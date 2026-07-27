ETV Bharat / lifestyle

3 Simple Vegan Recipes To Try This Monsoon Season

Vegan cooking earns its place in rainy weather. A steaming bowl of dal, a peppery mushroom stir-fry, smoky roasted corn rubbed with chilli and lime, or a plate of hot pakoras made with fresh seasonal vegetables feels perfectly at home. Plant-based meals are often lighter than rich meat-heavy feasts, yet they're packed with beans, lentils, vegetables and whole grains that deliver fibre and nutrients. When humidity already leaves you feeling sluggish, that balance can make the difference between feeling satisfied and wanting an afternoon nap.

But the real beauty of vegan food is that it understands the season. Monsoon markets overflow with fresh greens, gourds, corn, mushrooms and herbs, begging to be cooked simply rather than hidden under complicated sauces. Add ginger, garlic, pepper and turmeric, and every meal feels like it was built for grey skies and overflowing teacups. Chef Shailendra Kekade, Head Chef, Sante Spa Cuisine shares three easy-to-cook that would fit right in. With over 25 years of experience in the food industry, Chef Shailendra is a recognized chef and food stylist across the F&B industry.

Berry Bloom Bowl (Courtesy Sante Spa Cuisine)

1. Berry Bloom Bowl

INGREDIENTS

80 ml almond milk, 50 ml soya milk, 60 gm roasted beetroot, 40 gm raspberries, 60 gm strawberries, 15 ml coconut milk

FOR GARNISHING

15 gm pomegranate seeds, 8 gm pumpkin seeds, 8 gm almond flakes, 8 gm chopped cashews, 1 sprig of mint leaves.

METHOD

Blend almond milk, soya milk, roasted beetroot, raspberry, strawberry and coconut milk until smooth and creamy. Pour into a serving bowl. Garnish with pomegranate, pumpkin seeds, almond flakes, cashew nuts and mint sprig. Serve chilled.