V-Day Special: Celebrity Chef Varun Inamdar Recommends These Date Night Recipes For Valentine's Night
Bringing together nourishing soups, heartly mains and indulgent desserts, his guide offers recipes designed to suit every kind of Valentine’s Day celebration.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
Not everyone can make dinner reservations but that doesn’t mean that your celebration has to fall short. Thoughtfully, prepared dishes, familiar flavours and a relaxed setup can be just as special, according to Celebrity Chef Varun Inamdar. Whether it’s an intimate home-cooked meal for couples, or a comforting solo dinner rooted in self-love that celebrates indulgence without pressure, create meaningful moments at home with these tasty recipes curated from the Godrej Vikhroli Cucina Millets Cookbook.
1. Finger Millet Soup
This naturally pink finger millet soup makes for a light yet comforting start.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Godrej Jersey curd
- 2 tbsp finger millets flour
- 2 cups water
- ½ tbsp sambhar masala
- ½ tbsp ginger, grated
- Salt as required
- For Tempering
- 2 tbsp soybean oil
- ½ tbsp mustard seeds
- A sprig of curry leaves
Instructions:
For Tempering, take 2 tbsp soybean oil ½ tbsp mustard seeds, a sprig of curry leaves. In a bowl, mix together Godrej Jersey curd, finger millets flour, sambhar masala, ginger, salt and water. Stir and keep aside. Heat a pan and add oil. Add the mustard seeds and allow them to splutter. Add curry leaves and pour the ragi mixture. Cook on high flame for 3 minutes and adjust some water and seasoning, if needed. Serve hot.
2. Homestyle Prawns Curry
For evenings that call for comfort without complication, this homestyle prawns curry delivers richness and familiarity in every bite.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup prawns, shelled and deveined
- ¼ cup ragi flour
- ½ tbsp turmeric
- Salt as required
- 2 tbsp red chilli powder
- 2 cups coconut milk
- 2 tbsp groundnut oil
- ½ cup onion
- ½ cup tomato water as required
- Few petals of kokum
- Salt as required
Instructions:
Grind onions, tomatoes, ragi flour, turmeric powder and red chilli powder into a fine paste. Heat groundnut oil in a pot. Add in the ground masala and stir. Once oil releases from the sides of the pan, add in the prawns. Cook till ¾th cooked. Add salt and coconut milk and cook till the prawns are well done. Serve hot with steamed rice.
3. Fingers Millets Galette
It works well as a shared plate.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sweet potato, roasted
- ½ cup yam, boiled
- ¼ cup finger millets, pressure-cooked
- ½ cup Godrej Yummiez mixed vegetables
- ½ tsp garam masala powder
- Salt as required
- ¼ cup coriander leaves
- ½ tbsp turmeric powder
- Soyabean oil for pan frying
Instructions:
In a large bowl, take all the ingredients including Godrej Yummiez mixed vegetables and mix well. Ensure some of the vegetables are left un-mashed for added texture. Make cutlets of the same and keep aside. Heat a griddle pan, add soybean oil and carefully place the cutlets. Pan sear till golden brown on both sides. Serve warm.
4. Burnt Garlic & Black Pepper Chilli Paneer
This dish is crisp on the outside and packed with punchy flavours.
Ingredients:
For the Crispy Paneer:
- 200 gm paneer cubed
- 3 tbsp cornflour
- 2 tbsp rice flour
- ½ tsp black pepper powder
- Salt to taste
- ¼ cup water
For the Garlic Pepper Sauce:
- 2 tbsp oil
- 6-7 cloves garlic finely chopped
- 1 tbsp ginger finely chopped
- 1 tsp soy sauce
- 1 tsp vinegar
- ½ tsp sugar
- ½ tsp black pepper powder
- ½ tsp white pepper powder (optional for extra heat)
- ½ cup water + 1 tsp cornflour
- 2 tbsp spring onions chopped
Instructions:
Coat & fry Paneer. Mix cornflour, rice flour, black pepper powder, salt and water to form a light batter. Coat Paneer and shallow fry or deep fry until crispy. Set aside. Make the burnt garlic sauce. Heat oil, fry half the garlic until golden & crispy remove and set aside. In the same oil, add the rest of the garlic, ginger and saute. Add soy sauce, vinegar, sugar black and white pepper. To finish the dish, add the cornflour slurry, stir until thickened. Toss in crispy paneer and coat well. Top with burnt garlic & spring onions.
Serving suggestions: serve with hakka noodles or stir-fried rice.
5. Anjeer Ka Ice-Cream
Rich yet balanced, this millet-based ice cream is made for slow Valentine evenings that call for indulgence without excess.
Ingredients:
- 50 gms barnyard millet
- 50 gms kodo millet
- 50 gms foxtail millet
- 100 gms little millet
- 500 ml Godrej Jersey milk
- 1 cup jaggery
- 1 cup fresh figs, when in season
- OR 1/2 cup dried figs, off-season
Instructions:
Dry roast the millets in a dry pan. Wash once. Then cook it all in a liter of boiling water until they are soft. To this, add jaggery, and dissolve completely. Then cool and make a smooth paste of this in food processor. Cool it down and strain it through a fine muslin. To the strained paste, add fig puree (fresh or dried) and Godrej Jersey milk to make it smooth and almost like a milkshake. Mix well and transfer to an ice cream tray. Freeze overnight. Once completely frozen, scoop and serve.
(Recipes and images courtesy Godrej Vikhroli Cucina Millets Cookbook curated by celebrity chef and two-time national award winner, Varun Inamdar)
