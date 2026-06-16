ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Travel Guide To Vietnam, A Country Built for Wanderers

At more than 1,600 kilometres from north to south, Vietnam is surprisingly long and narrow, which means travelling through it can feel like passing through several different countries stitched together by history, culture and an impressive national commitment to good food.

Vietnam greets you with a thousand motorbikes, the aroma of something delicious sizzling on a street corner, and landscapes so spectacular that they occasionally seem as if they were designed by an overly enthusiastic film director. The country stretches along Southeast Asia's eastern edge like a dragon curling itself around the coastline.

The north is a land of misty mountains, emerald rice terraces and ancient traditions. Around the city of Hanoi, lakes and colonial-era buildings coexist with energetic markets and coffee shops. Venture farther north and the landscape becomes increasingly theatrical. In places like Ha Long Bay, thousands of limestone karsts rise dramatically from the sea, creating one of the most recognisable natural wonders on Earth. Inland, the mountains of Sapa tumble across the horizon in layers of green, often disappearing into clouds.

Regions (ETV Bharat)

Regions of Vietnam (ETV Bharat)

Central Vietnam offers a different personality altogether. Historic towns, imperial cities and long stretches of coastline dominate the landscape. The lantern-lit streets of Hoi An seem almost impossibly charming, while the former imperial capital of Hue tells stories of emperors, dynasties and centuries of cultural exchange. Along the coast, beaches stretch for miles, often with fewer crowds than one might expect in a country receiving millions of visitors each year.

Then there is the south, where life appears to move at a slightly faster pace. The energetic metropolis of Ho Chi Minh buzzes with commerce, creativity and enough motorbikes to make a traffic engineer weep. Beyond the city lies the fertile Mekong Delta, a vast network of rivers, floating markets and agricultural communities that serves as one of Asia's great food-producing regions.

Cuisine (ETV Bharat)

Food in Vietnam (ETV Bharat)

Speaking of food, Vietnam may possess one of the world's most persuasive culinary arguments. It is difficult to spend time here without developing an unhealthy emotional attachment to noodles. Vietnamese cuisine manages to be delicate and bold at the same time. Fragrant herbs, fresh vegetables, seafood, grilled meats and carefully balanced broths create dishes that feel both comforting and exciting. A simple bowl of Pho can become an unexpectedly memorable experience. Then there are spring rolls, seafood specialities, regional noodle dishes and countless street-food discoveries waiting around almost every corner. In Vietnam, a traveller can happily organise an entire itinerary around lunch and still feel productive.

People (ETV Bharat)

People of Vietnam (ETV Bharat)

Yet the country's greatest attraction is its people. Vietnamese hospitality has a remarkable warmth that feels genuine rather than rehearsed. Whether in bustling cities, fishing villages or mountain communities, visitors often encounter people eager to share directions, recommendations, stories or simply a smile.

Vietnam is a nation of contrasts and harmonies. Ancient temples stand beside modern skyscrapers. Rice fields exist within reach of booming cities. Many travellers arrive expecting beautiful scenery and affordable food, only to leave with a sense that they have experienced a country that is endlessly fascinating and impossible to fully understand in a single visit.