The Rise Of The Foodie Traveller: How Culinary Experiences Are Shaping India’s Holiday Plans
This is the type of traveller looking beyond a single meal, towards experiences that offer a more local, immersive way to discover a destination.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST
What if your next winter holiday was planned not around a monument or a mountain view, but around a meal worth travelling for? For many Indian travellers, food is becoming less of a stop along the way and more a reason to travel in the first place. While a few prompts can now generate an itinerary of places to eat and things to see, travellers are increasingly seeking experiences that feel personal and local, from a food walk with someone who knows the neighbourhood to a home-cooked meal or conversation with a local producer. It is a shift towards a more food-led way of travelling, where discovering a destination can begin at the dining table.
Bonafide Trend
The latest Godrej Food Trends Report (GFTR) 2026 reflects this growing interest in food-led travel, with the focus shifting from iconic dishes at popular restaurants to more immersive exploration of local culinary cultures. Famous local restaurants and eateries feature prominently, with 90% of experts identifying them as an influence on foodie itineraries, followed by guided food tours at 87%. Culinary events such as food festivals and pop-ups, along with sustainable culinary experiences including farm-to-table concepts and eco-friendly retreats, were each cited by 81%. Together, these preferences point to travellers looking beyond a single meal and towards experiences that offer a more local, immersive way to discover a destination.
India is particularly well placed for this kind of travel, given how dramatically its food changes from one region to another. Sarah Meikle, Director of All India Permit Tours, says “Every single tour to India, regardless of its theme, is a food tour!” She notes that travellers are increasingly drawn to behind-the-scenes experiences with growers, makers, home cooks and food advocates, offering a closer look at the stories behind what ends up on the plate.
The shift is also changing what travellers remember about a place. A regional curry, a decades-old breakfast spot or a meal cooked in a family kitchen can become as memorable as any landmark, offering a glimpse into the everyday life that makes a destination distinctive.
Lucknow Is Popular On The Foodie's Bucket List
Lucknow offers a good example of how food can become a way into a city’s history and everyday culture. With 93% of the experts identifying it as a must-do for the street-food explorer’s bucket list, the city’s culinary appeal is hard to miss, particularly following its recognition as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.
At the Sanatkada Lucknow Festival, the ‘Lucknow ke Bawarchikhane’ exhibit brought together traditional kitchen setups, ancestral utensils, khansama histories and local food traditions. Writer and curator Anubhuti Krishna notes that such initiatives can turn food from “consumption” into “meaningful cultural engagement”, allowing travellers to connect with the stories and traditions behind what they taste.
The culinary map extends well beyond these better-known destinations. From Kerala’s spice-rich coast and Goa’s Indo-Portuguese flavours to Nagaland’s smoked traditions and Rajasthan’s royal kitchens, regional food offers travellers another way to discover India through its ingredients, rituals and culinary heritage. For smaller cities and communities, this can also create opportunities for local cooks, producers and food entrepreneurs to become part of the travel experience.
On Foreign Shores
Outside of India, Japan, Singapore and Australia offer very different culinary experiences shaped by their own history and ingredients. Japan mixes seasonality, ritual and meticulous craftsmanship; Singapore’s hawker culture reflects its multi-ethnic identity; and Australia’s food story is increasingly turning to native ingredients and indigenous traditions. With every destination, you taste how food can be a way of understanding what makes a place unique.
Culinary experiences are becoming more central to the way people discover destinations, and food is becoming more than just something to eat along the way. It can support local communities, preserve regional traditions and add a more personal dimension to travelling. The itinerary for the next winter getaway may not start with a landmark but a dish, a story and a flavour worth traveling for.
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