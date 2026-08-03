ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Who Needs Prince Charming? Women Are Buying Their Own Silver Jewellery, And They're Better at It

These victories deserve celebrating too. Only now, women aren't waiting for someone else to notice them. They're noticing themselves.

“Sometimes the biggest milestone isn't getting engaged. It's surviving your first year at a new job, or negotiating a raise, paying off a loan or launching a business,” says Pheroza Chainani, who recently started her own small product agency and bought herself a silver ring to celebrate.

For decades, jewellery advertisements have followed roughly the same script. A man looks nervous. A woman opens a velvet box. Everybody cries. Someone probably proposes. Real life, however, is considerably more interesting.

Welcome to the age of self-gifting, where women are no longer waiting for birthdays, anniversaries, promotions or someone else's approval to buy themselves jewellery. They're creating their own occasions, and increasingly, they're doing it with fine silver.

There comes a point in every woman's life when she realises something important: Nobody knows what she wants better than she does. Not the well-meaning boyfriend who buys earrings that look like tiny chandeliers when she actually wanted hoops. Nor the aunt who insists that “heavy gold is an investment.” Certainly not that colleague who thinks a scented candle is the universal gift for every occasion. Sometimes, the best gift-giver in your life is... you.

For years, gold occupied a rather intimidating position in Indian jewellery culture. It represented weddings, inheritance, family investments, bank lockers. Silver, meanwhile, waited its turn. Now it's finally getting the spotlight. It doesn't shout or demand attention. It simply looks effortlessly stylish with almost everything.

Communications professional Shweta Vaid perfectly understands this shift. “I have always believed that the most meaningful gifts are the ones we choose for ourselves,” she says. “When someone else gifts you something, there's always a chance it may not reflect your taste. But when you buy yourself a piece of jewellery, it's a conscious celebration of how and what you have earned.”

The Joy of Buying Exactly What You Like

Here's an underrated luxury: Never having to pretend you love a gift. We've all done it, yelling, “Oh wow... it's... beautiful.” Meanwhile, your inner voice is wondering why someone thought you wanted earrings the size of ceiling fans. When you buy jewellery for yourself, none of that happens. Every choice is intentional. Every piece reflects your personality. Vaid admits she's never understood India's obsession with gold. “Silver has always resonated with me. Its understated elegance, versatility and confidence feel far more personal. Bangles, rings, thumb rings, I have them all in silver.”

Recently, she bought herself a silver thumb ring. Not because anyone told her to but because she wanted it. “It reminded me that self-gifting is also self-recognition,” she says. “It's a way of saying, I don't need to wait for a milestone or someone else's validation to celebrate myself.”

According to Saahil Guptaa, Founder of Aarnora Jewels, this shift is changing the entire jewellery market. “Jewellery has always been closely associated with gifting and special occasions. Weddings, festivals and anniversaries continue to be an important part of the category, but we're now seeing another reason driving purchases: women choosing to buy jewellery for themselves.”

Importantly, he points out, self-gifting isn't replacing traditional gifting but adding something new. “It's about adding new occasions. More women today are celebrating personal achievements, career milestones or simply rewarding themselves with something they genuinely want to own.”

“Jewellery used to commemorate events. Now it also commemorates feelings, confidence, growth, independence... or just surviving Monday,” quips Chainani.

You can never have too many silver rings (Getty Images)

Why Fine Silver Fits This Moment

The rise of fine silver feels almost inevitable. It's elegant without feeling intimidating, easy to wear every day rather than only during weddings where 300 relatives are judging your outfit. Guptaa believes the category has transformed dramatically. “A much wider variety of designs is available today. Whether someone prefers classic, minimal or contemporary styles, there are far more options to choose from, making it easier to find pieces that reflect individual taste rather than a single occasion.”

The most refreshing thing about self-gifting is that nobody else gets to decide whether your achievement is “big enough.” Finished a difficult project? Buy the ring. Finally booked that solo holiday? Bracelet. Got through an entire week without rage-quitting your group chat? Honestly, you've earned earrings. The point is recognising that celebrations don't always require balloons, speeches or someone handing you flowers. Sometimes they arrive in a small jewellery box you've chosen yourself.

For generations, jewellery symbolised someone else's affection. Today, it increasingly symbolises self-worth. The trend is simply acknowledging something women have always known but perhaps didn't always practise: You don't have to wait for someone to decide you're worth celebrating. You can decide that on a Tuesday afternoon. And if that decision happens to come with a beautifully crafted silver ring or a pair of minimalist earrings? That's just excellent styling.