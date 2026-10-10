The Well-Read: Daneesh Majid Talks About The Stories Hidden Between The Pages of History
Daneesh Majid's literary world encompasses the contradictions of Allama Iqbal, the melancholy of Urdu poetry, and the histories that continue to haunt the present.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST
A writer whose interests span South Asian culture, security and Urdu literature, Daneesh Majid is the author of The Hyderabadis: From 1947 to the Present Day. It is an attempt to recover the human stories that frequently disappear beneath the weight of official histories, to understand how political events continue to influence the people who live with their consequences.
That interest in overlooked narratives is also reflected in Majid's reading life, which has taken him from Harper Lee to the poetry of Allama Iqbal. He is drawn to books that challenge convenient explanations, question received wisdom and reveal how much remains concealed within stories we think we already know. Yet Majid was not always a devoted reader. In fact, his early relationship with books was rather less romantic. “Quite frankly, I hated reading growing up. And being a teacher’s son, this was a nightmare for my mother,” he admits to ETV Bharat.
As a child, he would much rather have been playing video games than reading a book. An Xbox offered considerably more immediate gratification than the printed page, and he was perfectly happy to spend his time with a controller rather than a novel. The transformation from reluctant schoolboy to writer would take years, and it would not happen because someone insisted that he ought to read the classics. It began, instead, with a book that made the world outside the classroom suddenly more complicated.
The Books That Open Doors
Majid's first significant encounter with literature came during his tenth-grade English class in the 2004-2005 academic year, when he was fifteen and living overseas. Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird changed his understanding of what a book could do. “This was the first literary, rather than first-hand real-world, case study in understanding the complexities of the inequitable world that we individually and collectively inhabit,” he says.
The novel offered him a way to examine injustice, prejudice and human nature through fiction. It demonstrated that a story could function as more than an entertaining diversion or a means of completing an academic assignment. Majid remains attached to Lee's novel, even as he acknowledges the debates surrounding its treatment of race and the white-saviour trope. “Even with the white saviour trope (which may or may not be the optimal, sole means of reading or teaching that text) that has been more emphasized, especially with the release of the sequel that the author had originally written before TKAM, Harper Lee’s only book will always be a classic for me,” he says.
The encounter with Lee did not immediately transform him into an enthusiastic reader. That would take another decade or so. The crucial breakthrough came when an English teacher encouraged students to choose a book for pleasure reading during the second semester of their tenth-grade year. Majid chose a gangster novel set between Naples, Italy, and Hell's Kitchen, New York. The book introduced him to a genre that would retain its hold on his imagination: mafia-related fiction and non-fiction, with their intricate worlds of power, loyalty, betrayal and organised crime.
It was an interest that eventually led him to S. Hussain Zaidi's Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia. Published in 2012, the book became the catalyst for a more sustained reading habit. “Only in 2012, after reading this book did I really began incorporating reading into my routine,” he says. The gangster novel led to a non-fiction account of Mumbai's underworld, and the habit gradually widened into an engagement with history, politics, poetry and the complex relationships between individuals and the societies they inhabit.
Then, Urdu Literature Came Into His Life
If English-language fiction opened the door to reading, Urdu literature eventually offered Majid a different way of understanding the world. His early engagement with Urdu poetry was largely through familiar cultural reference points: quoting Ghalib or Faiz, attending mushairas and qawwalis, and encountering the language through its musical and performative traditions. But there is a difference between appreciating a beautiful couplet and understanding the intricate layers of meaning within it.
Majid began learning the Urdu script in late 2015 or early 2016. “Of course there were many evocative ghazals, nazms, and rubais that I read, but it took a few years to really grasp the essence of what the language offered,” he recalls.
Two works eventually made an impression on him: Allama Iqbal's Farmaan-e-Khuda (God's Edict), which he encountered in 2019, and Naseer Turabi's Woh Humsafar Tha (S/he Was My Companion), which acquired a new significance for him in 2023. The first, Majid says, is “the rousing call to action for any call which in my mind is an unofficial theme song of the CJP movement throughout its various stages and iterations”. A musical rendition by Taimur Rehman, a professor at the Lahore University of Management Sciences and a singer, helped deepen his appreciation of the poem.
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Iqbal's poetry has long inspired readers through its combination of philosophical inquiry and political urgency. For Majid, its force lies in the way it challenges readers to engage with the world rather than remain passive observers. He continues to return to Iqbal because so much of what the poet anticipated in the early 20th century has found echoes in the subcontinent, the Middle East and the West. “In these excessively fast-paced and digital times that make for thin attention spans, there is little room or time take stock of not just the philosophical, but very practical, prescience that thinkers like Iqbal were known for,” he says.
It is a concern that extends beyond any one poet. The internet has made literary quotations and fragments of poetry easier to encounter, but encountering a line is not necessarily the same as understanding the work from which it comes. The couplet travels; the context often remains behind. Majid's experience with Naseer Turabi's Woh Humsafar Tha demonstrates just how much can be lost when a poem becomes familiar through a single interpretation.
The Heartbreak Behind The History
For many viewers, Turabi's Woh Humsafar Tha is inseparable from the Pakistani television drama Humsafar, which became enormously popular in North America and Europe in 2012. The series follows a relationship marked by separation, suspicion and perceived infidelity, and the ghazal's melancholy became the emotional signature of the story.
One couplet particularly appealed to Majid: “Adavatein thi taghaful tha, ranjishein thi magar / Bichhadne waale mein sab kuch tha, be-wafaai na thi.” He renders its meaning as: “Hostile, indifferent, and unpleasant / My beloved was all three, but unfaithful he could never be.” For anyone familiar with the drama, the emotional context is clear. The couplet describes a relationship damaged by resentment and distance, but in which the ultimate accusation of infidelity cannot be sustained.
Then, in 2023, Majid read Anam Zakaria's 1971: A People's History from Bangladesh, Pakistan and India. The book introduced him to the experiences of East Bengali Muslims who had supported the idea of a united Muslim-majority Pakistan but subsequently found themselves marginalised and mistreated by the West Pakistani establishment. Despite these experiences, many continued to feel an attachment to the federation, particularly in the years leading up to its disintegration. Their story complicated the familiar account of the creation of Pakistan and its eventual breakup, revealing the tensions between political ideals, regional identities and the realities of power. Soon afterwards, while visiting his uncle in the United States, Majid watched a recitation of Woh Humsafar Tha by Turabi himself. During the recitation, the composer explained that he had written the ghazal following the fall of Dhaka in 1971. The revelation changed everything.
“That’s when I learned that the angst-ridden breakup anthem was originally written as a sober lament about the loss of people whom Naseer Turabi considered his fellow citizens,” Majid says. The poem's language of separation and fidelity expressed grief over a political rupture, a lost federation and the people who had once belonged to a shared national project. The discovery is a striking example of how historical knowledge can transform a literary experience. The words remain unchanged, but the reader's understanding of them expands.
Why Iqbal Refuses To Fit Into A Box
Among the Urdu writers Majid repeatedly returns to, Allama Iqbal occupies a particularly important place. But his admiration is accompanied by a frustration with the way the poet is frequently interpreted. “Iqbal is one poet who isn’t misunderstood just by younger readers, but everyone,” he says. He points to the tendency to reduce Iqbal to a single ideological position. Even a staunchly left-wing journalist relative of his, he recalls, used the term “Islamist” as an insult to characterise the poet.
Majid is careful not to deny the pan-Islamic sentiments that appear in Iqbal's work. His argument is that these sentiments form only one part of a much larger intellectual project. Iqbal's encounters with Europe also influenced his thinking, and some of his more left-leaning ideas emerged from this period of intellectual development. Nor does Majid accept the idea that Iqbal simply rejected the West. He invokes Jagan Nath Azad, whom he regards as a foremost authority on the poet, in support of the view that Iqbal's position was considerably more nuanced. “He just knew that they would face similar trajectories-cum-life cycles that great civilizations before them underwent,” Majid explains.
Majid also cites Krishan Chander's memoir Paude, which records Mulk Raj Anand's characterisation of Iqbal's work as full of ideological contradictions. For Majid, this is a more useful way of approaching the poet than attempting to classify him as a leftist, secularist or Islamist. Majid's other literary favourites reflect a similar interest in the relationship between poetry, politics and history. Daagh Dehlvi appeals to him for his wit and relative accessibility. “Daagh is more accessible because his use of high-brow Persian vocabulary is minimal,” he says, while comparing the poet's humour with Ghalib's.
He returns to the great Delhi poets: Mirza Ghalib, Mir Taqi Mir and Ibrahim Zauq. “The sheer tributes to the city they saw become desolate is evocative to say the least,” he says. The elegies of Delhi carry a historical weight that goes beyond the familiar themes of love and loss. They preserve the memory of a city transformed by political upheaval. Among the more contemporary poets, Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Habib Jalib remain important to Majid. “The way they took civilian and military leaders to task still holds lessons on how to speak truth to power,” he says.
Reading Hyderabad Beyond Its Familiar Stories
Majid's engagement with literature is inseparable from his interest in Hyderabad, which he calls home. Yet when asked to recommend books that would help readers understand Hyderabad, he is careful about claiming too much. “There has been plenty written about Hyderabad in English, Urdu, and Telugu. Seeing as how I’m only well-versed with the first two, I feel like I don’t have much of a locus standii to answer this,” he says.
Nevertheless, he recommends Samina Ali's novel Madras on Rainy Days, which views Hyderabad through the eyes of an American-born Hyderabadi girl. He also suggests Dinesh Sharma's Beyond Biryani: The Making of a Globalised Hyderabad, an expansive institutional history of the city written by a Delhi-based Hyderabadi Marwari. Together, the books offer different ways of approaching a place.
For Majid, the impulse to write The Hyderabadis emerged not from a book or archive but from a video interview with a former NRI Hyderabadi that his then-news editor assigned him. His subsequent reporting deepened his awareness of the stories that remained to be told. “I knew that there were so many hidden gems waiting to be discovered about Hyderabad’s contemporary history that still reverberates throughout the city after writing my long form feature for a national business paper on the 70th anniversary of the 1948 Police Action,” he says.
The Books He Would Save
A reader's choice of books to rescue from a burning house can reveal as much about personal attachments as literary preferences. Majid's selection is a varied one: a small English translation of the Quran, Ibraheem Jalees's Do Mulk Ek Kahaani, Roger Kahn's The Boys of Summer, Mario Puzo's The Fortunate Pilgrim and Vasant Kumar Bawa's The Last Nizam: The Life and Times of Mir Osman Ali Khan.
The list brings together religion, Deccani history, baseball and fiction, reflecting the breadth of his interests. It also contains a particularly poignant personal connection. Majid had discovered Bawa's rare, out-of-print book only about two weeks before the author's death in 2022. “I was the last person he ever signed an autograph for,” he says. There are books he hopes to return to when the time is right, including Qudratullah Shahab's autobiographical memoir Shahab-Nama and Qurratulain Hyder's Aag Ka Darya. They remain on his literary horizon, awaiting the right moment and the right frame of mind.
The Discovery of India
If Majid could recommend one book to everyone, he would choose Jawaharlal Nehru's The Discovery of India. “The clarity of thought, the length and breadth of its history of mostly North India in this magnum opus is a reminder of how those at the helm of power weren’t just officeholders, but learned statesmen too,” he says.
He recognises that the book's considerable length and what some readers regard as its dated perspective may limit its readership. He also believes that discussions of Nehru increasingly concentrate on his flaws, real and perceived, at the expense of his contributions. “That too, considering the fact that he had his work cut for him as a steered the fate of a newly independent country born amidst tumult,” he adds.
Majid believes that writing, even more than reading, has changed his understanding of himself. To explain why, he turns to the American writer John Updike: “Writing and rewriting are a constant search for what it is one is saying.”
For Majid, the process of writing is a way of discovering and rediscovering one's voice. An idea that initially seems clear can become more complicated when it is translated into words. The act of revision forces the writer to reconsider what he means, what he knows and what he may have overlooked.
Between A Dystopian Future And A Political Past
Majid's current reading continues this dialogue between history and the stories through which we understand it. In English, he is reading Ruchir Joshi's debut novel The Last Jet Engine Laugh. In Urdu, he is immersed in Sheikh Abdullah's autobiography, Aatish-e-Chinar. Joshi's novel combines familiar historical material with a dystopian future, spanning the period between 1930 and 2030. “His non-linear and characteristically witty making the his writing so enjoyable,” he says, describing the appeal of a novel that brings together the textbook past familiar to Indian readers and history enthusiasts with an imagined future.
In Aatish-e-Chinar, Majid encounters history through a different form. “Seeing as how it is written by Yousuf Taing, the a biographer to whom Abdullah dictated his life trajectory to, its structure and exquisite style are treat to anyone looking learn about the Jammu and Kashmir’ political landscape up till the 80s,” he says.
In his reading, as in his writing, history is never merely a collection of events safely confined to the past. It remains alive in the stories people tell, the books they preserve, the poems they reinterpret and the identities they carry into the present. Maybe this is why the reluctant reader who once preferred a gaming console to a novel has become so interested in the stories that lie beneath the familiar ones. His reading life has travelled through crime fiction, political memoirs, poetry, sports documentaries and histories of the Deccan, but the underlying impulse remains consistent: a desire to understand the world beyond its most obvious explanations.
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