ETV Bharat / lifestyle

10 Types Of Stunning Marble And Granite Stones For Your Home Interiors And Decor Items

We pretend stone is just a utility but it's actually high-stakes emotional projection. There is an anxiety that comes with standing in a stone yard, surrounded by massive slabs of marble with names like Statuario and Calacatta. Marble is gorgeous and high-maintenance. Granite, on the other hand, is the dependable friend who shows up on time and never complains. Ultimately, the choice reveals less about your interior design sensibilities and far more about your emotional tolerance for imperfection.

If you head into your local stone yard, more than likely you will find a pile of off cuts. It is common for odd shapes, chips and left over strips of stone to be binned. The stone that these pieces are made from are the same as those used on high quality projects. A bit of creativity can turn this waste into something useful," says interior design expert Vansh Jain, Director of Global Partnerships, Petros Stone LLP. He shares a definitive guide to 10 types of marble and granite that are great for Indian homes:

1. Calacatta Viola

It looks like someone spilled a glass of vintage Barolo across a block of pristine white milk. This stone is a rare marble found in the Apuan Alps near Carrara, Italy. “It has deep purple veining and a creamy white background. The purple is caused by the presence of iron oxide and other trace elements,” says Jain. You don't put Calacatta Viola in your kitchen because you like baking bread; you put it in because you want guests to drop their wine glasses in awe.

2. Black Marquina

Moody, brooding, and intensely sharp. It is quarried in the Basque Country of Spain and is actually a black limestone. This black colour is due to the natural bitumen. It has a fine and tight grain with clear white veining. Beautiful, though it suffers no foolish messes.

3. Ivory Travertine

Warm, muted, and faintly ancient. Travertine is what the Romans built the Colosseum with, which means it carries a comforting, “I’ve survived 2,000 years of collapse” vibe. Travertine is a sedimentary rock mostly made up of calcium carbonate. It has natural holes due to the leaves and moss which has decayed whilst forming. It is quite a soft stone so can be cut easily at a workshop. The warm cream adds a nice contrast to a wooden table. It is porous and reacts to acids.

4. Patagonia Gold Quartzite

Despite the name, this chaotic gem comes from the heart of Brazil. It’s a mix of translucent quartz, gold streaks, grey patches, and dark crusts. Says Jain, “It is often sold as a granite however this is actually a quartzite from Brazil. Patagonia is suitable for a table which will be used daily for drinks, books and candles.” Backlight it, and your kitchen island instantly becomes the lead singer of an 80s arena rock band.

5. Black Galaxy Granite

Quarried from the earth in Andhra Pradesh, this granite is pitch black and packed with microscopic flecks of golden copper (bronzite). It does exactly what it says on the tin: it looks like you cut out a rectangle of the midnight sky and stuck it on a counter. It is a mid-hard stone (6-7 on the Mohs Scale). It is not very porous so water splashes and soap will slide off. Black Galaxy Granite was huge in the early 2000s, and frankly, it still has a kind of unapologetic, cinematic charm.