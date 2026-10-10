ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The Well-Read: Daneesh Majid Talks About The Stories Hidden Between The Pages of History

A writer whose interests span South Asian culture, security and Urdu literature, Daneesh Majid is the author of The Hyderabadis: From 1947 to the Present Day. It is an attempt to recover the human stories that frequently disappear beneath the weight of official histories, to understand how political events continue to influence the people who live with their consequences.

That interest in overlooked narratives is also reflected in Majid's reading life, which has taken him from Harper Lee to the poetry of Allama Iqbal. He is drawn to books that challenge convenient explanations, question received wisdom and reveal how much remains concealed within stories we think we already know. Yet Majid was not always a devoted reader. In fact, his early relationship with books was rather less romantic. “Quite frankly, I hated reading growing up. And being a teacher’s son, this was a nightmare for my mother,” he admits to ETV Bharat.

As a child, he would much rather have been playing video games than reading a book. An Xbox offered considerably more immediate gratification than the printed page, and he was perfectly happy to spend his time with a controller rather than a novel. The transformation from reluctant schoolboy to writer would take years, and it would not happen because someone insisted that he ought to read the classics. It began, instead, with a book that made the world outside the classroom suddenly more complicated.

The Books That Open Doors

Majid's first significant encounter with literature came during his tenth-grade English class in the 2004-2005 academic year, when he was fifteen and living overseas. Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird changed his understanding of what a book could do. “This was the first literary, rather than first-hand real-world, case study in understanding the complexities of the inequitable world that we individually and collectively inhabit,” he says.

The novel offered him a way to examine injustice, prejudice and human nature through fiction. It demonstrated that a story could function as more than an entertaining diversion or a means of completing an academic assignment. Majid remains attached to Lee's novel, even as he acknowledges the debates surrounding its treatment of race and the white-saviour trope. “Even with the white saviour trope (which may or may not be the optimal, sole means of reading or teaching that text) that has been more emphasized, especially with the release of the sequel that the author had originally written before TKAM, Harper Lee’s only book will always be a classic for me,” he says.

The encounter with Lee did not immediately transform him into an enthusiastic reader. That would take another decade or so. The crucial breakthrough came when an English teacher encouraged students to choose a book for pleasure reading during the second semester of their tenth-grade year. Majid chose a gangster novel set between Naples, Italy, and Hell's Kitchen, New York. The book introduced him to a genre that would retain its hold on his imagination: mafia-related fiction and non-fiction, with their intricate worlds of power, loyalty, betrayal and organised crime.

It was an interest that eventually led him to S. Hussain Zaidi's Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia. Published in 2012, the book became the catalyst for a more sustained reading habit. “Only in 2012, after reading this book did I really began incorporating reading into my routine,” he says. The gangster novel led to a non-fiction account of Mumbai's underworld, and the habit gradually widened into an engagement with history, politics, poetry and the complex relationships between individuals and the societies they inhabit.

Then, Urdu Literature Came Into His Life

If English-language fiction opened the door to reading, Urdu literature eventually offered Majid a different way of understanding the world. His early engagement with Urdu poetry was largely through familiar cultural reference points: quoting Ghalib or Faiz, attending mushairas and qawwalis, and encountering the language through its musical and performative traditions. But there is a difference between appreciating a beautiful couplet and understanding the intricate layers of meaning within it.

Majid began learning the Urdu script in late 2015 or early 2016. “Of course there were many evocative ghazals, nazms, and rubais that I read, but it took a few years to really grasp the essence of what the language offered,” he recalls.

Two works eventually made an impression on him: Allama Iqbal's Farmaan-e-Khuda (God's Edict), which he encountered in 2019, and Naseer Turabi's Woh Humsafar Tha (S/he Was My Companion), which acquired a new significance for him in 2023. The first, Majid says, is “the rousing call to action for any call which in my mind is an unofficial theme song of the CJP movement throughout its various stages and iterations”. A musical rendition by Taimur Rehman, a professor at the Lahore University of Management Sciences and a singer, helped deepen his appreciation of the poem.

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Iqbal's poetry has long inspired readers through its combination of philosophical inquiry and political urgency. For Majid, its force lies in the way it challenges readers to engage with the world rather than remain passive observers. He continues to return to Iqbal because so much of what the poet anticipated in the early 20th century has found echoes in the subcontinent, the Middle East and the West. “In these excessively fast-paced and digital times that make for thin attention spans, there is little room or time take stock of not just the philosophical, but very practical, prescience that thinkers like Iqbal were known for,” he says.

It is a concern that extends beyond any one poet. The internet has made literary quotations and fragments of poetry easier to encounter, but encountering a line is not necessarily the same as understanding the work from which it comes. The couplet travels; the context often remains behind. Majid's experience with Naseer Turabi's Woh Humsafar Tha demonstrates just how much can be lost when a poem becomes familiar through a single interpretation.

The Heartbreak Behind The History

For many viewers, Turabi's Woh Humsafar Tha is inseparable from the Pakistani television drama Humsafar, which became enormously popular in North America and Europe in 2012. The series follows a relationship marked by separation, suspicion and perceived infidelity, and the ghazal's melancholy became the emotional signature of the story.

One couplet particularly appealed to Majid: “Adavatein thi taghaful tha, ranjishein thi magar / Bichhadne waale mein sab kuch tha, be-wafaai na thi.” He renders its meaning as: “Hostile, indifferent, and unpleasant / My beloved was all three, but unfaithful he could never be.” For anyone familiar with the drama, the emotional context is clear. The couplet describes a relationship damaged by resentment and distance, but in which the ultimate accusation of infidelity cannot be sustained.

Then, in 2023, Majid read Anam Zakaria's 1971: A People's History from Bangladesh, Pakistan and India. The book introduced him to the experiences of East Bengali Muslims who had supported the idea of a united Muslim-majority Pakistan but subsequently found themselves marginalised and mistreated by the West Pakistani establishment. Despite these experiences, many continued to feel an attachment to the federation, particularly in the years leading up to its disintegration. Their story complicated the familiar account of the creation of Pakistan and its eventual breakup, revealing the tensions between political ideals, regional identities and the realities of power. Soon afterwards, while visiting his uncle in the United States, Majid watched a recitation of Woh Humsafar Tha by Turabi himself. During the recitation, the composer explained that he had written the ghazal following the fall of Dhaka in 1971. The revelation changed everything.

“That’s when I learned that the angst-ridden breakup anthem was originally written as a sober lament about the loss of people whom Naseer Turabi considered his fellow citizens,” Majid says. The poem's language of separation and fidelity expressed grief over a political rupture, a lost federation and the people who had once belonged to a shared national project. The discovery is a striking example of how historical knowledge can transform a literary experience. The words remain unchanged, but the reader's understanding of them expands.

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