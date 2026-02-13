ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Take Inspo From These 4 Celeb-Style Natural Diamond Cuts For Your Valentine's Day Shopping

From the ethereal teardrop of a pear shape to the sun-drenched glow of a fancy yellow radiant, the sheer diversity of natural diamond silhouettes is a masterclass in geometry and light. Yet, the allure goes deeper than the sparkle: born from the earth and inherently unique, no two natural diamonds are ever the same. Each stone, as seen in this collection of loose natural diamonds, offers a different personality: the timeless symmetry of the round brilliant, the architectural depth of the square-cut, and the bold character of colored diamonds. These shapes are the rare and billions-of-years-old canvas upon which a couple’s love story is written.

As people seek gems that feel personal and enduring, the choice of diamond shapes have become the ultimate style statement. Formed under immense pressure and finite in supply, a natural diamond holds an intrinsic value that transcends generations. Its specific cut reflects the wearer’s personality.

1. The Horizontal Oval (Seen On Zendaya)

Horizontal oval cut (ETV Bharat)

Sleek, unexpected and effortlessly cool, this east-west oval solitaire diamond ring reflects the modern elegance seen on Zendaya. Set horizontally, the natural diamond breaks away from tradition, giving the classic oval a fresh, fashion-forward edge. Clean lines and a minimal band keep the focus firmly on the gem, making this a quiet statement with serious impact, perfect for those who like their romance modern, confident and uniquely chic