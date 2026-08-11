Discover Masai Mara, Which Was Too Vast For Even Filmmaker SS Rajamouli To Capture
The landscape is the experience at the Masai Mara in Kenya, which is home to the celebrated Big Five: lion, leopard, elephant, buffalo and rhinoceros.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
There are landscapes that are beautiful because they are intimate. They invite the eye to linger. Then there are landscapes that seem almost offended by the idea of being photographed. Masai Mara is one of them. Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, while shooting his forthcoming Priyanka Chopra-Mahesh Babu film Varanasi, found himself confronted by an unusual cinematic problem: even the extraordinary 1.43:1 IMAX frame seemed inadequate for the scale of the Kenyan landscape.
The production travelled to the Masai Mara and Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa as part of its international schedule, seeking something that a studio set could not quite provide. The problem, in other words, was not finding a large enough screen but finding one large enough for Africa.
Why Is Masai Mara Famous?
The Masai Mara National Reserve lies in south-western Kenya, part of the greater Mara-Serengeti ecosystem that crosses the border into Tanzania. It is famous for its grasslands, its extraordinary concentration of wildlife and, above all, the annual movement of vast herds of wildebeest and zebra across the plains. But to describe the Mara simply as a place where animals can be seen is rather like describing the ocean as a place where fish happen to live. The landscape is the experience.
You drive out at dawn, when the grass is silvered with dew and the horizon begins to take on colour. The sun rises slowly, and suddenly the plain is illuminated in gold. Acacia trees stand at intervals across the grassland, their silhouettes delicate against the enormous sky. Somewhere in the distance, a herd moves almost imperceptibly.
There is no boundary visible to the eye. The land seems to continue until it meets the sky, and even then you are not entirely certain where one ends and the other begins. This vastness changes the way one observes wildlife. In a zoo, an animal is the centre of attention because everything else has been arranged around it. In the Mara, the lion may be lying beneath a tree, but the tree, the grass, the distant hills, the birds overhead and the enormous silence are equally part of the scene.
Home To The Big 5 Of Wildlife
The Masai Mara is home to the celebrated Big Five: lion, leopard, elephant, buffalo and rhinoceros although the pleasures of a safari are not confined to these famous names. Cheetahs move across the plains with startling grace, giraffes browse among acacias, hippos gather in rivers, crocodiles lie almost motionless beside the water, and enormous herds of herbivores transform the landscape as they move through it.
Then there is the migration. Each year, millions of wildebeest, accompanied by large numbers of zebra and gazelles, move through the Mara-Serengeti ecosystem in search of fresh grazing and water. The journey is one of nature's great spectacles, but it is also an event of astonishing uncertainty. There is no choreography. There is simply life proceeding at a scale that makes human schedules seem insignificant.
Unique People And Culture
Yet the Mara is not merely a wildlife destination. It is also a place of people and culture. The Maasai, whose pastoral communities have long inhabited parts of this region, remain closely associated with the landscape. Their traditions, distinctive clothing, beadwork, cattle-based livelihoods and relationship with the land form an important part of the cultural identity of the region. For travellers, encounters with Maasai communities can provide an opportunity to understand a way of life shaped by the rhythms of the environment. The important thing, as with any cultural experience, is to approach these encounters respectfully and through responsible tourism initiatives that benefit local communities.
Increasingly, that same principle extends to conservation. The Mara's extraordinary wildlife depends upon the protection of habitats that exist beyond the boundaries of the reserve itself. Community conservancies have therefore become an important part of the wider conservation landscape, combining tourism, wildlife protection and local livelihoods. This is one of the great lessons of visiting places such as the Mara: wilderness is rarely separate from people. It survives because people choose to protect it.
Must For Indian Travellers
For travellers from India, the attraction is particularly strong. India knows something about living alongside extraordinary wildlife. We have our own great landscapes, from the forests of Madhya Pradesh to the grasslands of Gujarat and the mountains of the Himalayas. Yet Africa offers a different visual vocabulary. The horizon seems to have been given additional kilometres.
That is probably what director SS Rajamouli encountered while filming there. Cinema can enlarge an image, sharpen it, colour it, slow it down and place it inside the grandest possible frame. But there are moments when technology can only step aside. The Masai Mara does not need an IMAX screen. It has already built one.
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