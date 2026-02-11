ETV Bharat / lifestyle

V-Day Special: Celebrity Chef Varun Inamdar Recommends These Date Night Recipes For Valentine's Night

Not everyone can make dinner reservations but that doesn’t mean that your celebration has to fall short. Thoughtfully, prepared dishes, familiar flavours and a relaxed setup can be just as special, according to Celebrity Chef Varun Inamdar. Whether it’s an intimate home-cooked meal for couples, or a comforting solo dinner rooted in self-love that celebrates indulgence without pressure, create meaningful moments at home with these tasty recipes curated from the Godrej Vikhroli Cucina Millets Cookbook.

1. Finger Millet Soup

This naturally pink finger millet soup makes for a light yet comforting start.

Finger Millet Soup (Image courtesy Godrej Vikhroli Cucina Millets Cookbook)

Ingredients:

1 cup Godrej Jersey curd

2 tbsp finger millets flour

2 cups water

½ tbsp sambhar masala

½ tbsp ginger, grated

Salt as required

For Tempering

2 tbsp soybean oil

½ tbsp mustard seeds

A sprig of curry leaves

Instructions:

For Tempering, take 2 tbsp soybean oil ½ tbsp mustard seeds, a sprig of curry leaves. In a bowl, mix together Godrej Jersey curd, finger millets flour, sambhar masala, ginger, salt and water. Stir and keep aside. Heat a pan and add oil. Add the mustard seeds and allow them to splutter. Add curry leaves and pour the ragi mixture. Cook on high flame for 3 minutes and adjust some water and seasoning, if needed. Serve hot.

2. Homestyle Prawns Curry

For evenings that call for comfort without complication, this homestyle prawns curry delivers richness and familiarity in every bite.

Homestyle Prawns Curry (Image courtesy Godrej Vikhroli Cucina Millets Cookbook)

Ingredients:

1 cup prawns, shelled and deveined

¼ cup ragi flour

½ tbsp turmeric

Salt as required

2 tbsp red chilli powder

2 cups coconut milk

2 tbsp groundnut oil

½ cup onion

½ cup tomato water as required

Few petals of kokum

Salt as required

Instructions:

Grind onions, tomatoes, ragi flour, turmeric powder and red chilli powder into a fine paste. Heat groundnut oil in a pot. Add in the ground masala and stir. Once oil releases from the sides of the pan, add in the prawns. Cook till ¾th cooked. Add salt and coconut milk and cook till the prawns are well done. Serve hot with steamed rice.