ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The Rise Of The Foodie Traveller: How Culinary Experiences Are Shaping India’s Holiday Plans

What if your next winter holiday was planned not around a monument or a mountain view, but around a meal worth travelling for? For many Indian travellers, food is becoming less of a stop along the way and more a reason to travel in the first place. While a few prompts can now generate an itinerary of places to eat and things to see, travellers are increasingly seeking experiences that feel personal and local, from a food walk with someone who knows the neighbourhood to a home-cooked meal or conversation with a local producer. It is a shift towards a more food-led way of travelling, where discovering a destination can begin at the dining table.

The latest Godrej Food Trends Report (GFTR) 2026 reflects this growing interest in food-led travel, with the focus shifting from iconic dishes at popular restaurants to more immersive exploration of local culinary cultures. Famous local restaurants and eateries feature prominently, with 90% of experts identifying them as an influence on foodie itineraries, followed by guided food tours at 87%. Culinary events such as food festivals and pop-ups, along with sustainable culinary experiences including farm-to-table concepts and eco-friendly retreats, were each cited by 81%. Together, these preferences point to travellers looking beyond a single meal and towards experiences that offer a more local, immersive way to discover a destination.

Farm-to-table concepts and eco-friendly retreats are popular with 81% travellers in the Godrej Food Trends Report 2026 (Getty Images)

India is particularly well placed for this kind of travel, given how dramatically its food changes from one region to another. Sarah Meikle, Director of All India Permit Tours, says “Every single tour to India, regardless of its theme, is a food tour!” She notes that travellers are increasingly drawn to behind-the-scenes experiences with growers, makers, home cooks and food advocates, offering a closer look at the stories behind what ends up on the plate.

The shift is also changing what travellers remember about a place. A regional curry, a decades-old breakfast spot or a meal cooked in a family kitchen can become as memorable as any landmark, offering a glimpse into the everyday life that makes a destination distinctive.

Lucknow Is Popular On The Foodie's Bucket List

Lucknow offers a good example of how food can become a way into a city’s history and everyday culture. With 93% of the experts identifying it as a must-do for the street-food explorer’s bucket list, the city’s culinary appeal is hard to miss, particularly following its recognition as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.