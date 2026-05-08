ETV Bharat / lifestyle

India Pavilion At Venice Biennale Opens To Public, With Memories Of Homes Lost And Demolished

The installations at the exhibition include 'Permanent Address' by Sumakshi Singh, a “reconstruction of the artist's demolished family home in New Delhi, created using embroidered thread that reflects on memory, domestic space, and absence,” it said.

The Pavilion of India has been opened at the 61st International Art Exhibition at the biennale. Under the theme 'Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home', it explores memory and belonging in a rapidly transforming world. It was opened to the public in the presence of Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, President of La Biennale di Venezia Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal, and India's Ambassador to Italy Vani Rao, the ministry said in a statement.

An artist's demolished family home in Delhi reconstructed using embroidered thread, reflecting on the ideas of memory, domestic space, nostalgia and belonging, is among the exhibits presented by India at its pavilion at the prestigious Venice Biennale in Italy. The exhibition also marks India's return to the Biennale Arte (one of the components of La Biennale di Venezia) since 2019, the Ministry of Culture said on Thursday.

Other installations include 'Not Just for Us' by Alwar Balasubramaniam: sculptural panels made from clay and soil from rural Tamil Nadu that explores memory, environmental change, and the passage of time; 'Under the Same Sky' by Ranjani Shettar: suspended sculptural forms inspired by flowers and natural growth which create an immersive environment reflecting nature, craft, and emotional belonging; 'Echoes of Home' by Skarma Sonam Tashi that uses papier-mache and references to Ladakhi architecture, examining ecology, sustainability and cultural continuity.

A large-scale bamboo installation called 'Chaal' by Asim Waqif takes inspiration from urban scaffolding and reflects ideas of transition, renewal and change in contemporary Indian cities, the ministry said. "Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home presents a contemporary India that is both rooted and forward-looking. As our nation continues to evolve, this pavilion reflects the strength of our cultural memory and the power of artistic expression to connect India with the world," Shekhawat was quoted as saying in the statement.

A performance programme curated by Serendipity Arts will accompany the exhibition across Venice from May to November, featuring interdisciplinary presentations inspired by Indian cultural traditions and the Biennale theme 'In Minor Keys'.

Aggarwal said this exhibition brings together artists whose practices engage deeply with questions of memory, material and transformation. "Their work reflects the realities of a rising India while contributing to a broader global dialogue on belonging and identity," he added. Jaffer said this exhibition "explores home as an emotional and material condition rather than a fixed place. "Through fragile, organic materials and deeply personal narratives, the artists reflect on how memory, migration and change shape our understanding of belonging," he added.

The biennale runs from May 9 to November 22, with previews from May 6-8. The Pavilion of India is curated by Amin Jaffer and presented by the Ministry of Culture in partnership with Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and Serendipity Arts.