ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The Art of Having A Good Day: What Gen Z Can Learn From New Research

We live in an age obsessed with milestones. Social media celebrates dream jobs, engagements, startup launches, and exotic vacations. We are constantly shown the highlights of other people's lives and encouraged to believe that fulfillment arrives through extraordinary events. However, a new study from the University of Zurich offers a suprise: the experiences that shape young people's lives most are not usually dramatic crises or headline-worthy achievements. They are the ordinary, positive steps of growing up.

Researchers analyzed open-ended responses from 1,442 young people who were surveyed repeatedly at ages 15, 17, 20, and 24. What emerged was a picture that challenges many assumptions about youth. Contrary to the popular belief that adolescence and early adulthood are defined by turmoil, uncertainty, and emotional upheaval, 83% of the life events participants identified as important were positive. The moments they remembered most were not disasters but friendships, first relationships, school experiences, educational achievements, travel, personal growth, moving out of their parents' homes. In other words, the events that mattered most were not necessarily spectacular but they were meaningful.

The Zurich study offers evidence that many young teens and young adults are finding meaning not through grand accomplishments but through everyday experiences that help them become more fully themselves.

The Myth of the Extraordinary Life

Many members of Gen Z have inherited an exhausting idea: that life must be exceptional in order to be worthwhile. The pressure begins early. You are expected to discover your passion, build a personal brand, optimize your productivity, maintain perfect mental health, cultivate a thriving social life, and somehow document all of it online.

The result is a subtle dissatisfaction with ordinary life. Dinner with friends seems less important than a viral moment. A pleasant afternoon walk feels insignificant compared to a major achievement. Yet the study suggests that our minds work differently. When participants reflected on the experiences that shaped them, they rarely focused on dramatic moments. Instead, they remembered the gradual building blocks of identity and belonging.

One of the study's most important findings concerns the role of psychological distress. Young people experiencing higher levels of anxiety and depression were more likely to focus on conflict, loss, relationship difficulties, and personal failures. They mentioned positive experiences such as travel, educational success, and recreational activities less frequently. This is why cultivating small moments of joy is an essential aspect of psychological well-being.

A morning walk with friends will do wonders for your state of mind (ETV Bharat)

5 Ways Gen Z Can Create More Positive Everyday Experiences

The study offers practical wisdom for young people navigating an increasingly complex world.

1. Invest in Relationships Before You Need Them