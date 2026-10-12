ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Can Walls Become Art? How Creative Interiors Are Lending A Fresh Look To Indian Homes

In contemporary Indian homes, walls are becoming canvases in their own right. They are hand-painted, embroidered, upholstered, carved and covered in patterns that would once have seemed more appropriate for a gallery or a palace. Some rely on bold colours; others use texture, geometry and light to create interest. The change is not only about making homes look expensive but also about giving them personality. A wall can recall a favourite destination, celebrate traditional craftsmanship, establish the mood of a bedroom or even determine how the rest of a room is designed.

For years, walls played a supporting role in interior design. Furniture was the star, lighting supplied the drama, and accessories filled the occasional gap. Walls were painted a respectable shade and told not to draw attention to themselves.

“That hierarchy is changing,” says Sidd Panda, Co-Founder and CEO of MagicDecor. “Walls have become among the most expressive elements of Indian homes, with wallpaper making elaborate artistic treatments more accessible. Technology has helped bring this change within reach. Hand-painted murals once required specialist artists, considerable time and substantial budgets. Customisable wallpapers can now reproduce the appearance and detail of murals without the same expense or disruption.”

Homeowners can explore intricate patterns, statement textures and traditional art forms such as Pichwai and Madhubani without commissioning a mural from scratch. Wallpaper has consequently become more than a finishing touch; it can be the starting point for an entire room.

A Wall That Tells Your Story

The appeal of artistic walls lies partly in their ability to reflect the people who live behind them. Not everyone wants a home that looks like a showroom, immaculate but oddly short of personal history.

Neha Jain, Co-Founder of Space of Joy, sees personalisation as one of the biggest advantages of creative wall treatments. “Instead of choosing ready-made designs, homeowners can customise colours, patterns, themes, and artwork based on their interests and lifestyle. Some people choose travel-inspired designs, while others prefer traditional Indian motifs, botanical themes, or personalised illustrations that celebrate family memories. This makes every wall unique and gives the home a distinctive identity.”

Art does not always need to arrive in a frame. Sometimes, it is built directly into the wall.

A large botanical mural is perfect for the bedroom wall (Image courtesy AE LIVING)

Ankit Navratan Jain, Co-Founder and Director of AE LIVING, approaches the bedroom's bed wall as a complete composition. “A large botanical mural might establish the scale, with fluted panels, upholstery and lighting complementing it. Elsewhere, timber, metal grids and padded surfaces can create the visual interest through construction itself,” he says.

The effect goes beyond appearance. Proportion, texture and the way light falls across a surface can make a bedroom feel intimate, dramatic or restful. Rather than adding decoration after the furniture has been chosen, this approach makes the wall part of the room's original design.

Fabric Finds A New Canvas

Fabric has traditionally been assigned a fairly predictable set of responsibilities in Indian homes. It covers sofas, dresses windows and occasionally becomes the subject of a debate about whether the curtains should match the upholstery.

Sachin Chauhan, Director of Dialogues by Nirmals, sees another possibility: allowing textiles to take over the wall. “A graphic fabric stretched across a large surface can function much like a painting, while introducing softness and tactility. Bold abstract marks can energise a room, while repeated palm motifs create an architectural rhythm,” he says.

Let funky textiles take over your walls (Image courtesy Dialogues by Nirmals)

Textile wall treatments also offer a practical advantage: they introduce colour and pattern without requiring additional decorative objects. For homeowners who want a visually rich interior without filling every table and shelf, fabric can make a statement while leaving the rest of the room relatively uncluttered.

3D Walls That Change With the Light