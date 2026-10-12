Can Walls Become Art? How Creative Interiors Are Lending A Fresh Look To Indian Homes
After years of being told to stand behind the sofa, the wall finally has something to say, interior design experts tell ETV Bharat.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
In contemporary Indian homes, walls are becoming canvases in their own right. They are hand-painted, embroidered, upholstered, carved and covered in patterns that would once have seemed more appropriate for a gallery or a palace. Some rely on bold colours; others use texture, geometry and light to create interest. The change is not only about making homes look expensive but also about giving them personality. A wall can recall a favourite destination, celebrate traditional craftsmanship, establish the mood of a bedroom or even determine how the rest of a room is designed.
From Background To Centre Stage
For years, walls played a supporting role in interior design. Furniture was the star, lighting supplied the drama, and accessories filled the occasional gap. Walls were painted a respectable shade and told not to draw attention to themselves.
“That hierarchy is changing,” says Sidd Panda, Co-Founder and CEO of MagicDecor. “Walls have become among the most expressive elements of Indian homes, with wallpaper making elaborate artistic treatments more accessible. Technology has helped bring this change within reach. Hand-painted murals once required specialist artists, considerable time and substantial budgets. Customisable wallpapers can now reproduce the appearance and detail of murals without the same expense or disruption.”
Homeowners can explore intricate patterns, statement textures and traditional art forms such as Pichwai and Madhubani without commissioning a mural from scratch. Wallpaper has consequently become more than a finishing touch; it can be the starting point for an entire room.
A Wall That Tells Your Story
The appeal of artistic walls lies partly in their ability to reflect the people who live behind them. Not everyone wants a home that looks like a showroom, immaculate but oddly short of personal history.
Neha Jain, Co-Founder of Space of Joy, sees personalisation as one of the biggest advantages of creative wall treatments. “Instead of choosing ready-made designs, homeowners can customise colours, patterns, themes, and artwork based on their interests and lifestyle. Some people choose travel-inspired designs, while others prefer traditional Indian motifs, botanical themes, or personalised illustrations that celebrate family memories. This makes every wall unique and gives the home a distinctive identity.”
Art does not always need to arrive in a frame. Sometimes, it is built directly into the wall.
Ankit Navratan Jain, Co-Founder and Director of AE LIVING, approaches the bedroom's bed wall as a complete composition. “A large botanical mural might establish the scale, with fluted panels, upholstery and lighting complementing it. Elsewhere, timber, metal grids and padded surfaces can create the visual interest through construction itself,” he says.
The effect goes beyond appearance. Proportion, texture and the way light falls across a surface can make a bedroom feel intimate, dramatic or restful. Rather than adding decoration after the furniture has been chosen, this approach makes the wall part of the room's original design.
Fabric Finds A New Canvas
Fabric has traditionally been assigned a fairly predictable set of responsibilities in Indian homes. It covers sofas, dresses windows and occasionally becomes the subject of a debate about whether the curtains should match the upholstery.
Sachin Chauhan, Director of Dialogues by Nirmals, sees another possibility: allowing textiles to take over the wall. “A graphic fabric stretched across a large surface can function much like a painting, while introducing softness and tactility. Bold abstract marks can energise a room, while repeated palm motifs create an architectural rhythm,” he says.
Textile wall treatments also offer a practical advantage: they introduce colour and pattern without requiring additional decorative objects. For homeowners who want a visually rich interior without filling every table and shelf, fabric can make a statement while leaving the rest of the room relatively uncluttered.
3D Walls That Change With the Light
A framed painting generally remains the same throughout the day. A sculptural wall can look quite different depending on the light.
Saba Kapoor, Co-Founder of Nivasa, favours treatments that give walls physical depth. “Carved botanical forms, dimensional flowers and repeated stems can transform a flat surface into something resembling relief sculpture. As daylight shifts, shadows alter the composition,” she says.
Kapoor also points to cane screens used as architectural elements and backdrops for framed art. Such layering brings together material, craft and artwork, giving the wall a presence of its own. The effect does not depend on bright colours or elaborate patterns. Sometimes, the interplay between texture and shadow is enough to make a surface compelling.
Artistic Does Not Have To Mean Ornate
Not every homeowner wants a mural large enough to suggest that the bedroom has been swallowed by a garden. Artistic walls can be equally effective when they rely on restraint.
Harkaran Singh Boparai, Founder and Principal Architect of Studio HBS, uses mouldings, panelling and upholstery to give plain surfaces depth without overwhelming a room. He explains, “In bedrooms, this can help the architecture feel distinctive while preserving a restful atmosphere. The interest often comes from line and shadow rather than ornament. A fluted upholstered chair against classical wall mouldings, for instance, creates a relationship between furniture and architecture. In another setting, a printed chair can provide contrast against a quieter wall.”
For Boparai, the shift is from decorating walls to composing them. Instead of asking what else can be added, designers consider proportion, geometry and how individual elements work together.
Let the Wallpaper Set The Palette
An interior designer from The Carpenter's Home explains how patterned walls can guide decisions elsewhere in a space: Striped botanical wallpaper, for example, can establish the palette for upholstery, artwork and timber furniture. The same principle applies to a puja room, where sculptural lotus forms and repeated botanical motifs can become part of the ritual setting.
The key is commitment. If a wall carries a strong pattern or colour, it should be allowed to influence the rest of the room rather than compete with a collection of unrelated designs. A statement wall works best when the surrounding elements support it.
The Art Of Knowing When To Stop
The rise of artistic walls does not mean plain walls are obsolete. An empty surface can provide precisely the breathing space a room needs. What has changed is the range of possibilities available. Paint remains an option, but so do wallpaper, fabric, carving, panelling, embroidery and sculptural detailing. Traditional craftsmanship can sit alongside contemporary technology, while elaborate statements can coexist with restrained architectural treatments.
What To Do Before You Turn A Wall Into Art
An artistic wall can transform a room, but choosing a design is only half the job. Homeowners also need to think about how the treatment will perform in everyday life:
- Start with the wall itself. Check for dampness, seepage, peeling paint and uneven surfaces before investing in wallpaper, upholstery or decorative panelling. This is particularly important in Indian homes, where monsoon moisture can damage certain finishes.
- Set a budget that includes installation and upkeep.
- Think about whether you will be able to clean and maintain it.
- Choose materials suited to the location. A treatment that works well in a dry bedroom may not be appropriate for a humid bathroom or a wall exposed to frequent splashes.
- Check the manufacturer's suitability and installation recommendations, and avoid assuming that every wallpaper, textile or panel is appropriate for every room.
- Plan the lighting alongside the wall treatment. Strong directional lighting may also highlight imperfections.
- Test the effect before finalising the installation.
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