International Vegan Cuisine Month 2026: Grill Vegan Tandoori Kababs For Dinner

Who doesn't like a good tandoori kabab. If you happen to be vegan or prefer eating vegetables, you don't need to deprive yourself of a kabab when mood and occasion demand. Turn to tofu for a non-meaty alternative to tandoori that tastes almost like the real thing.

For garnish:

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Step by step method:

1. Press the tofu by wrapping it in a kitchen towel and placing it on a plate. Put a heavy object, on top. Press for 15 minutes.

2. Cut the pressed tofu into cubes, 2.5cm each.

3. In a bowl, mix the ingredients for the 1st marinade: soy yoghurt, lemon juice, salt, and turmeric powder. Add the tofu, toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

4. Prepare the 2nd marinade by combining soy yoghurt, lemon juice, tandoori masala, garlic paste, ginger paste, vegetable oil, chilli powder, ground cumin, and ground coriander in a large bowl. Add the tofu cubes and coat them. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight.

5. Preheat your grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. If using wooden skewers, soak them in water for 30 minutes to prevent burning.

6. Thread the marinated tofu cubes onto the skewers, leaving a bit of space between each piece for even cooking.

7. Brush the tofu skewers with oil on both sides. Place the skewers on the grill and cook for about 4-5 minutes on each side, or until you get nice grill marks and the tofu is heated through.

8. Once the tofu is done, remove the skewers from the grill and let them rest for a couple of minutes. Garnish with coriander then serve.