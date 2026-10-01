ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Explained: Does Seed Cycling Help Women With Fertility Health?

Flaxseeds contain lignans and omega-3 fats while pumpkin seeds are rich in protein and fibre ( Getty Images )

Seed cycling has become popular on social media among women looking for natural ways to promote hormonal and reproductive health. The practice is to eat different seeds during different phases of the menstrual cycle. In general, the first half of the cycle calls for flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds, the second half calls for sesame and sunflower seeds.

The concept behind seed cycling is that eating various superseeds can help different hormones during different points in the menstrual cycle. Flaxseeds have lignans and omega-3 fats , while pumpkin, sesame and sunflower seeds provide healthy fats, protein, fibre and minerals . These nutrients can be included in a healthy diet. However, eating them on a particular cycle does not necessarily mean they will directly regulate hormones or improve ovulation, says Dr. Talwar.

“Supporters think some of the nutrients in these seeds could help support hormone balance. However, right now there isn’t much scientific evidence to support that seed cycling itself can help boost fertility or increase chances of pregnancy,” says fertility specialist Dr. Sandeep Talwar from Nova IVF Fertility at East of Kailash in Delhi.

Good nutrition is important for reproductive health. A diet with enough protein, healthy fats, fibre, vitamins and minerals is good for overall health; this is also important when planning pregnancy.

Says Dr. Talwar, “Seeds are a useful addition to such a diet, providing nutrients like healthy fats, magnesium, zinc and fibre. However, there is not enough strong evidence to claim that seed cycling can fix hormonal problems, improve egg quality or boost fertility. Women with conditions like PCOS, thyroid issues or irregular periods shouldn’t use seed cycling as a substitute for medical diagnosis and treatment.”

How Can You Add Seeds To Your Diet?

Seeds can easily be added to regular meals. They can be added to oatmeal, salads, smoothies, yogurt or home-made snacks. Don't just focus on one cycle, but choose a variety of seeds. Seeds are nutritious, but calorie-dense, so be careful with the portion size. They should supplement a generally balanced diet, not replace other important food groups.

If you include seeds in your diet, seed cycling can be healthy, but don’t see it as a proven method for fertility. Fertility is influenced by many factors including ovulation, age, reproductive health, hormones and the health of both partners. Women trying to conceive should concentrate on healthy overall habits, and seek medical guidance when needed, concludes Dr. Talwar.

Natural Tips For Fertility Support