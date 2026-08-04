ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Are You Falling Sick Constantly? These Vastu Fixes Could Help Create a Healthier Home

You recover from one cold only to catch another. You blame the weather, your office, your immunity, or your neighbour who sneezed in the lift. Sometimes, those explanations are perfectly valid. But what if the problem isn't just outside your home? What if it's inside it?

Now, before you assume your sofa has declared war on your immune system, let's be clear. There is no scientific evidence that Vastu Shastra can prevent or cure diseases. If you're falling sick repeatedly, the first step should always be to consult a qualified doctor. Medical conditions, nutritional deficiencies, allergies, infections and lifestyle factors need proper diagnosis and treatment.

That said, many people believe their living environment influences how they feel physically and emotionally. We've all walked into a cluttered room and instantly felt stressed, or opened a window on a pleasant morning and felt our mood improve. This is where Vastu Shastra comes in.

According to Astrologer Arun Pandit, Founder of Horocosmo, “Vastu views the home as a living environment whose energy can influence physical and mental well-being. When the energy of a space becomes stagnant or imbalanced, it is believed to affect sleep, clarity and overall wellness over time. Whether you see it as an ancient design philosophy or simply good housekeeping, some of its recommendations are surprisingly practical.”

Pandit shared simple tips for a healthier home that don't require you to tear walls down:

Arun Pandit, Astrologer and Founder of Horocosmo (ETV Bharat)

1. Start With Your Bedroom

You spend nearly one-third of your life sleeping. If that space isn't helping you rest, the rest of your day pays the price. According to Vastu principles, sleeping with your head towards the south or east is considered beneficial, while sleeping with your head facing north is generally discouraged. The belief is that this direction may interfere with the body's natural alignment and disturb sleep. Even if you're sceptical about magnetic energy, better sleep is undeniably linked to better health.