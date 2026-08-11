ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Discover Masai Mara, Which Was Too Vast For Even Filmmaker SS Rajamouli To Capture

There are landscapes that are beautiful because they are intimate. They invite the eye to linger. Then there are landscapes that seem almost offended by the idea of being photographed. Masai Mara is one of them. Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, while shooting his forthcoming Priyanka Chopra-Mahesh Babu film Varanasi, found himself confronted by an unusual cinematic problem: even the extraordinary 1.43:1 IMAX frame seemed inadequate for the scale of the Kenyan landscape.

The production travelled to the Masai Mara and Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa as part of its international schedule, seeking something that a studio set could not quite provide. The problem, in other words, was not finding a large enough screen but finding one large enough for Africa.

Actor Mahesh Babu in a still from the film Varanasi that is partially being shot in Masai Mara (Courtesy Sri Durga Arts/Showing Business)

Why Is Masai Mara Famous?

The Masai Mara National Reserve lies in south-western Kenya, part of the greater Mara-Serengeti ecosystem that crosses the border into Tanzania. It is famous for its grasslands, its extraordinary concentration of wildlife and, above all, the annual movement of vast herds of wildebeest and zebra across the plains. But to describe the Mara simply as a place where animals can be seen is rather like describing the ocean as a place where fish happen to live. The landscape is the experience.

You drive out at dawn, when the grass is silvered with dew and the horizon begins to take on colour. The sun rises slowly, and suddenly the plain is illuminated in gold. Acacia trees stand at intervals across the grassland, their silhouettes delicate against the enormous sky. Somewhere in the distance, a herd moves almost imperceptibly.

There is no boundary visible to the eye. The land seems to continue until it meets the sky, and even then you are not entirely certain where one ends and the other begins. This vastness changes the way one observes wildlife. In a zoo, an animal is the centre of attention because everything else has been arranged around it. In the Mara, the lion may be lying beneath a tree, but the tree, the grass, the distant hills, the birds overhead and the enormous silence are equally part of the scene.