3 Simple Vegan Recipes To Try This Monsoon Season
Vegan food is the perfect choice to eat healthy in the rainy season. Chef Shailendra Kekade shares three simple but delicious plant-based recipes.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST
Vegan cooking earns its place in rainy weather. A steaming bowl of dal, a peppery mushroom stir-fry, smoky roasted corn rubbed with chilli and lime, or a plate of hot pakoras made with fresh seasonal vegetables feels perfectly at home. Plant-based meals are often lighter than rich meat-heavy feasts, yet they're packed with beans, lentils, vegetables and whole grains that deliver fibre and nutrients. When humidity already leaves you feeling sluggish, that balance can make the difference between feeling satisfied and wanting an afternoon nap.
But the real beauty of vegan food is that it understands the season. Monsoon markets overflow with fresh greens, gourds, corn, mushrooms and herbs, begging to be cooked simply rather than hidden under complicated sauces. Add ginger, garlic, pepper and turmeric, and every meal feels like it was built for grey skies and overflowing teacups. Chef Shailendra Kekade, Head Chef, Sante Spa Cuisine shares three easy-to-cook that would fit right in. With over 25 years of experience in the food industry, Chef Shailendra is a recognized chef and food stylist across the F&B industry.
1. Berry Bloom Bowl
INGREDIENTS
80 ml almond milk, 50 ml soya milk, 60 gm roasted beetroot, 40 gm raspberries, 60 gm strawberries, 15 ml coconut milk
FOR GARNISHING
15 gm pomegranate seeds, 8 gm pumpkin seeds, 8 gm almond flakes, 8 gm chopped cashews, 1 sprig of mint leaves.
METHOD
Blend almond milk, soya milk, roasted beetroot, raspberry, strawberry and coconut milk until smooth and creamy. Pour into a serving bowl. Garnish with pomegranate, pumpkin seeds, almond flakes, cashew nuts and mint sprig. Serve chilled.
2. Konkani Coconut Saar With Indrayani Rice
INGREDIENTS
2 pieces of ginger, 2 cloves garlic, 2 green chillies, 100 ml fresh coconut milk, 25 ml kokum agal, 20 gm chopped tomatoes, 5 gm jaggery, 5 ml coconut oil, 2 sprigs of curry leaves, a pinch of cumin seeds, mustard seeds and turmeric powder, salt to taste and 150 gm cooked Indrayani rice.
METHOD
Heat coconut oil; add cumin seeds, mustard seeds and curry leaves. Add ginger, garlic and green chilli. Sauté lightly. Add chopped tomato and turmeric powder; cook until softened. Add coconut milk, kokum agal, jaggery and salt. Simmer gently. Cook Indrayani rice separately and place it in the centre of the serving bowl. Pour hot Konkani Coconut Saar around the rice. Finish with mustard tadka and serve hot.
3. Chilli Coconut Sundal
INGREDIENTS
180 gm boiled Kabuli chana, 10 ml coconut oil, 0.5 gm hing (asafoetida), 2 gm dry Kashmiri chillies, 10 ml lemon juice, a pinch of mustard seeds, a pinch of salt, small bunch of coriander leaves (dhaniya).
FOR GARNISHING
10 gm fresh grated coconut, 2 gm coriander leaves, 1 lemon wedge
METHOD
Heat coconut oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds and allow them to crackle. Add hing and dry Kashmiri chilli; sauté briefly. Add boiled Kabuli chana and salt. Toss well on medium heat. Add grated coconut and coriander; mix gently. Finish with lemon juice. Serve in a bowl and garnish with fresh coconut, coriander leaves and lemon wedge.
(All recipes courtesy Chef Shailendra Kekade, Head Chef, Sante Spa Cuisine)
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