The Art of Having A Good Day: What Gen Z Can Learn From New Research
A Zurich study found that many teens and young adults are finding meaning not through grand accomplishments but through everyday positive experiences.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
We live in an age obsessed with milestones. Social media celebrates dream jobs, engagements, startup launches, and exotic vacations. We are constantly shown the highlights of other people's lives and encouraged to believe that fulfillment arrives through extraordinary events. However, a new study from the University of Zurich offers a suprise: the experiences that shape young people's lives most are not usually dramatic crises or headline-worthy achievements. They are the ordinary, positive steps of growing up.
Researchers analyzed open-ended responses from 1,442 young people who were surveyed repeatedly at ages 15, 17, 20, and 24. What emerged was a picture that challenges many assumptions about youth. Contrary to the popular belief that adolescence and early adulthood are defined by turmoil, uncertainty, and emotional upheaval, 83% of the life events participants identified as important were positive. The moments they remembered most were not disasters but friendships, first relationships, school experiences, educational achievements, travel, personal growth, moving out of their parents' homes. In other words, the events that mattered most were not necessarily spectacular but they were meaningful.
The Zurich study offers evidence that many young teens and young adults are finding meaning not through grand accomplishments but through everyday experiences that help them become more fully themselves.
The Myth of the Extraordinary Life
Many members of Gen Z have inherited an exhausting idea: that life must be exceptional in order to be worthwhile. The pressure begins early. You are expected to discover your passion, build a personal brand, optimize your productivity, maintain perfect mental health, cultivate a thriving social life, and somehow document all of it online.
The result is a subtle dissatisfaction with ordinary life. Dinner with friends seems less important than a viral moment. A pleasant afternoon walk feels insignificant compared to a major achievement. Yet the study suggests that our minds work differently. When participants reflected on the experiences that shaped them, they rarely focused on dramatic moments. Instead, they remembered the gradual building blocks of identity and belonging.
One of the study's most important findings concerns the role of psychological distress. Young people experiencing higher levels of anxiety and depression were more likely to focus on conflict, loss, relationship difficulties, and personal failures. They mentioned positive experiences such as travel, educational success, and recreational activities less frequently. This is why cultivating small moments of joy is an essential aspect of psychological well-being.
5 Ways Gen Z Can Create More Positive Everyday Experiences
The study offers practical wisdom for young people navigating an increasingly complex world.
1. Invest in Relationships Before You Need Them
The participants repeatedly identified friendships and romantic relationships as defining life experiences. This reflects a fundamental truth: human beings are relational creatures. Many young adults spend enormous energy pursuing success while neglecting connection. Yet decades of psychological research consistently show that the quality of our relationships is one of the strongest predictors of happiness.
- Call a friend.
- Meet someone for coffee.
- Listen without checking your phone.
2. Treat Growth as an Experience, Not a Destination
Reading a challenging book, learning a new skill, joining a course, practicing a musical instrument, or improving at a hobby may seem insignificant on any given day. Over time, however, these experiences become part of your identity.
3. Seek Novelty Without Escaping Reality
Travel and new experiences featured prominently in the study. Human beings need novelty. New environments challenge our assumptions and expand our understanding of ourselves and others. Yet novelty does not require an international flight.
- Visit a neighbourhood you've never explored.
- Attend a cultural event.
- Take yourself on an artist date.
- Learn something unrelated to your career.
4. Build Self-Efficacy Through Small Wins
The researchers emphasized the importance of self-efficacy: the belief that one's actions can influence outcomes. This quality develops through action.
- Complete a project.
- Cook a meal.
- Learn a skill.
- Volunteer.
- Exercise regularly.
- Keep promises to yourself.
5. Pay Attention to What Is Already Good
This may be the most difficult lesson of all. Many people postpone happiness until some future condition is met. Yet the study suggests that meaningful experiences are already happening during the journey.
- The conversation with a friend.
- The teacher who encouraged you.
- The train ride to a new city.
- The first apartment.
- The small success no one else noticed.
The challenge for Gen Z may be simpler than it first appears. Not to chase an extraordinary life but to become fully present for an ordinary one.
Source:
https://acamh.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jcpp.70169
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