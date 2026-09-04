ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Weight Loss Injections May Raise Risk Of Hair Loss By 7% In Men, Says Study

Men already at risk genetically for the most common form of hair loss have a 7% added risk of losing their hair if they use drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound for obesity, a new study shows.

Led by researchers at NYU Langone Health, the study focused on the GLP1R gene, which naturally increases the body’s levels of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor proteins, and used it as an indicator of GLP-1 agonist activity. More GLP1R activity means there are more GLP-1 receptor proteins. The researchers compared the presence of GLP1R genes with the presence of genes found in men with androgenetic alopecia (an inherited form of hair loss that follows a pattern along the top and front of the scalp). Male hair loss conditions are well studied, unlike hair loss in women, which is why the researchers could only analyze any causal link to hair loss in men.

Many GLP-1 users, both men and women have reported thinning hair as a side effect, with researchers so far attributing the shedding to the rapid weight loss driven by the medications, which work to regulate blood sugar and suppress appetite. Often, GLP-1 users have found that hair growth resumes several months after their weight stabilizes. Until now, researchers have only suspected a genetic connection between GLP-1 use and hair loss.

Publishing in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology online, the study showed that the GLP1R genes that naturally cause higher levels of GLP-1 receptor proteins are more likely to be present in men who have androgenetic alopecia. The researchers then adjusted their analysis to discount for known risks of hair loss from hypertension, which is thought to reduce blood flow to the scalp, harming hair follicle growth. The 7% added risk remained the same. Researchers also checked their risk analysis against other potential drivers of hair loss, including insulin resistance (a cause of type 2 diabetes) and lowered testosterone levels. Still, the increased risk of hair loss from GLP-1 use remained at 7%.

Because the study involved genes active in both GLP-1 users and men with hair loss, any overlapping risk, the researchers noted, suggests that the two are biologically linked.