ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Your Next Purse Could Be Made Out Of Mushrooms

The search for leather alternatives has led researchers somewhere unexpected: fungi. Although traditional leather is durable, producing it requires animal agriculture, which carries negative environmental impacts. Meanwhile, vegan alternatives are typically made from petroleum-based plastics that are difficult to recycle. Researchers report in ACS Applied Bio Materials that mycelium, the underground network of fibres below mushroom caps, can be pressed into a durable yet compostable leather-like fabric. They even sewed the fabric into a purse.

“Many people are looking for alternatives to fossil fuel-based and animal-derived materials, yet scalable alternatives remain limited,” says Manuel Arias-Barrantes, a co-author of the study. “Our work has solved one significant bottleneck, enabling large-scale production of affordable mycelium-based fabrics.”

Most mycelium materials are made by letting fungi grow across trays until the thread-like fibres knit themselves into a solid sheet. While effective, the approach can’t be used for mass production. Instead, Arias-Barrantes, Géza Szilvay, and their colleagues submerged the fungus Trichoderma reesei in a nutrient-rich liquid and grew it inside tanks like those used to brew beer. Rather than producing a sheet, the fungus grew into a thick, pulp-like mass. The researchers harvested the pulp, washed it, and then mixed in sorbitol (a naturally occurring sugar alcohol frequently added to foods and cosmetics) and cellulose (the primary structural component of plant cell walls) to improve flexibility and strength. Finally, they spread the mixture into thin sheets and dried it, creating a nonwoven, leather-like fabric.