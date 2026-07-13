ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Vishal Dadlani Publicly Apologises To Jasleen Royal For Coldplay Controversy, Ends Their Year-Long Fight

Many fans enjoyed her performance, but others critiqued her online. Vishal Dadlani also had a strong reaction on Instagram. He said putting “a basic-to-bad singer” on such a big stage only highlighted their weaknesses and called it “embarrassing” for the artist, the audience and the Indian music scene. His comments sparked a heated discussion in the music industry and on social media.

Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani has publicly apologised to singer-songwriter and composer Jasleen Royal on the sets of Indian Idol, ending the spat that started last year after her performance at Coldplay's India concerts. The matter traces back to January 2025 when Jasleen Royal opened for British rock band Coldplay during their India tour.

The composer and Indian Idol judge took the opportunity to apologize in public during her recent appearance on Indian Idol where she was promoting her hit song Inaam with rapper Badshah. Vishal admitted that he went too far with his comments in a video shared on Instagram by Jasleen's manager Yash Sanjeev Badwe. He said he knew Jasleen since a long time and loved her a lot as a composer. His criticism was directed at the organisers, and his tone in delivering it was unfairly hurtful to Jasleen.

“I want to apologise to you publicly,” said Vishal. “We have very few female composers in our industry, sadly and I would never want to discourage anyone who makes such beautiful music. I didn't mean to be disrespectful as an artist. If I did, I honestly apologize."

Jasleen Accepts The Apology

Jasleen accepted the apology and said the criticism had hurt her deeply since she had always looked up to Vishal as a mentor and a friend. The two embraced on stage, putting their differences aside. The heartwarming moment has gone viral on social media. Badshah, who was also on stage, reacted to the video by dropping a heart emoji and captioned it as “such a beautiful moment”.