Are You Falling Sick Constantly? These Vastu Fixes Could Help Create a Healthier Home
Astrologer Arun Pandit shares Vastu Shastra tips to fix the energy imbalances of your living space.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
You recover from one cold only to catch another. You blame the weather, your office, your immunity, or your neighbour who sneezed in the lift. Sometimes, those explanations are perfectly valid. But what if the problem isn't just outside your home? What if it's inside it?
Now, before you assume your sofa has declared war on your immune system, let's be clear. There is no scientific evidence that Vastu Shastra can prevent or cure diseases. If you're falling sick repeatedly, the first step should always be to consult a qualified doctor. Medical conditions, nutritional deficiencies, allergies, infections and lifestyle factors need proper diagnosis and treatment.
That said, many people believe their living environment influences how they feel physically and emotionally. We've all walked into a cluttered room and instantly felt stressed, or opened a window on a pleasant morning and felt our mood improve. This is where Vastu Shastra comes in.
According to Astrologer Arun Pandit, Founder of Horocosmo, “Vastu views the home as a living environment whose energy can influence physical and mental well-being. When the energy of a space becomes stagnant or imbalanced, it is believed to affect sleep, clarity and overall wellness over time. Whether you see it as an ancient design philosophy or simply good housekeeping, some of its recommendations are surprisingly practical.”
Pandit shared simple tips for a healthier home that don't require you to tear walls down:
1. Start With Your Bedroom
You spend nearly one-third of your life sleeping. If that space isn't helping you rest, the rest of your day pays the price. According to Vastu principles, sleeping with your head towards the south or east is considered beneficial, while sleeping with your head facing north is generally discouraged. The belief is that this direction may interfere with the body's natural alignment and disturb sleep. Even if you're sceptical about magnetic energy, better sleep is undeniably linked to better health.
2. The Northeast Corner Deserves Attention
Every home has that corner where things mysteriously accumulate. Old newspapers, a broken chair, a cardboard box nobody has opened since 2019. According to Arun Pandit, the northeast corner should ideally remain open, clean, well-lit and free from clutter. Heavy furniture, overflowing storage and garbage bins are best avoided here. Vastu believes this area influences mental clarity and overall well-being. At the very least, a cleaner space usually makes a home feel calmer.
3. Let Fresh Air In
Modern homes are becoming increasingly airtight. Air conditioners stay on. Windows stay shut. Curtains remain drawn. Then we wonder why the house feels dull. One of the simplest Vastu recommendations is also one of the easiest to follow: open your windows regularly. Fresh air and morning sunlight help reduce the feeling of stagnation and make living spaces brighter and more inviting. Sunlight also plays an important role in regulating our body clock and supporting overall health.
4. Is Your Kitchen in the Right Place?
Vastu associates different directions with different natural elements. According to Arun Pandit, the northeast is linked with the water element, while the kitchen represents fire. Placing the kitchen in the northeast is believed to create an imbalance between these elements. Traditionally, the southeast is considered the ideal location for a kitchen. Of course, if your house is already built, relocating the kitchen isn't exactly a weekend DIY project. But understanding these principles may be useful for those planning a new home.
5. Get Rid of Broken Things
Most of us own at least one clock that stopped working years ago. Or a cracked mirror we've been meaning to replace. Or a tap that has been leaking for so long it has become part of the background soundtrack. Vastu considers broken or non-functional objects symbols of stagnation. Repairing or removing damaged appliances, cracked mirrors, broken clocks and leaking taps is believed to improve the flow of positive energy through the home. Even without invoking Vastu, fixing things instead of living around them tends to make a house feel better maintained.
Whether you follow Vastu for spiritual reasons or simply appreciate the discipline of creating a more organised home, these habits can contribute to a more peaceful living environment.
(Note: Spiritual and religious beliefs are personal. This information has been published as per the information provided by the astrology and Vastu expert. ETV Bharat is not responsible for this in any way. Please consult an expert for any queries)
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