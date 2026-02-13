Take Inspo From These 4 Celeb-Style Natural Diamond Cuts For Your Valentine's Day Shopping
Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra and Victoria Beckham have been sporting diamond rings in these cuts.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
From the ethereal teardrop of a pear shape to the sun-drenched glow of a fancy yellow radiant, the sheer diversity of natural diamond silhouettes is a masterclass in geometry and light. Yet, the allure goes deeper than the sparkle: born from the earth and inherently unique, no two natural diamonds are ever the same. Each stone, as seen in this collection of loose natural diamonds, offers a different personality: the timeless symmetry of the round brilliant, the architectural depth of the square-cut, and the bold character of colored diamonds. These shapes are the rare and billions-of-years-old canvas upon which a couple’s love story is written.
As people seek gems that feel personal and enduring, the choice of diamond shapes have become the ultimate style statement. Formed under immense pressure and finite in supply, a natural diamond holds an intrinsic value that transcends generations. Its specific cut reflects the wearer’s personality.
1. The Horizontal Oval (Seen On Zendaya)
Sleek, unexpected and effortlessly cool, this east-west oval solitaire diamond ring reflects the modern elegance seen on Zendaya. Set horizontally, the natural diamond breaks away from tradition, giving the classic oval a fresh, fashion-forward edge. Clean lines and a minimal band keep the focus firmly on the gem, making this a quiet statement with serious impact, perfect for those who like their romance modern, confident and uniquely chic
2. The Dramatic Marquise (Worn By Nupur Sanon)
Romantic and glamorous, the marquise cut echoes the striking style seen on Nupur Sanon. With its regal, pointed ends and generous surface area, this shape creates an immediate visual impact, making the diamond appear larger and more commanding. It blends old-world royalty with modern confidence. This silhouette is designed for those who want their natural diamond to steal the spotlight, offering a love story that feels valuable and timeless.
3. The Teardrop Pear Shape (Worn By Victoria Beckham)
Seen Timeless and unmistakably glamorous, the pear-shaped diamond mirrors the iconic style worn by Victoria Beckham. This hybrid silhouette combining the brilliance of a round cut with the taper of a marquise elongates the finger and offers a unique blend of softness and sharp brilliance. As one of the most visually arresting shapes, the natural pear-shaped diamond feels deeply emotional yet effortlessly high-fashion, perfect for a love story that is anything but ordinary.
4. The Timeless Cushion Cut (Seen On Priyanka Chopra)
Rare, romantic and elegant, the cushion-cut diamond is the signature shape seen on Sofia Richie and Priyanka Chopra. Known for its rounded corners and deep facets, this "pillow-cut" silhouette blends the fire of a brilliant diamond with a vintage soul. It is the ultimate choice for a classic romance, offering a look that feels both heritage-inspired and perfectly suited for a modern-day fairytale.
