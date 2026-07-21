ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Your Dinner Leaves A Trail And It Ends Up In The Sewers, Can Tell A Lot About Eating Patterns, Finds Study

Researchers at Duke University School of Medicine and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the US analyzed tiny fragments of plant and animal DNA from wastewater samples across 19 North Carolina communities representing 2.1 million people to reveal how economics, immigration, and geography influence what's on our plates.

Wealthier neighbourhoods were more likely to show traces of hops, a key ingredient in beer. Areas with larger foreign-born populations revealed evidence of tropical fruit and bean consumption. Along the coast, wastewater carried signatures of seafood-rich diets, including locally caught species like drum, Spanish mackerel, and trigger fish. Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study turns an unlikely source: community sewer systems into a data-rich tool to help track nutrition trends, identify gaps in food access, and determine whether food security programs are reaching the people who need them most.

“Poor diet is one of the world’s biggest drivers of chronic disease, but we’ve never had a fast objective way to measure what people eat,” said senior study author Lawrence A. David, PhD, a member of the Duke Microbiome Center and an associate professor of molecular, genetics and microbiology whose research lab is known as the Edible Atlas. “This study helps fill that gap so we can better connect diet to health.”

For decades, nutrition researchers relied on food diaries and surveys for nutrition surveillance: methods that can be expensive and time-consuming. People forget what they ate, underreport unhealthy foods, or are never surveyed at all. The communities most affected by diet-related disease are often the hardest to measure, David said.

To address those limitations, Duke researchers developed FoodSeq-FLOW, a DNA-sequencing platform that mines traces found in wastewater for clues about what communities are eating and preparing. While at Duke, lead study author Mengyi Dong, PhD, spearheaded the genomic analysis and translated the DNA sequences into identifiable plant and animal species. The approach builds on wastewater surveillance systems that took off during COVID-19 when virus shed in human waste helped officials detect and track outbreaks. Now it's used to monitor a variety of infectious and respiratory diseases.