements For Hormonal Health?

Taking several supplements together may result in overlapping ingredients ( Getty Images )

Hormonal health has become a major focus of wellness conversations. Social media is filled with advice on supplements that claim to support periods, fertility, thyroid function, energy, weight management and menopause. While some women may genuinely need nutritional supplements, taking multiple products without understanding their ingredients or whether they are needed can do more harm than good.

“Busy lifestyles, restrictive diets and concerns about hormonal changes can encourage women to look for quick solutions. Online wellness trends may also make supplements appear harmless simply because they are marketed as 'natural'. However, hormonal symptoms such as irregular periods, acne, hair loss, fatigue, weight changes or mood fluctuations can have many possible causes. Taking a supplement without identifying the underlying problem may delay the right diagnosis,” says Dr Ronak Khandelwal, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Motherhood Hospitals, Greater Noida.

She further adds that supplements can have an important role when there is a confirmed deficiency or a specific medical need. For example, certain women may require iron, vitamin D, vitamin B12, folic acid or other nutrients based on their health, diet, life stage or laboratory results. During pregnancy or while planning pregnancy, some supplements are routinely recommended under medical guidance. The dosage and duration, however, should be individualised. The key is to take a supplement for a reason rather than simply because it is popular online. The key is to take a supplement for a reason rather than simply because it is popular online (Getty Images) Also read: Zinc Deficiency Reshapes The Gut, Region By Region: Cornell Study Why It Could Be A Problem